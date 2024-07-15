10 Least Popular All-Time Musicians According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Music is something that binds generations, with some musicians like the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles maintaining popularity for decades. Most people tend to feel passionate about their music tastes and often have stronger emotions about what they don’t like more than what they do. Because the music Baby Boomers like is different in ways than what Millenials prefer, we’ve put together a list of the least popular musicians of all time ranked by Baby Boomers.

To determine our ranking, we used YouGov’s survey of the most popular pop music artists according to Baby Boomers and separated out the least popular. To keep the list manageable, we looked only at artists who were recognized by more than 75% of Baby Boomers. On the list of over 200 artists, we’ve ranked the ones 3/4 of Baby Boomers recognized by still didn’t like, from most popular to least popular.

Why Do We Care About This?

The recorded music industry generated $17.1 billion in 2023, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, and its impact on the economy doesn’t seem to be lessening, as that number is up 8% from the previous year. As streaming becomes more popular and vinyl collection sales spike, we recognize that this industry is extremely important to every American. Whether it’s wondering what to invest in or what musicians to invest in, we want to help you spend your money wisely so you can build personal wealth.

10. Billie Eilish

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked this artist popular: 35%

Starting at number ten on our least popular artist list, Billie Eilish released her first hit “Bad Guy” in 2019, and it hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. She writes and records music with her brother Finneas, and her first single made her the third Gen Z artist to have a number-one song on the charts. She recently released her third studio album “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” which has been overshadowed a bit by her comments about other female artists.

9. Miley Cyrus

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked this artist popular: 33% (tied)

Miley Cyrus starts a three-way tie for the 9th least popular artist ranked by Baby Boomers. She started as an actor and singer in the Disney series Hannah Montana, where she played a teenage superstar who hid her fame from her friends and family. Since then, Miley has starred in several movies and had a successful recording career. She recently won her first Grammy for her hit song “Flowers.” Fans also love her hit songs “Wrecking Ball,” “Party in the U.S.A.” and “The Climb.”

8. Adam Lambert

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked this artist popular: 33% (tied)

Adam Lambert is another artist tied for 9th place and was first noticed after a run on American Idol. Although he was the runner-up, he enjoyed commercial success with his music after the show and is a strong force in fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. His hits include “Whataya Want From Me,” “Better Than I Know Myself” and “Never Close Our Eyes.”

7. Britney Spears

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked this artist popular: 33% (tied)

You’d be hard-pressed to find an American who hasn’t heard of Britney Spears, as she’s had a long career in music and acting peppered by legal battles and public shame. Her first hit “Hit Me Baby One More Time” came out when she was just 17, and established her as a force in the pop music world. While she went on to release several record-breaking albums, she was also the victim of teenage sexualization. After a public breakdown, she was forced into a conservatorship under her father’s care, but successfully had it dissolved in 2023 with the help of the Free Britney movement by fans. While under her father’s care, she had a successful run of regular shows in Las Vegas. Whether she’s liked by Boomers or not, Britney Spears is a pop music icon.

6. Nick Jonas

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked this artist popular: 32% (tied)

Tied for number six with Selena Gomez, Nick Jones is one-third of the band the Jonas Brothers but has done some solo work that he’s well known for. He first burst onto the pop music scene in the Disney channel’s Camp Rock alongside Demi Lovato, who is also on this list. His most popular solo pop songs include “Chains,” “Jealous” and “Home.”

5. Selena Gomez and the Scene

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked this artist popular: 32% (tied)

Selena Gomez and her band are tied with Nick Jones for the 6th least popular pop artists ranked by Baby Boomers. She emerged as a teen idol and child actress, joining friend Demi Lovato on Barney & Friends before moving to the Disney channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena has recently placed a focus on her acting career, but her most popular songs include “Hands to Myself,” “Who Says” and “Love You Like a Love Song.”

4. Demi Lovato

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked this artist popular: 27%

Demi Lovato started her career in acting and has the Disney Channel to thank for some of her popularity. She is another teen who burst onto the music scene young and has publicly spoken about mental health issues caused by her young stardom. Her original gig was on the television series Barney & Friends, which may be why so many Baby Boomers recognized her name. Her most popular pop hits include “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Cool For the Summer” and “Give Your Heart a Break.”

3. Justin Bieber

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked this artist popular: 25%

A Canadian who burst onto the pop music scene in his early teens, Justin Bieber seems to be loved or hated by most Americans. In this case, Boomers weren’t huge fans. He’s publicly dealt with mental health issues and is married to Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin. You would recognize him most from songs like 2010’s “Baby,” “Love Yourself” and “Somebody To Love,” a song he recorded with Usher.

2. Jessica Simpson

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked this artist popular: 22%

During her career, Jessica Simpson has been a reality TV star, a gospel singer, an actress and owner of her own fashion line, but that doesn’t increase her popularity with Boomers, which comes in at only 22%. She’s known best for hits like “I’m Gonna Love You Forever,” “I Think I’m In Love With You” and “Irresistible.”

1. R. Kelly

Percentage of Baby Boomers who ranked this artist popular: 10%

While 92% of Baby Boomers knew who R. Kelly was, only 10% considered him popular. R. Kelly started his career with success in pop, hip hop and R&B, but ended it in a 31-year combined prison sentence for violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and the Mann Act, as well as convictions for production of child pornography. The sentence came after decades of allegations, investigations and acquittals, all while he attempted to revive his music career.