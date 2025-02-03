I Always Dreamed of Driving a Porsche, but These 10 Luxury Automakers Are Better 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

As someone who grew up with a Porsche 911 Turbo poster on his wall, there is every reason to believe this is the pinnacle of luxury vehicles. With its incredible speed, outstanding style, and high-end interior, this brand was made to give its owner an elevated driving experience.

Key Points Porsche has long been one of the most sought-after sports cars in the world.

The challenge is that Porsche’s edge against the competition is limited outside of speed.

Multiple luxury competitors offer more value and prestige over a Porsche.

However, Porsche is hardly the only luxury vehicle available today, and in many ways, it has been surpassed by many of them. Porsche still excels at speed, but as far as luxury touches in its vehicles are concerned, the brand has some catching up to do with other industry names.

10. Genesis

2021 Genesis GV80, front 2.26.21 by Kevauto / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Popular models: G90, GV80, GV70, G80

Best luxury features: Outstanding standard luxury features, best-in-class warranty

Parent company: Hyundai

Country of origin: Japan

The Overlooked Option

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There is no question that the Genesis and the Porsche feel like very different competitors. However, suppose you look at the Porsche SUV and sedan lineup. In that case, the Genesis offers a far better package overall with more standard features, equally strong performance, and a far better warranty, all for more than half the cost of a Porsche. Yes, you will lose the name cachet when driving a Genesis, but this is easy to overlook when you factor in the whole package.

9. Jaguar

D. Lentz / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Popular models: F-Pace, E-Pace, I-Pace, XF, XJ, F-Type

Best luxury features: Exquisite design, luxury interiors, well-appointed leather and trim

Parent company: Jaguar Land Rover

Country of origin: United Kingdom

The Staple Competitor

2014 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

For anyone who has written off Jaguar as a true luxury competitor as of late, it would be an absolute mistake. The F-Type is arguably the most competitive option in the lineup compared to a Porsche, but it’s in its last years of production. Instead, the XF-sedan is probably the next best thing with a heavy level of interior luxury, much more than Porsche delivers, while still focusing on providing a standout driving experience.

8. Maserati

Matti Blume / Wikimedia Commons

Popular models: Ghibli, Levante, GranTurismo, Quattroporte

Best luxury features: Premium materials, silk upholstery, skyhook performance suspension, drive mode selector, Italian leather

Parent company: Stellantis

Country of origin: Italy

Italy’s Finest Vehicle

Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

If you’re looking for a luxury vehicle that’s fun to drive and offers premium materials, including Ermenegildo Zegna silk upholstery, look no further than Maserati. These vehicles immediately stand out with their advanced driver assistance systems. However, where Maserati delivers compared to Porsche is that every time you see a Maserati driving down the street, you get a much stronger sense that it’s a luxury vehicle over a Porsche, which is a big advantage for potential buyers.

7. Lincoln

2022 Lincoln Navigator L 'Reserve' (facelift), front 4.27.23 by Kevauto / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Popular models: Aviator, Navigator

Best luxury features: Massage seats, outstanding feature set, luxury trim all over the vehicle

Parent company: Ford

Country of origin: United States

America’s Best

2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve in Infinite Black, front left by Mr.choppers / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Compared to the Porsche Cayenne, the Lincoln Aviator might not offer the same level of 0-60 performance or handle turns as well. Still, you’ll feel much better after using the Aviator massage seats. For this reason, Lincoln deserves a look before plunking down any money on a Porsche. You’ll spend less, get more, and enjoy a refined luxury experience that feels like it costs twice as much.

6. Audi

Dinkun Chen / Wikimedia Commons

Popular models: A3, A4, A8, Q7, Q8

Best luxury features: MMI touch display system, Audi pre sense, park assist, Bang & Olufsen sound system

Parent company: Volkswagen Group

Country of origin: Germany

The Fun Drive

Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

If there is a car on this list that best matches Porsche as being fun to drive, it’s something Audi has manufactured. Audi is a terrific combination of luxury, speed, performance, and handling, and it cares about all of these things as much as Porsche does. However, Audi is a more attractive choice because of its deeper lineup of SUVs and sedans catering to everyone from soccer moms to CEOs. This is especially true for the A8 and Q8, which are sporty, fast, and offer plenty of luxury features.

5. Land Rover

Mordolff / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Popular models: Range Rover, Defender, Land Rover

Best luxury features: Luxury-trimmed interiors, stylish design, beautiful infotainment experiences, upgraded leather

Parent company: Land Rover

Country of origin: United Kingdom

The United Kingdom Special

tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

When it comes to luxury SUVs, the Range Rover has long been the pinnacle of ownership. Between its infotainment experience, massage seats, executive class rear seating, and a smooth ride that even Porsche can’t match, there is something about driving in a Land Rover that makes you want to live in one of its vehicles. Where Porsche focuses on the driving experience before luxury, Range Rover is all about combining the two instead of just focusing on one over the other.

4. Lexus

Benespit / Wikimedia Commons

Popular models: RX350, TX, ES350

Best luxury features: Excellent ride quality, best-in-class leather, outstanding reliability and dealership experience

Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Country of origin: Japan

The Everyday Luxury Driver

Autosdeprimera / Wikimedia Commons

If it feels like driving a Porsche is more reserved for special moments, the opposite is true with Lexus, your new everyday driver. There is just something about how a Lexus drives that makes you feel like it’s a best-in-class experience. On top of that, every dealership gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling with its minimal negotiation practices, so you aren’t spending hours of your day haggling over a few hundred dollars.

3. Volvo

teddyleung / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Popular models: S60, S90, XC90

Best luxury features: Outstanding safety features, terrific comfort, elegant interiors

Parent company: Volvo Cars, Geely

Country of origin: Sweden

Scandinavian Excellence

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While Volvo might not be as fast as Porsche or have cars that look like sports cars, there is something genuinely luxurious about Volvo. With its outstanding safety features and a reputation for quality that goes well beyond its price point, there is every reason to look at Volvo if you don’t want a vehicle like the Porsche Cayenne. The XC40 Recharge tops the smaller luxury EV class in many ways, while the upcoming EX90 will undoubtedly give many luxury vehicles a run for its money.

2. Mercedes Benz

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS450d 4MATIC AMG Dynamic by Chanokchon / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Popular models: GLC, GLE, GLS, S-Class

Best luxury features: Digital cockpit, augmented reality navigation, MBUX voice assistant

Parent company: Daimler AG, Daimler Group

Country of origin: Germany

The Luxury Experience

M 93 / Wikimedia Commons

In the world of luxury vehicles, Mercedes-Benz is one of the absolute best alternatives compared to Porsche. With a full slate of luxury vehicles ranging from small sedans to full-size SUVs, Mercedes has gone to great lengths to keep up its pace of trendsetting luxury features. This includes MBUX, its unique voice assistant that can control many functions of a Mercedes vehicle, and the G63 “G Wagon,” a celebrity and athlete favorite.

1. BMW

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Popular models: 3 series, X3, X5, X7

Best luxury features: Self-proclaimed “Ultimate driving machine,” rich history of luxury touches

Parent company: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW Group)

Country of origin: Germany

Ultimate Driving Machine

Robert Hradil / Getty Images

Widely regarded as one of the most luxurious automakers in the world, BMW has been a staple of the luxury market for decades. With its steady lineup of SUVs, sedans, and electric vehicles, the German staple has taken its luxury features to another level. Whether it’s a 3-series with its updated interior and large infotainment display or the 7-series luxury sedan with its complete control center and automatic doors that open and close at your command. Plus, you get the rear executive lounge seating option and its 31-inch display.

