I Used to Think American-Made Cars Were Junk, but These 10 Models Changed My Mind

The made-in-America movement has continued to gain momentum regarding cars and where they are manufactured. However, the reality is that American-made cars are no longer the sole responsibility of American manufacturers like GM or Ford, as international manufacturers are jumping on the train and focusing on setting up local manufacturing plants to build 100% of a vehicle stateside.

Key Points It’s very much okay to want to buy an American-made car and support US manufacturing.

The reality is that even cars that Japanese brands sell can be manufactured in the United States.

Companies like Chevrolet and Ford are also American vehicle manufacturing staples.

When you look at the vehicles made in America, you can think they will be primarily American-made manufacturers, and for good reason. Ultimately, there is a better-than-good chance that any list of American-made cars will also include non-American brands. You should very much expect to see names like Honda and Toyota included on this list, even if they are not the product of American-owned companies.

10. Chevrolet Tahoe

Sales volume 2024: 105,147 units

Best features: Great family hauler, outstanding ride, terrific cargo space, upgraded infotainment

Parent company: Chevrolet (General Motors)

Manufactured in: Arlington, Texas

Family Hauling

For parents who want lots of extra space for soccer, baseball, and football practice, you cannot go wrong with the Chevrolet Tahoe. This staple of large SUVs is the least expensive in a family of vehicles that includes the Cadillac Escalade and the GMC Yukon. These vehicles are essentially the same, just with progressively upgraded interiors. Still, the Tahoe is as functional as it is excellent to drive whenever you need a lot of extra room.

9. Tesla Model 3

Sales volume 2024: 189,903 units

Best features: Long-range, excellent handling, fast charging

Parent company: Tesla

Manufactured in: Fremont, California

King of Electric Sedans

When it comes to popular electric non-SUVs manufactured in the United States, there is the Tesla Model 3 and everyone else. Arguably one of the most popular sedans on the road today, EV or otherwise, the Model 3 is a testament to what the electric vehicle world can and will look like in the future. Manufactured out of Fremont, California, there is just something special about this vehicle and its self-driving software.

8. Chevrolet Silverado

Sales volume 2024: 560,264 units

Best features: 13,300 pounds of towing power, 2,260 max payload, excellent off-road build quality

Parent company: Chevrolet (General Motors)

Manufactured in: Fort Wayne, Indiana; Flint, Michigan; Springfield, Ohio

Second Best Pickup

It’s incredible to think that even after selling 560,000 units, the American-made Chevrolet Silverado is still only the second-best-selling pickup on the road today. Still, this $37,000 starting price model is hugely popular, and Chevrolet is every bit as American as Coca-Cola. Driving a Silverado rightfully excites millions of Americans, especially if they need its towing or payload power.

7. Ford F-150

Sales volume 2024: 830,000 units

Best features: Excellent towing capability, upgraded infotainment and interior, great ride quality

Parent company: Ford

Manufactured in: Dearborn Truck Plant, Michigan or Kansas City, Missouri

The Best-Selling Pickup

As the best-selling pickup truck for the last 47 years and counting, the Ford F-150 is one of America’s best vehicles. Starting at only $38,710, the Ford F-150 can get expensive as you upgrade to more features and towing capabilities, but with up to seating for 6 and 13,500 pounds of towing power, there is very little the Ford F-150 can’t do. This is especially true for the Ford F-150 Lightning, the EV model that can even power your house in the event of a power outage.

6. Ford Bronco

Sales volume 2024: 109,172 units

Best features: Excellent driving experience, suitable for all weather conditions, gorgeous design

Parent company: Ford

Manufactured in: Wayne, Michigan

The Bronco’s Triumphant Return

After a two-decade absence from the market, the return of the Ford Bronco in 2021 was heralded by American-made automobile fans. This Michigan-based vehicle is undoubtedly one of Ford’s most popular vehicles thanks to its all-around capabilities and striking design. Starting at $39,630, the Ford Bronco can get expensive fast, but it’s still available in various two-door and four-door trims catering to multiple needs and styles.

5. Toyota Camry

Sales volume 2024: 309,875 units

Best features: Outstanding reliability, best four-door family sedan available today

Parent company: Toyota

Manufactured in: Georgetown, Kentucky

Everyone’s Favorite Sedan

If you can overlook the idea that Toyota is a Japanese brand, its actual manufacturing is done right here in Kentucky, which is a testament to Toyota’s outstanding quality. There is no question that the Toyota Camry has become one of the most beloved family-friendly four-door sedans thanks to its reputation for being long-lasting. On top of that, you also get Toyota’s excellent warranty, and most of your initial maintenance trips are covered depending on the dealership.

4. Ford Mustang

Sales volume 2024: 44,003 units

Best features: Fast, EV model, updated infotainment experience, lots of fun to drive

Parent company: Ford

Manufactured in: Flat Rock, Michigan

Ford Pride

One of two sports cars in the United States that has Americans excited with every model release, the Ford Mustang is iconic in every sense of the word. With the first model in 1964 made in Michigan, Ford knew it was on to something as the Mustang became a status symbol and was seen on posters in the bedrooms of millions. Today, the Mustang is split between the iconic sports car millions cherish and an electric vehicle powerhouse that competes directly with Tesla.

3. Chevrolet Corvette

Sales volume 2024: 33,330 units

Best features: America’s best sports car, speedy, beautiful design, fun to own

Parent company: Chevrolet (General Motors)

Manufactured in: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Zoom Zoom

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic American cars in the history of the automobile industry. Sporty, fast, and fun to drive, this Kentucky-made vehicle has delighted drivers since 1953. For as long as many Americans can remember, the Corvette has been the pinnacle of America’s sports car driving class and, in many ways, the best American-made competitor to Lamborghini and Ferrari.

2. Honda Passport

Sales volume 2024: 32,527 units

Best features: Great cargo space, infotainment system, collision-mitigation braking, all-wheel drive

Parent company: Honda

Manufactured in: Lincoln, Alabama

The Surprise Choice

While the Honda Passport might be badged under a Japanese brand, according to Cars.com, it’s the second most “American-made” car in the country. Manufactured in Lincoln, Alabama, the Passport is a rugged mid-size SUV perfect for family hauling, offroading, and road-tripping. With a starting price of $42,400, it’s not crazy expensive and offers Honda’s traditionally excellent reliability and warranty. It might seem like an odd addition to the list, but it’s as American as any other vehicle.

1. Tesla Model Y

Sales volume 2024: 313,699 units

Best features: Long-range electric vehicle, large infotainment dash, self-driving

Parent company: Tesla

Manufactured in: Fremont, California, and Giga Texas

The King Of EVs

The Tesla Model Y electric vehicle tops the list of cars made in America that are decidedly not junk. Yes, Tesla has its fair share of trouble with panels lining up straight off the factory line, but even then, it’s hard to call the Tesla Model Y “junk.” As the best-selling electric vehicle in the world, Tesla is delivering the Model Y to consumers just as fast as it can roll them out of its factories in California and Texas.