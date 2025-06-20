20 Incredible Reasons People Love Mercedes-Benz Cars tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Smart Car was once a hit in the U.S. market with its compact Fortwo tiny car, but sales quickly plummeted, forcing the brand to exit the U.S. market back in 2019. However, the brand continues to be successful in Mexico, Europe, and China. It operates under both Mercedes Benz and Geely. Now, the car industry is speculating about Smart returning to America with an electric roadster. The CEO recognizes this move would certainly align with the brand’s future trajectory but wonders if customers would like a “quiet” roadster, since many sportscar enthusiasts enjoy the revving of the engine. These rumors regarding Smart are partially due to talk of an electrified Mazda MX-5 Miata. Though the U.S. car market has proven Americans prefer large vehicles like SUVs and trucks, the rising cost of cars might be changing this trend. In the name of affordability, there has been renewed interest in smaller vehicles. However, the future of Smart remains uncertain.

As one of the most beloved luxury vehicle brands in the world today, Mercedes-Benz’s reputation allows it to sell millions of cars annually worldwide. First introduced in 1926, the Mercedes-Benz logo is now familiar worldwide, along with a reputation for automobile excellence.

Key Points There is no question that Mercedes-Benz is one of the world’s most famous luxury car brands.

The company’s history includes plenty of firsts, like the first gasoline-powered vehicle and the first driver’s license.

Mercedes debuted multiple safety features now adopted by the rest of the industry, like anti-lock brakes.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

It’s not unfair to say that Mercedes-Benz is one of the world’s largest premium vehicle brands, a fact that continues to this day. There is even the surprising reality that Mercedes-Benz introduced one of the first gasoline-powered automobiles, one of many incredible facts about the brand you can learn about today.

This post was updated on June 18, 2025 to include rumors regarding Smart Car.

20. Iconic Silver Color

HJUdall / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Dorsiafinance.co.uk

There is something special about driving a silver Mercedes-Benz, which makes you feel like you have joined a secret club. Well, it turns out, the company’s famous silver color isn’t a fluke, but the result of a 1934 race. In Nurburgring, the company’s W 25 race car was one kg over race weight, so the team manager shaved off the paint, leaving a sparkling silver that is now a Mercedes staple.

19. Electric Future

M 93 / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Mercedes-Benz

While Mercedes-Benz had originally committed to an all-electric lineup by 2030, the company is now focused on “Ambition 2039,” for which it plans to be exclusively CO2 neutral. Still, the company will focus on removing all non-hybrid and electric vehicles from its lineup by 2030.

18. Pop Culture

Axion23

Source: Mercedes-Benz of Tyler

Famously used in movies like “The Hangover,” “Spaceballs,” “Transformers,” and others, there is something about owning a Mercedes-Benz that has carried through into pop culture. Even the Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman, the “Grand Mercedes,” is often viewed carrying world leaders.

17. Energizing Comfort

Florenc.Elezi / Shutterstock.com

Source: Mercedes-Benz USA

Designed to create a personalized driving experience, the Mercedes “Energizing Comfort” idea will optimize climate control, seat massage, ambient lighting, and audio settings to increase passenger well-being and reduce overall stress levels.

16. First Driver’s License

Fronteras / Wikimedia Commons

Source: asfaautocare.com

One of many different firsts for Mercedes-Benz, Karl Benz’s aptitude toward car building has inspired fans of the brand for decades. Another fun fact for Karl Benz is that he was the first person ever to be given a driver’s license by the Grand Duke of Baden when he tested his gasoline automobile design.

15. One Man, One Engine

Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

Source: The Fact File

It might sound like one of those “too crazy to be true” facts, but Mercedes-Benz has long lived by its “one man, one engine” philosophy. This means that in its Affalterbach, Germany, car plant, each engine is hand-built and hand-tuned by a single engineer.

14. Unlimited Mile Warranty

Dinkun Chen / Wiki Commons

Source: Road and Track

While not unlimited in totality, vehicles purchased through the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned or CPO program receive an industry-leading advantage. The company provides an unlimited mileage warranty for up to five years, meaning you can go 10 or 100,000 miles without any concerns.

