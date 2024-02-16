Comparing America's 17 Favorite Pickup Trucks

The United States is one of the largest consumer auto markets in the world by sales volume, trailing only China. But when it comes to pickup trucks, the U.S. is second to none. Led by the United States, North America accounted for 74% of the $222.8 billion global pickup truck market in 2021, according to a recent market research report.
The domestic market for pickup trucks has changed considerably in recent years. Known for their capability and versatility, pickups have long been popular with American farmers, landscapers, and tradespeople. But today’s trucks are no longer bare-bones work vehicles. In a concerted effort to expand their consumer base, automakers now offer trucks with roomier cabs, luxury interiors, and high-tech infotainment systems.
With greater mass appeal, pickups are now widely used as daily drivers and even family vehicles. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, more than 16% of vehicles produced and delivered for sale in the U.S. for the 2021 model year were pickups, up from just 1% a decade earlier. Additionally, every year since 2015, each of the three best selling vehicles in the U.S. have been pickup trucks. (This is the state where the most people drive pickups.)
Using vehicle sales figures compiled by GoodCarBadCar, an auto industry data company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular pickup trucks in America. We ranked all 17 mass production pickup truck models available in the U.S. by total sales in the 2023 calendar year. Supplemental data for each vehicle’s 2023 model year is from the EPA, the U.S. Department of Energy, and Car and Driver.
The 17 pickups on this list include nine mid-sized trucks, seven full-size trucks, and one compact truck. While most trucks on the market are not full-size, for the majority of American pickup owners, bigger is better. Full-size trucks accounted for over 75% of all pickup sales in the U.S. last year. Demand for full-size pickups was driven by the Ford F-Series, which, according to the manufacturer, has been the best selling truck in the country for 47 consecutive years.
In the mid-size segment, the Toyota Tacoma is the clear favorite. The Tacoma has been the best selling mid-size truck in the U.S. for 19 years straight, and in 2023, Tacoma unit sales more than doubled every vehicle in its class.
As pickups have gained traction with a larger share of American drivers, competition among automakers has also ramped up. While many nameplates on this list, including the F-Series, the Tacoma, and the Chevy Silverado have been around for decades, others models are brand new. Vehicles like the Hyundai Santa Cruz and the Ford Maverick were only introduced within the last five years, as were the only two electric pickups on this list, the GMC Hummer and Rivian R1T. (Here is a look at the most fuel efficient pickup trucks.)
17. GMC Hummer EV: 3,260 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 3,260 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: December; 694 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Electric
- Available transmission(s): 1-speed automatic/electric
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: N/A
- Vehicle class: Full-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $87,000
16. Nissan Titan: 19,189 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 19,189 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: April; 2,199 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Naturally aspirated 8 cylinder; 5.6 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 9-speed automatic
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 17 – 18 MPG
- Vehicle class: Full-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $42,360
15. Rivian R1T EV: 19,410 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 19,410 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: August; 2,838 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Electric
- Available transmission(s): 1-speed automatic/electric
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: N/A
- Vehicle class: Mid-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $74,800
14. GMC Canyon: 22,458 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 22,458 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: August; 2,640 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Turbocharged 4 cylinder; 2.7 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 8-speed automatic
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 16 – 20 MPG
- Vehicle class: Mid-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $38,395
13. Ford Ranger: 32,334 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 32,334 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: March; 4,667 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Turbocharged 4 cylinder; 2.3 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 10-speed automatic
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 19 – 23 MPG
- Vehicle class: Mid-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $28,895
12. Hyundai Santa Cruz: 36,675 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 36,675 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: March; 3,825 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Turbocharged or naturally aspirated 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 8-speed automatic and automated manual
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 22 – 23 MPG
- Vehicle class: Mid-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $27,035
11. Honda Ridgeline: 52,001 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 52,001 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: March; 5,108 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Naturally aspirated 6 cylinder; 3.5 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 9-speed automatic
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 21 – 21 MPG
- Vehicle class: Mid-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $40,195
10. Jeep Gladiator: 55,187 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 55,187 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: August; 4,916 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Turbocharged or naturally aspirated 6 cylinder; 3.0 or 3.6 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 8-speed automatic and 6-speed manual
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 19 – 24 MPG
- Vehicle class: Mid-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $41,515
9. Nissan Frontier: 58,134 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 58,134 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: March; 6,013 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Naturally aspirated 6 cylinder; 3.8 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 9-speed automatic
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 19 – 21 MPG
- Vehicle class: Mid-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $30,700
8. Chevrolet Colorado: 71,082 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 71,082 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: August; 8,834 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Turbocharged 4 cylinder; 2.7 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 8-speed automatic
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 16 – 20 MPG
- Vehicle class: Mid-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $30,695
7. Ford Maverick: 94,058 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 94,058 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: November; 10,379 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Turbocharged or naturally aspirated 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 8-speed and continuously variable automatic
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 21 – 37 MPG
- Vehicle class: Compact pickup
- Est. model base price: $24,170
6. Toyota Tundra: 125,185 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 125,185 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: December; 12,513 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Turbocharged 6 cylinder; 3.4 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 10-speed automatic
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 19 – 22 MPG
- Vehicle class: Full-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $40,815
5. Toyota Tacoma: 234,768 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 234,768 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: August; 22,131 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Naturally aspirated 4 or 6 cylinder; 2.7 or 3.5 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 6-speed automatic and 6-speed manual
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 18 – 21 MPG
- Vehicle class: Mid-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $30,095
4. GMC Sierra: 295,738 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 295,738 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: December; 27,201 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Turbocharged or naturally aspirated 4, 6, or 8 cylinder; 2.7, 3.0, 5.3, or 6.2 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 8- and 10-speed automatic
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 15 – 26 MPG
- Vehicle class: Full-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $37,445
3. Ram Pickup: 444,927 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 444,927 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: April; 39,743 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Turbocharged, supercharged, or naturally aspirated 8 cylinder; 3.0, 3.6, 5.7, or 6.2 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 8-speed automatic
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 12 – 24 MPG
- Vehicle class: Full-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $39,900
2. Chevrolet Silverado: 555,148 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 555,148 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: August; 49,662 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Turbocharged or naturally aspirated 4, 6, or 8 cylinder; 2.7, 3.0, 5.3, or 6.2 liter displacement
- Available transmission(s): 4-, 6-, and 8-speed automatic
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 15 – 26 MPG
- Vehicle class: Full-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $36,645
1. Ford F-Series: 750,789 unit sales
- Total 2023 U.S. sales: 750,789 new units
- Best sales month in 2023: June; 72,355 unit sales
- Available engine(s): Turbocharged or naturally aspirated 6 or 8 cylinder; 2.7, 3.3, 3.5, 5.0, or 5.2 liter displacement (excl. Lightning)
- Available transmission(s): 10-speed automatic (excl. Lightning)
- Combined fuel efficiency range across models and trim levels: 12 – 25 MPG (excl. Lightning)
- Vehicle class: Full-size pickup
- Est. model base price: $35,830
