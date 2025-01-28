I Always Thought a Ford Mustang Was My Dream Car, but These 20 Factors Changed My Mind 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

One of the biggest and most famous names in American automotive history, the Ford Mustang is a legend in its own right. Through many different designs and model years, this is one of the few vehicles American manufacturers can honestly argue has something of a cult status.

As well known as the Ford Mustang may be, this doesn’t mean it’s the right car for everyone. Between Ford’s manufacturing concerns, rear cramped seating, and limited cargo space, there are multiple considerations worth factoring before spending money on a car you might dislike.

20. Mach-E Confusion

David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images

While the Ford Mach-E might be a strong Tesla Model Y competitor, it still has a reputation as not feeling quite as luxurious as the price demands. The interior is still too basic and minimal to feel like a car deserving of the Mustang name, even if you get the larger infotainment screen.

19. General Reliability

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

While “Fixed Or Repaired Daily” might be unfair to describe a Ford Mustang, concerns remain about overall reliability with sports vehicles. These are cars that are pushed to their limits, and as a result, things break down faster and cost more to fix.

18. Interior Quality

Kohthanaphat / Shutterstock.com

No one who gets into a Ford Mustang will confuse the interior design and Ford SYNC infotainment system with a more expensive vehicle. Yes, the Mach-E has a beautiful tall screen, but it must still be modernized to keep pace with similarly priced competition.

17. Unique Style

Natursports / Shutterstock.com

As a prolific American sports car, the Ford Mustang has been at the forefront of style and design. However, this doesn’t mean that its style and design look good to everyone. Instead, you might think the Ford Mustang looks outdated or too inexpensive, which can be a real turn-off.

16. Optional Features

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

If you want the base Ford Mustang, its base starting price is a very reasonable $31,920. However, if you want a Mustang that truly offers flashy performance and lives up to the vehicle name, your starting price will be closer to $50,000, meaning you have much more to choose from.

15. Strong Competition

Alexandre Prevot / Wiki Commons

While the Mustang’s chief rival, the Chevy Camaro, is no longer being manufactured, the Mustang isn’t without competitors, like the Dodge Challenger. Various important models, like the Toyota Supra, are also vying for the two-door throne.

14. Overkill Performance

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Some might think that buying a Mustang will automatically make them some kind of hot rod enthusiast. The challenge is that the Mustang might be too expensive for some, and they cannot handle the available power and speed.

13. Not For Road Trips

Tiago_Fernandez / iStock via Getty Images

With limited cargo space and cramped seating, the Mustang will not be a top choice for long road trips. It’s perfectly fine for driving around town, but anything requiring an overnight or longer stay makes it the wrong choice.

12. Potential Theft

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Because the Mustang is a common vehicle on the road, it’s a target for theft, mainly because it does perform well. This isn’t to say that theft will be a significant concern for Mustang owners, but it’s something to know before buying.

11. Cost Of Ownership

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Building on a number of the bullets on this list, you can put all of them together to argue that the cost of ownership for a Mustang is a big turn-off. Owning a Mustang comes with a steep price, including the initial cost, upkeep, premium fuel, tire replacements, maintenance, and insurance costs.

10. Loud Cabin Noise

2025 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Unless you are a die-hard Mustang engine enthusiast and love the noise that occurs every time you slam on the gas, this isn’t the vehicle for you. Between engine, wind, and road noise, the Mustang doesn’t have the robust sound isolation experience that you would find on more luxury vehicles.

9. Limited Visibility

2025 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

It makes sense that Ford would give the Mustang driver as much visibility as possible for a vehicle that focuses heavily on performance. Instead, you have a design that has multiple blind spots, which in turn makes parking and lane changes a pain more frequently than owners would like to admit.

8. Stiff Ride Quality

Floopin Photography / Shutterstock.com

The Mustang isn’t built with comfort in mind, so you can rightfully expect the suspension to prioritize performance over driver or passenger comfort. This might work for die-hard Mustang buyers, but anyone looking at the Mustang without previously having driven one will be in for a stiff ride.

7. Bad Weather, Bad Vehicle

Dropiem / Shutterstock.com

Owning a Mustang might not be the best idea if you live anywhere that sees even a few days of snow yearly. This is a vehicle made with dry roads in mind, and as a rear-wheel drive car with plenty of power, it won’t be an ideal choice for driving in slippery conditions, which means less overall control, which could mean more accidents.

6. Insurance Costs

ROMAN DZIUBALO / Shutterstock.com

The bad news is that insurance companies are not dumb and they know that people who buy a Mustang have a higher potential for speeding and even repair costs. The result is that this vehicle is more expensive to repair and insure, affecting your overall cost of ownership.

5. Limited Cargo Space

Rafi's Graphics / Shutterstock.com

If you want a vehicle with cargo space, you aren’t looking to buy a Ford Mustang, but it’s still disappointing how limited the space that Ford provided. It’s not going to work for more than a luggage piece or two, and you’ll use up much of the space if you have a stroller and a few grocery bags.

4. Poor Fuel Economy

camperdown / Flickr

This is especially true for owners of the more powerful V8 Mustang engines, as gas can be a real headache. Yes, you get the benefit of better performance and a cooler-sounding vehicle, but it comes with the downside of lower miles per gallon, which means you’ll be filling up more often.

3. Limited Rear Seating

Yahya S. / Wiki Commons

The Mustang has a notorious reputation for cramped rear seating. Of course, this isn’t a traditional four-seater vehicle. At least it wasn’t for years before the Mach-E came around. Still, the two-door Mustang will be uncomfortable for regular-size adults and even older kids.

2. Police Attention

Kevauto / Wikimedia Commons

While it’s true that police departments favor the Mustang as a vehicle for their use, it’s also true that Mustangs are a favorite target of police. It’s not universally true, but many Mustang owners buy this vehicle because they like to go fast, something police know all too well.

1. Depreciation Values

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse by UltraTech66 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

There is little question that the value of classic and special edition Mustangs has held their values pretty favorably. However, this isn’t true for the more standard models that general Mustang buyers are purchasing en masse. Instead, the resale value of these vehicles can drop considerably compared to more practical sedans or luxury models.

