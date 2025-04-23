I Almost Bought a Maserati, but These 8 Red Flags Scared Me Off Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

So, you recently came into some money and want to celebrate by buying a Maserati? Well, there are certainly better ways to spend your money, especially in today’s economy and political climate, but we’re not going to argue with you! That being said, there are a few red flags that convinced us not to consider buying one ourselves.

Key Points Maserati vehicles suffer from electrical problems, a high number of recalls, and other manufacturing defects.

High maintenance costs, a fuel economy that falls over time, and deforming interiors make owning a Maserati a headache.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

We scoured the internet to find the most common complaints people have about owning a Maserati and whether those problems made them wish they had bought something else entirely. While there are always specific cases and innumerable subjective issues people can have with particular cars, we limited our list to only the most common issues with Maserati vehicles.

#1 Early Clutch Replacements

Matti Blume / Wikimedia Commons

Most of the online guides and reviewers we visited recommended that owners service their clutch earlier than usual because it tends to wear out faster than other vehicles. Common clutch issues begin to appear between 13,000 and 30,000 miles. This is a very low threshold for someone who loves to drive, especially in a fast car that, we assume, they would be driving frequently.

The clutch is expensive in any vehicle, but especially so in a Maserati. The clutch complaints are most common in the Maserati Quattroporte and Maserati Ghibli.

#2 Frequent Recalls

Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

There have been 77 recalls issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that have included Maserati vehicles so far. While not all of these recalls were specific to Maserati cars, you would think that such a prestigious car company would be able to get its act together and make a functional vehicle that didn’t require a recall.

Frequent Recalls

Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

Yet, the problem persists. In many of these cases, the recalls were for expensive parts and required time in a shop or mechanic. At the very least this is annoying, and the track record of recalls is not a positive sign for the future. Car parts are getting more expensive and many companies are cutting corners in manufacturing, so the problem will only get worse.

#3 Brake Issues

Maserati Spyder by Spanish Coches / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

This is most common in the Maserati Ghiblis, but all Maserati vehicles have their fair share of complaints from customers regarding spongey or springy brakes. According to customers, air can get into the brake lines of Maserati vehicles which leads to less effective braking power.

#4 Transmission Problems

Maserati MC20 Retro Classics 2024 IMG 9030 by Alexander-93 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

After putting in a few miles on their cars, many owners reported having severe issues and mechanical problems with their transmissions. In manual vehicles, it becomes more difficult to switch gears over time, with unsettling noises of grinding or crunching. In automatic vehicles, switching gears becomes slower and acceleration slows down as well. This even occurs when the car is already in motion, resulting in a slower overall speed.

#5 Severe Electrical Issues

Pubic Domain/Wikimedia Commons

As cars become more complicated with more wires, computer power, and automatic electrical systems, an electrical failure can mean much more than your engine not starting or your window not rolling up, it can mean severe driving and engine issues or even privacy breaches.

Severe Electrical Issues

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

According to customers, several Maserati vehicles fail to supply enough electricity to the system to power all the features in the car.

One of the most common failures was the headlines along with power steering, reset preferences resets, and the check engine light turning on randomly.

#6 Melting Interior

Roman Stasiuk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As modern companies try to make their products as cheaply as possible while still charging premium prices, we see the impact of the modern Maserati cars. With the Maserati Quattroporte, customers reported that the interior of their cars began melting and deforming in high temperatures or in direct sunlight. This leads to sticky residue, deformed seats and interior moldings, and a strong smell.

Additional style and body issues include weird noises and tires that deteriorated faster than normal.

#7 Maintenance Costs

contrastaddict / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

As a luxury vehicle, a Maserati already has high maintenance costs, but with the added sub-par design and manufacturing, this cost reaches unmanageable levels. The maintenance of a Maserati or similar luxury vehicle can quickly surpass the amount you originally paid for the vehicle. Add to this the faster-than-normal depreciation Maseratis typically experience, and you’re soon underwater with maintenance costs.

Maintenance Costs

edvvc / Wikimedia Commons

Maserati parts are in short supply and very expensive, and not every shop or repair site will have the materials or the knowledge of how to fix your issue.

For example, just changing the oil in a Maserati vehicle can cost between $500 and $700. And that’s just for regular maintenance.

#8 Bad Fuel Economy

Handout / Getty Images

Yes, we know Maserati makes sports and luxury cars which aren’t known to be terribly good with conserving fuel or the environment, just as their owners aren’t terribly concerned about the planet or human life either. But as fuel prices continue to increase, it makes a Maserati less and less tempting. However, this wouldn’t be so bad if customers didn’t report that their fuel consumption got worse over time.

Bad Fuel Economy

Cjp24 / Wikimedia Commons

With the Maserati Ghibli specifically, customers report that their fuel economy got worse over time, and they had to resort to installing after-market parts and systems to return them to normal levels.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.