The Cadillac Escalade Is Iconic, but These 9 Large Luxury Cars Are Superior

When it comes to the full-size luxury SUV market, there is little question that the Cadillac Escalade has helped set a standard. If you see the Escalade driving down the street, your first thought is luxury vehicles due to the number of amenities and hefty price tag.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The Cadillac Escalade is one of the most luxurious full-size SUVs today.

The Escalade has long been a favorite of boardrooms and celebrities.

Today, the Escalade has been surpassed by models with more luxury features and a better drive.

The reality is that while the Cadillac Escalade might be a luxury SUV worth considering, it isn’t the only luxury SUV on the road. If you’re after a premium-feeling interior, Cadillac no longer tops the list of full-size luxury SUVs, full-size or otherwise worth considering.

15. Cadillac Escalade History

First introduced in 1999, Cadillac added the Escalade to its lineup to combat the rise of SUVs like the Lincoln Navigator, but it wasn’t until 2006 that the vehicle began to find its place in the world. Standard features grew, but the Escalade was still among the worst-rated safety-wise of any car in its class.

14. Escalade Legacy

As far as American SUVs go, the Cadillac Escalade has long been at the forefront of luxury, which is undoubtedly top of mind for its legacy. Just as the Chevrolet Corvette helped the American market keep up the supercar pace with Ferrari and Lamborghini, so did the Escalade with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled comfort.

13. Why Is The Escalade Iconic?

The rise of the Escalade as an iconic vehicle was undoubtedly helped by its place outside the boardroom and being a celebrity favorite. As soon as these two groups attached themselves to the Escalade as a status symbol, the vehicle became iconic for its place in celebrity magazines.

12. Fifth Generation Cadillac

With the introduction of the fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade in 2020, the vehicle once again reinvented itself. Cadillac now looks to separate the Escalade from its competitors by offering five trim levels, progressively including more luxury features as you increase in price.

11. Escalade-V

Released in 2022, the Escalade V is the strongest-performing full-size SUV. Pushing out 682 horsepower, the Escalade-V can go from 0-60 in just 4.4 seconds, meaning there is no question this vehicle is faster than anything else on this list.

10. Cadillac Escalade IQ

The Cadillac Escalade IQ, the all-electric version, was first announced in 2023 and offers a peak range of 450 miles on a single charge. The car is expected to be released sometime in 2025, with a price tag expected to start at around $127,700 and go up to $148,200.

9. Audi Q8

With a starting price of only $74,400, the Audi Q8 starts below the Cadillac Escalade but doesn’t skimp on luxury features. Audi adds all-wheel steering, which enhances driving capabilities and even parking in tight spots. Remote Park Assist Plus helps you quickly parallel the vehicle, while the luxurious MMI touch response system efficiently controls every aspect of the car while driving.

8. Mercedes Benz G-Class

Regularly seen as a celebrity favorite, the Mercedes Benz G-Class or “G Wagon” is a boxy albeit modern luxury SUV that turns eyes wherever it goes. Pick from three different road modes or go with Electric Dynamic Select to fine-tune every aspect of the G-Class performance. Of course, you’ll be driving wrapped in MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather upholstery, even when off-roading.

7. Jeep Grand Wagoneer

When it comes to luxury SUVs competing with the Escalade, Jeep has genuinely stepped up its game. With a starting price of $72,000, this isn’t your cousin’s Wrangler. Instead, you can quickly run the price tag up over six figures if you add the suede headliner, walnut wood trim, ambient interior lighting, heads-up display, and rear-seat monitoring system.

6. Infiniti QX80

With a revamp that finally brings the QX80 up to speed against other full-size SUVs, Infiniti’s attention to detail, with its signature leather seats and luxury wrappings inside the QX80, is tough to beat for Cadillac. The built-in speakers from Klipsch right into the headrest are a feature few other luxury SUVs can rival.

5. Lexus LX

As is traditional Lexus, the Lexus LX offers a ride experience that you cannot match with many other vehicle brands. The Lexus may not have the same full-size infotainment display. Still, it provides improved leather that feels superior to the Cadillac on top of emergency steering assist, classy heads-up display, and pricey wood trim. Best of all, the front seats are among the most comfortable across any full-size luxury SUV.

4. Lincoln Navigator

The exact size as the Cadillac Escalade, the Lincoln Navigator has long been a close rival. Lincoln’s hands-free driving experience, BlueCruise, is a staple feature of the luxury experience. The same applies to its Revel Ultima 3D sound system, which offers 28 individual speakers. You can enjoy premium leather with a class-leading massage feature that pairs well with one of the Navigator’s unique aromas from the infotainment screen.

3. Range Rover

As an executive car, the Cadillac Escalade is often at the top of the request list, right behind the Range Rover. This car feels like an upper-class ride wrapped in a sleek luxury exterior boosted by an incredible luxury interior. The company’s premium leather interior is a best-in-class experience, as is the dual touchscreen infotainment system. However, the 24-way heated and cooled, hot stone massage electric front seats help the vehicle stand out.

2. BMW X7

A strong contender to the Cadillac Escalade is the BMW X7, which arguably exudes even more luxury and comfort. One of the biggest arguments favoring the X7 is the massive digital gauge cluster rivaling the Escalade. You also get ambient interior lighting showing off an interior that is a masterclass in luxury and craftsmanship.

2. Mercedes-Benz GLS

The Mercedes-Benz GLS stands out as a full-size luxury SUV with seating for seven adults. However, its interior is undoubtedly more luxurious, with its elegant style, premium leather, digital cockpit, 64-color ambient lighting, four massage seats, and Mercedes’ best-in-class voice assistant.

1. Summary Slide

There is little argument that the Cadillac Escalade remains an iconic vehicle, but today, the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS offer upgraded features and are better overall family vehicles. If you want to feel like the CEO in your car, choosing the BMW is the only way to go.

