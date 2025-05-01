I Always Dreamed of Driving a Tesla Model 3, But These 8 Red Flags Changed My Mind 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

As one of the most popular electric vehicles on the planet, the Tesla Model 3 needs no introduction. Not only is it one of the most purchased electric vehicles, but it’s also one of the best-selling vehicles overall. Between good looks, range, and a giant infotainment screen, the Tesla Model 3 has won over millions of customers to the electric world.

Key Points The Tesla Model 3 is one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the country.

Historically, there have been plenty of problems with Model 3 build quality.

Full Self Driving has yet to show its promise for Model 3 owners.

Of course, having a large touchscreen alone doesn’t necessarily mean the Tesla Model 3 is worth owning. As with any popular car, the Model 3 has been hit with plenty of concerns and issues over the years, including the unique reputation of company CEO, Elon Musk, which may have you avoiding it for a competitor when you finish reading.

8. Buggy Software

When it works, the idea of a vehicle receiving software updates like a phone or computer is incredible. There is no question that Tesla has set the stage for every vehicle manufacturer to rely on software updates for years to come, as software controls every vehicle function.

Software Glitches Matter

Whether it’s a frozen screen or rebooting while parked, Tesla has positioned itself as cutting-edge, and sometimes this means aggravation. Suppose you don’t want to worry about this affecting your rearview camera, autopilot, or steering assistance. In that case, you might want to skip a vehicle that is so heavily reliant on improvements through software updates.

7. Image Perception

Right now, the image of the Tesla Model 3 is one of danger, as Elon Musk has taken a polarizing position in the Trump Administration. Regardless of your feelings on the administration, there are frequent protests at Tesla dealerships due to Elon Musk being largely behind government job cuts.

Can’t Ignore Politics

There should never be a time when politics dictates which vehicle someone drives, but it’s hard to ignore what’s happening in the world. As a result, some people will resist buying a Tesla Model 3 as a form of protest over its CEO’s controversial public persona. Right or wrong, this is a reason people are not purchasing or selling their existing Model 3 vehicles.

6. Autopilot Cost

Tesla and Elon Musk, in particular, have heavily touted using the Autopilot functionality as the Tesla Model 3’s most significant selling point. While this is true for most Tesla models, there are some instances in which Full Self Driving has led to accidents that should give you room to pause.

Not Ready Yet

Yes, you can use full self-driving, and, if you want it forever, you need to pay upward of $8,000 or more. This is a crazy high price for a feature that doesn’t come close to delivering on what was initially promised. You can’t let any car drive itself without significant concerns about harming others or other vehicles.

5. Minimalist Interior

There is no question that the increase in electric car popularity has caused vehicle manufacturers to consider minimizing the number of buttons inside a vehicle’s interior. Tesla took it to the extreme by limiting the number of buttons to as few as possible. While some buttons are on the steering wheel, most everything happens through the infotainment screen.

No More Buttons

What’s annoying about this is that nearly every critical operation of the Tesla Model 3 takes place on the touchscreen. You must quickly glance at the screen for most operations, which means taking your hands off the wheel. This is opposed to being able to adjust climate control or vehicle sound without leaving the wheel.

4. Range Worries

The overall range is one of the biggest reasons I worry about buying a vehicle like the Tesla Model 3. When you factor in how easy it is to gas up a car while on a road trip, you know you can get gas and return in minutes. Unfortunately, unless you buy a Model 3 strictly for driving around town, you must factor in range and charging.

Long Charging Times

Yes, you can recharge fairly quickly at a Tesla Supercharger station, but you have to be able to not only find a Supercharger station, but as these stations are still too few and far between, you have to get in line. Given that charging a vehicle can take 20-30 minutes, plus the time you might need to wait to access a charge, range worries are not something to ignore.

3. Cold Weather Performance

If you’re looking to buy an electric vehicle, the Tesla Model 3 will undoubtedly raise questions about how much range it will lose in colder weather. While reports vary, seeing a range drop by 20-30% in frigid weather isn’t something to ignore.

Why This Matters

If you live in a warm-weather area like Florida or Southern California, you don’t have to worry about too much of a range impact based on cold weather. However, if you live anywhere in the Northern United States, this is a cold-weather staple, and range loss during the winter months may affect your plan, including how frequently you need to charge.

2. Costly Repairs

Should the time come when your Tesla Model 3 needs to be repaired, whether because of build quality concerns or some other repair need, you should expect high repair costs. Given the complex design of the Model 3, electric vehicles in general, and Tesla’s proprietary parts, sometimes you can see repair costs upward of 20% more than comparable vehicles.

Why This Matters

Nobody likes surprise expenses, and vehicle repairs can be among the most surprising and the biggest headaches. In other words, between Tesla’s still somewhat sparse repair network and repairs that can take longer than other dealerships, it’s a real pain in the you know what.

1. Build Quality Concerns

Among the biggest reasons, if not the most important, to avoid the Tesla Model 3 is questionable build quality. This has been plaguing Tesla for years, and the company has not been able to address it in a way that has restored confidence in the Model.

Why This Matters

Build quality matters a great deal when you are spending thousands of dollars on a vehicle. There is a definite reason to skip the Model 3, between thinning paint and misaligned panels. Perhaps worst of all, there is a genuine concern over resale value for those who have purchased the Model 3.

