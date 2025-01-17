I Used to Dream of Driving a Range Rover, but These 10 Luxury SUVs Now Top the List Dmitrii Guldin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When you think about the most luxurious SUVs available today, the Range Rover is almost always on everyone’s list. There’s just something about this vehicle that emanates prestige, with some of the best luxury touches you can find when you are short of purchasing a Bentley or Rolls Royce. This is true whether you are considering the traditional Range Rover or even the Range Rover Sport.

In the case of the Range Rover, you have to consider what makes it worth owning, which can help you compare it to competitors. First and foremost is the driving experience, while the interior touches will likely come next. After these two considerations, your next step is to look at the quality of the infotainment experience, as this can make or break a vehicle, no matter how well it drives.

10. Audi Q8

Starting price: $74,400

Trim levels: Premium 55, Premium Plus 55, Prestige 55

Luxury accommodations: Fantastic engine, soft-closing doors, heated/ventilated/massaging front seats

The Best Audi

If you’re looking for an Audi that truly compares to the top-of-the-line Range Rover, the Audi Q8 is the answer. The Range Rover might have a slightly fancier infotainment system, but the Audi Q8 is a much more exciting vehicle to drive. You’ll look forward to taking the Audi Q8 out on challenging roads and driving in bad weather, which Range Rovers drivers are unlikely ever to consider.

9. Mercedes GLS

Starting price: $89,200

Trim levels: 450 4Matic, 580 4Matic

Luxury accommodations: Executive rear seating, ventilated and massaging seats, headrest pillows, wireless tablet for rear-cabin comfort

Mercedes’ Biggest SUV

Anyone looking for a Range Rover competitor that offers top-notch luxury, especially in the first and second rows, while also adding room for a third row, should look at the Mercedes GLS. Starting with the second-row wireless tablet to control cabin features, everything about the Mercedes GLS screams luxury in a way Range Rover won’t match. Perhaps most notable is that you also get a towing capacity of up to 7,700 pounds, which makes the GLS both luxurious and capable.

8. BMW X5

Starting price: $66,300

Trim levels: sdrive40i, xDrive50e, M60i, M Competition

Luxury accommodations: Outstanding Sensafin upholstered seating, distinctive infotainment experience, hands-free freedom

Mid-Size Luxury

Compared to the Range Rover Sport or even the Evoque, the BMW X5 is the ideal solution for those who don’t want or need a third-row. Even without a third row, you still get everything distinctive about BMW luxury SUVs packed into the X5, including a sizable curved display that makes everything easier to see. You can also choose from gas or electric options depending on your preferences.

7. Maserati Levante

Starting price: $102,000

Trim levels: GT Ultima, Modena Ultima

Luxury accommodations: Italian-style upholstery, powerful sound system, Maserati Intelligent Assistant

The Maserati of SUVs

If you’re looking at the Maserati Levante as a potential purchase over a Range Rover, you’re doing so because of how it drives, not because of upscale leather. The Range Rover will beat the Maserati as far as interior touches, but that’s where the comparison ends, as the Maserati Levante is built with adventure in mind and is built to feel like a sports car while having the cargo space of an SUV.

6. Genesis GV80

Starting price: $58,200

Trim levels: Standard, Select, Advanced, Prestige

Luxury accommodations: Spacious sanctuary-like interior, giant display, leather wrappings

The Up and Comer

When someone thinks about buying a Range Rover, they are doing so for the prestige of the name and the driving experience. However, what if you could get all the best aspects of a Range Rover in a car that costs half as much? This is why the Genesis GV80 has come such a long way in only a few short years, and it doesn’t hurt that it has a colossal infotainment display and a best-in-class warranty.

5. Volvo XC90

Starting price: $57,400

Trim levels: Core, Plus, Ultimate

Luxury accommodations: Outstanding safety, heads-up display, Harmon Kardon sound system, Nappa leather upholstery

The Safest Luxury SUV

Should you want safety as your number one priority when looking at Range Rover competitors, it’s the Volvo XC90. Volvo’s reputation for safety is unparalleled, and it comes across as one of the least expensive cars on this list, which is just a bonus. If you opt for the Ultimate trim level, you’ll get upgraded leather and plenty of luxury trimmings. However, the Range Rover infotainment system is more prominent, which is about the only negative you can say about the Volvo.

4. Porsche Cayenne

Starting price: $84,700

Trim levels: Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid, Cayenne S, Cayenne S E-Hybrid, Cayenne GTS, Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

Luxury accommodations: Excellent infotainment system, ambient lighting, Assistance systems, off-road performance

Can’t Go Wrong With Porsche

What Porsche lacks in history in the luxury SUV space is that they have made up for it in a short period. The Porsche Cayenne has quickly grown to become one of the most popular SUVs on the road, with one of the best combinations of on-road and off-road performance, all while feeling like you are wrapped in a life of luxury. It’s hard to go wrong with Porsche’s driver assistance program while you still get the feeling of driving one of the best-performing cars in history.

3. Mercedes Benz GLE

Starting price: $61,850

Trim levels: GLE 350, GLE 350 4Matic, GLE 450 4Matci, 450e 4Matci, 580 4Matic

Luxury accommodations: Driving moods, virtual assistant (“Hey, Mercedes”), dual infotainment screens

To AMG Or Not AMG

When you think about the Mercedes versus Range Rover debate, it’s a tale as old as time. In the case of the Mercedes Benz GLE, you have many different trim levels and models, all of which can drag you away from the idea of purchasing a Range Rover forever. You’ll likely want to go into a GLE 450 or even the GLE 580 to experience luxury in a way only Mercedes can deliver. Best of all, use the “Hey Mercedes” virtual assistant, which Range Rover cannot match.

2. Audi Q7

Starting price: $60,500

Trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus, Prestige

Luxury accommodations: Soft-closing doors, excellent drive quality, interior quality with soft-touch materials

The Better Range Rover Sport

If you’re looking at the Range Rover Sport for your next vehicle purchase, looking at the Audi Q7 is a must. With a similar level of interior quality and a more refined drive for windy roads, the Audi begs the question of why anyone would consider the higher-priced Range Rover Sport. Another big plus in favor of the Audi Q7 is that it feels much more like a family-friendly vehicle perfect for taking kids to and from activities, whereas the Range Rover Sport feels far more stuffy.

1. BMW X7

Starting price: $84,300

Trim levels: X7 xDrive40i, X7 M60i, XB7

Luxury accommodations: Ventilated/massage heated seats, bespoke style, wide curved display

The Giant BMW

It shouldn’t come as any surprise to see the BMW X7 on any list that talks about competitors to Range Rover. These two companies have been going at it for decades to capture the top end of the luxury SUV market. In the case of the BMW X7, it’s slightly longer than even the longest Range Rover, which allows BMW to stuff the vehicle with tech, including the iDrive infotainment system. Best of all, third-row conversations can barely be heard up front.

