The 20 Coolest Facts About the Tesla Model 3 shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

As one of the most popular electric cars on the road today, there are more than 1.7 million models of this vehicle on roads and in driveways worldwide. First released in 2017, the Model 3 would become the world’s best-selling plug-in electric car by 2020 in the United States, and soon everywhere it was available.

Key Points The Tesla Model 3 is a terrific electric vehicle priced just right.

The number of easter eggs Tesla included with the Model 3 is perfect.

When you drive a Tesla, you hope you are doing right by the environment.

4 million Americans are set to retire this year. If you want to join them, click here now to see if you’re behind, or ahead. It only takes a minute. (Sponsor)

Arguably the best combination of electric power, infotainment, and price, the Tesla Model 3’s sales results haven’t surprised many. Even against growing competition from multiple brands like Honda, Kia, Ford, and Hyundai, it continues to outperform the competition and keep selling.

20. Dual Displays

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Source: Tesla

The interior of the Model 3 was updated with the release of the “Highland” model. Among the updates was a second 8-inch touchscreen specific for rear passengers, complete with Bluetooth connectivity and entertainment.

19. 17 Speakers

AvokadoStudio / Shutterstock.com

Source: Tesla

You haven’t enjoyed all the random noises and Easter egg sounds a Tesla Model 3 can make until you enjoy its 17 speakers. This is generally more than double what most vehicle manufacturers add to a car, which speaks directly to Tesla’s focus on entertainment.

18. Tesla Made Profits

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

Source: Wired

With the release of the Model 3, Tesla has to thank this vehicle for finally starting to make some money. Before the release of the Model 3, the company was struggling with profitability, at least until the Model 3 came along. In other words, you can likely thank the Model 3 for the company still being around.

17. Tesla Vision

metamorworks / Getty Images

Source: Tesla

One of the most unique aspects of owning a Tesla is the appropriately labeled “Tesla Vision.” Instead of radar systems, the Tesla Model 3 relies heavily on its cameras to help power its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving networks.

16. Santa Mode

stocknroll / E+ via Getty Images

Source: Capital One

What could be better than enabling your Tesla Model 3 to go into “Santa Mode,” where Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Wizards in Winter” starts playing while the lights in and out of the vehicle go wild?

15. Rainbow Road

Stor24 / Shutterstock.com

Source: Capital One

If you want to see a fun Easter egg, look at Rainbow Road. When activated, it allows you to drive the Tesla Model 3 on-screen on a rainbow-colored road. The song from a previous Saturday Night Live episode featuring actor Christopher Walken accompanies the imagery on the infotainment screen.

14. Monty Python

Courtesy of Cinema 5 Distributing

Source: Tesla

If you want to try out Monty Python mode in a Tesla Model 3, you can do so. Just rename your car “Fly Circus, Patsy, Rabbit of Caerbannog” or other movie references, and a giant foot will come down and squash the car on the screen.

13. Easter Eggs

AND-ONE / iStock via Getty Images

Source: TopSpeed.com

One of the best reasons to own a Tesla is the easter eggs and hidden surprises you get. Of course, no one can ignore the appropriately titled “fart mode,” which makes a bunch of flatulence noises with the few touches of a button on your infotainment screen.

12. Charge At Home

Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Source: Tesla

What could be better than having the convenience of charging your vehicle at home and skipping gas stations forever? Sure, you might have to charge at a supercharger if you ever want to take a road trip, but being able to charge at home is fantastic.

11. Software Updates

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Source: Tesla

Tesla did not necessarily invent the idea of vehicles receiving software updates, but it forced the auto industry to rethink how they are delivered. It’s cool that a vehicle can be continuously improved, including more range, performance, and features, without going to a dealership.

10. One Billion Miles

M. Knijnenburg / Shutterstock.com

Source: Tesla

According to Tesla, the Tesla Model 3 collectively drove over one billion miles using its Autopilot feature in approximately one year after release.

9. Sentry Mode

M. Knijnenburg / Shutterstock.com

Source: Tesla

What could be cooler about the Tesla Model 3 than “Sentry Mode?” Even the name is cool. This mode acts as a home alarm by alerting Model 3 owners when someone or something gets too close to the vehicle and sends a warning using the vehicle’s built-in speaker.

8. Pre-Order

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Source: The Verge

When the Tesla Model 3 was first launched, there was an almost unprecedented demand. According to CEO Elon Musk, less than one month after debuting the vehicle in front of a live audience, there had been over 400,000 pre-orders before the car was publicly available.

7. Tesla App

2021 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Source: Tesla

Using the mobile app on your Android or iOS device, including the Apple Watch, you can unlock or lock your vehicle, enable or disable the air conditioning, and check everything about your vehicle’s current charge or charging status. Better yet, you can see your vehicle’s location just in case you don’t remember where you parked.

6. Dog Mode

mixetto / E+ via Getty Images

Source: Tesla

When you activate dog mode on a Tesla Model 3, the temperature inside the vehicle can be set to any number you choose. However, the most incredible thing is that the infotainment screen displays a message that says, “My owner will be back soon,” and shows the temperature to any passerby.

5. Cabin Overheat Protection

M. Knijnenburg / Shutterstock.com

Source: Tesla

Undoubtedly, one of the coolest things you can do with a Tesla Model 3 is to use “Cabin overheat protection.” This feature protects the interior cabin from becoming too hot by running the air conditioning and fans.

4. Self Driving!

metamorworks / Getty Images

Source: Tesla

Full Self-Driving on the Tesla Model 3 is one of the vehicle’s most controversial but impressive features. Of course, Tesla notes that you should be fully attentive while driving. Still, the mere idea of a vehicle that can handle the road mostly without driver interaction is undoubtedly a glimpse of the future.

4. Very Little Maintenance

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Source: Tesla

One remarkable fact about the Tesla Model 3 is that it has ensured that its vehicles require little to no maintenance. However, this is more than just a noteworthy fact, as it also puts money back in your pocket. There is little more you need to do except rotate and manage tires.

3. Games, Games, and More Games

New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Source: Tesla

Whether it’s Stardew Valley, Beach Buggy Racing 2, Battle of Polytopia, or Sudoku, the idea that Tesla enables you to play games in your Model 3 while charging is fantastic. As someone who loves Stardew Valley and Battle of Polytopia, I find it incredible to use the steering wheel buttons or a controller to play games.

2. Super Safety

New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Source: Tesla

As one of the safest cars on the planet, at least according to Tesla, and supported by both the IIHS and NHTSA, the Tesla Model 3 should be a prime choice for those who put safety above all else. Tesla has received perfect scores from the NHTSA, which should directly speak to its safety claims.

1. Zero Emissions

2014 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Source: Tesla Emissions

One of the best reasons to buy an electric car is that you don’t have to worry about emissions. This is good for you, as you don’t have to worry about emission rules while Tesla aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across all its products.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.