13. MBUX

Gavriilidis Dimitris / Shutterstock.com

Source: Mercedes-Benz USA

As one of the most advanced voice command systems in a vehicle today, the MBUX system is incredible. If you say the words “I’m tired,” the car will adjust the seat to give you better support, or say “Take me home,” even without an address, the car will plot the fastest route back home right away.

12. The Best or Nothing

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Source: Mercedes-Benz USA

If you want to know why people love the Mercedes-Benz experience so much, it’s because of the company’s motto, “Best or Nothing.” This motto represents what the company stands for and is committed to delivering across all its vehicles.

11. First Road Trip

Martin Dürrschnabel / Wikimedia Commons

Source: The Fact File

Yet another first for Mercedes, Bertha Benz, wife of Karl Benz, took the Motorwagen, one of the first Mercedes-Benz vehicles, on a 130-mile round-trip drive with her two children. This is widely considered the first automobile road trip in history, another in a long line of “firsts” for the Mercedes-Benz name.

10. Most Expensive Car

LSDSL / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Robb Report

The pinnacle of Mercedes, the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR “Uhlenhaut Coupe,” sold for a mind-boggling $142 million in 2022. One of two models designed to race in the 1955 Carrera Panamericana before the race was called off, the “silver speed machine” is a testament to Mercedes’ quality and design.

9. Crumple Zones

atlantic-kid / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Source: Mercedes-Benz Sacramento

Mercedes was the first company to implement safety zones, emphasizing the brand’s focus on safety. Designed by company engineer Bela Barenyi, these zones were added to the vehicle’s body and could deform upon impact, distribute the force, and reduce the impact to passengers inside a vehicle.

8. First Hybrid Car

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Asfaautocare.com

In 1906, Mercedes began manufacturing the world’s first hybrid vehicle, the Mercedes Mixte. Capable of driving as fast as 75 miles per hour, it was initially developed as a race car but later converted for use as a taxi.

7. First Diesel Car

Spielvogel / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Wealthy Driver

The Mercedes-Benz 260 D was the first announcement of a production diesel car. Released in 1936, this fuel type would become a new standard for commercial vehicles, which still exists in the trucking world today. Mercedes also succeeded with diesel-based consumer vehicles in the 1980s and 90s.

6. Armored Vehicles

Diocese of Westminster / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Wealthy Driver

As part of its famous branding and luxury reputation, Mercedes-Benz has made vehicles especially for some of the most famous and wealthiest people on the planet. Everyone from the Pope to Queen Elizabeth II to Madonna has used a Mercedes at one point, including many armored vehicles to protect them from attack.

5. Anti-Lock Brakes

Art of pixels / Shutterstock.com

Source: Carbuzz.com

While Mercedes can’t take sole credit for designing anti-lock brakes, it was the first to commit to adding this new safety feature to its vehicles. As early as 1953, Mercedes was working on a new braking system, and it finally began adding anti-lock brakes to its S-Class of vehicles in 1978.

4. Safety First

ferdyboy / Shutterstock.com

Source: Mercedes-Benz Sacramento

In 1924, every Mercedes-Benz sold to a customer had brakes on all four wheels, a first in the automobile industry. This shows why Mercedes built up a legion of loyal customers almost 100 years ago, as it prioritized safety while exuding the luxury the brand is famously known for today.

3. Racing Pride

Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Source: ecarstrade.com

Mercedes-Benz is one of the best-known motorsports names and has been for over 100 years. In Formula 1 specifically, Mercedes has won 8 world constructors championships, including a streak from 2014 – 2021 under the strength and speed of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes’ biggest ever motorsports star.

2. Three-Pointed Star

THEPALMER / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Source: ecarstrade.com

The famous three-pointed star logo for Mercedes-Benz was first used in 1909 and symbolizes the company’s desire to work on land, water, and air. The company had wanted to diversify early and get into different types of vehicles to help diversify its business.

1. First Gasoline-Powered Car

MPI / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Source: Mercedes-Benz

Known as the “first automobile,” Carl Benz patented his “vehicle powered by a gas engine” on January 29, 1886. Patent number 37435 is considered the birth certificate of the automobile, which had three wheels and used the name “model no. 1.”

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)