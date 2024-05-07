Ford Sales Underperform in April jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After a first quarter of strong unit sales compared to last year, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) sales for April fell. While the decline was only 2.4% to 179,588, it operates in a sector where unit sales are carefully followed.

A primary drag on the Ford numbers was the F-150 full-sized pickup. It has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for 42 years. April sales of the F-150 fell 7.2% to 64,868, which was 36% of the company’s total unit sales for the month. (See how America’s 17 favorite pickup trucks compare.)

Hybrid sales were a bright spot for Ford, rising 59.5% to 17,997. However, in a market in which hybrid sales are considered a solution to slow electric vehicle (EV) sales, their percentage of its April sales was disappointing.

EV sales rose, but the increase was only a tiny number: 129.6% to 8,019. Sales of Ford’s EV flagship, the F-150 Lightning, were up 56.6% to 2,090. At one point, the company said its investment in EVs would be over $30 billion before the end of 2025.

A bright spot in the figures was Lincoln’s 24.2% unit growth to 8,297. However, Ford has to contend with the fact that Mercedes, BMW, and Lexus dwarf the sales of its luxury division.

Taken as a whole, it was a disappointing month for Ford.

