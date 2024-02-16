Comparing America's 17 Favorite Pickup Trucks

The United States is one of the largest consumer auto markets in the world by sales volume, trailing only China. But when it comes to pickup trucks, the U.S. is second to none. Led by the United States, North America accounted for 74% of the $222.8 billion global pickup truck market in 2021, according to a recent market research report.

The domestic market for pickup trucks has changed considerably in recent years. Known for their capability and versatility, pickups have long been popular with American farmers, landscapers, and tradespeople. But today’s trucks are no longer bare-bones work vehicles. In a concerted effort to expand their consumer base, automakers now offer trucks with roomier cabs, luxury interiors, and high-tech infotainment systems.

With greater mass appeal, pickups are now widely used as daily drivers and even family vehicles. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, more than 16% of vehicles produced and delivered for sale in the U.S. for the 2021 model year were pickups, up from just 1% a decade earlier. Additionally, every year since 2015, each of the three best selling vehicles in the U.S. have been pickup trucks. (This is the state where the most people drive pickups.)

Using vehicle sales figures compiled by GoodCarBadCar, an auto industry data company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular pickup trucks in America. We ranked all 17 mass production pickup truck models available in the U.S. by total sales in the 2023 calendar year. Supplemental data for each vehicle’s 2023 model year is from the EPA, the U.S. Department of Energy, and Car and Driver.

The 17 pickups on this list include nine mid-sized trucks, seven full-size trucks, and one compact truck. While most trucks on the market are not full-size, for the majority of American pickup owners, bigger is better. Full-size trucks accounted for over 75% of all pickup sales in the U.S. last year. Demand for full-size pickups was driven by the Ford F-Series, which, according to the manufacturer, has been the best selling truck in the country for 47 consecutive years.

In the mid-size segment, the Toyota Tacoma is the clear favorite. The Tacoma has been the best selling mid-size truck in the U.S. for 19 years straight, and in 2023, Tacoma unit sales more than doubled every vehicle in its class.

As pickups have gained traction with a larger share of American drivers, competition among automakers has also ramped up. While many nameplates on this list, including the F-Series, the Tacoma, and the Chevy Silverado have been around for decades, others models are brand new. Vehicles like the Hyundai Santa Cruz and the Ford Maverick were only introduced within the last five years, as were the only two electric pickups on this list, the GMC Hummer and Rivian R1T. (Here is a look at the most fuel efficient pickup trucks.)