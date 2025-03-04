Ford Suffers From Tiny EV Sales fredrocko / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) posted a decline in U.S. sales in February. Analysts focused on the fact that its hybrid sales improved. However, its electric vehicle (EV) sales remain tiny after investments that range well into the billions of dollars.

Though hybrid sales improved, they were a tiny fraction of the total.

Overall, U.S. sales fell 8.9% to 158,675. This was primarily due to a 24% drop in SUV sales to 64,148. Hybrid sales jumped 27.5% to 15,357. However, these hybrid sales were only one in 10 of the U.S. total, which is not very impressive.

Ford posted a significant failure in EV sales, up 16% to 7,326. Sales of its EV flagship, the F-150 Lighting, fell 14% to 2,199. Ford offers a phenomenal deal on the 2024 F-150 Lightning XLT and Lariat models. They are available for 0% financing for 72 months and a complimentary home charger with standard installation. Ford has to be losing thousands of dollars on each sale.

In 2021, Ford announced that it would invest $30 billion in its EV business and that EV sales would be 40% of its global sales by 2030. Ford also said it would have a production run rate of EV production at a pace of 600,000 by the end of 2023. It then pushed that goal to 2024. It also said its goal of selling 2 million EVs would be pushed to 2026.

One effect of Ford’s EV sales is that it has helped drive shares down 25% in the past year. The S&P 500 is up 14% over the same period. Shares of crosstown rival General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) are 15% higher in that time.

Ford faces 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. That could eventually raise the U.S. prices of its cars and light trucks by thousands of dollars. EV sales may not be its largest problem then.

