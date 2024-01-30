18 Stores Like Urban Outfitters: Best Alternatives and Affordable Options krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Urban Outfitters is a wonderful store for clothes related to lifestyle and current trends. If you want all the latest clothing styles, it is an awesome store to check out. There are so many cool styles to choose from. The store has clothes for men, women, and children. Moreover, it allows you to pick something that tunes in with the style you are trying to create.

Other stores have products similar to Urban Outfitters. Some of them have cheaper prices. Likewise, some of them have better products. These stores all offer a viable alternative that makes them appealing to you, the consumer. They also often have sweet deals that are very good to know about.

When looking at 18 stores like Urban Outfitters, it is good to know what makes them special and why you should consider them. It is also good to understand when their products are on sale and when to snag a deal. With that said, let’s take a look at 18 stores that are like Urban Outfitters.

18. American Eagle Outfitters

Source: NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

One of the first things you will see at American Eagle Outfitters is the baggy and relaxed styles. You can also get 20 percent off any new arrivals in the store. That is a sweet deal, especially if you are always searching for the newest products. They also have sales on jeans, with some going as much as 40 percent off. The A77 Collection is one of their core offerings for both men and women. Overall, American Eagle Outfitters is one of the stores like Urban Outfitters that offers many varieties.

17. Anthropologie

There are clothes for date night, anniversaries, or late night. Anthropologie is a dream store for women, with many amazing collections. But the store also has great silverware if that is something you are looking for. Yes, you can add to your culinary collection. If you are planning a dinner party, you can buy the perfect outfit along with the silverware you plan to use to serve your guests.

16. ASOS

Source: Public Domain

This is an online store that has over 40,000 styles to offer you. You can shop from the comfort of your house while you are doing errands, or even cooking dinner. Additionally, you get free delivery on anything that is over $40. You simply cannot beat that. Plus, there are over 850 brands to choose from. Students can use a code to get 10 percent off what they need to buy. ASOS is one of the stores like Urban Outfitters that has so much variety and gives you numerous choices when picking your clothing options.

15. Banana Republic Factory Store

Source: Public Domain

The January Collection is all the rage right now at Banana Republic. It is what they are focusing on as they promote this month while also preparing for Valentine’s Day. They also have coats and jackets, along with sweaters and luxurious fabrics. Banana Republic also offers trendy clothing that you can mix and match. Also, they have a special cashmere section you can check out to style yourself for that next big occasion.

14. Box Lunch

Source: Rick Kern/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Box Lunch focuses heavily on brands, with such famous types like Disney, Hello Kitty, and Pokemon. You will likely find numerous items with Darth Vader (above) on the product.

You will find so many brands at Box Lunch. Their pop culture section features classic brands such as Disney, Harry Potter, and Hello Kitty. If you want a bag with one of these brands, you likely will find it here. Additionally, you can find a jersey with one of your favorite brands. Whether you’re into Spider-Man or Star Wars, you will likely find it here.

13. Charlotte Russe

You will look like a fit queen when you shop at Charlotte Russe. This store lovers activewear. There are also plenty of hoodies and sweats, along with some leggings. Additionally, Charlotte Russe has a mix-and-match sale where they offer three items for $16. Those items include graphic tees, leggings, seamless outfits and other basics. Charlotte Russe is one of the stores like Urban Outfitters that can offer you the best styles while giving you good prices.

12. Forever 21

You can sometimes get one-day deals at Forever 21 that offer as much as 30 percent off of clothing. Forever 21 also offers in-store deals that can go as far as 70 percent off a marked-off item. Their online options are not bad, either, with some going as far as 50 percent off the original item. Forever 21 is currently focusing on Valentine’s Day and utilizing the Hello Kitty brand. Also, you can get a dress that goes as low as $10. Forever 21 is one of the stores, like Urban Outfitters, that has continued to attract customers with good deals and great offerings.

11. H&M

Source: Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

H&M is a trendy store that is constantly up-to-date on the latest styles in fashion while also changing with the needs of the consumer.

You can get 10 percent off your first order when you sign up for an H&M membership. Once you become a member, you can start getting some cool deals. They also offer free delivery on any orders that cost you more than $40. The store offers all the latest in clothing. Also, you can get some cool options for the home. H&M also has a sportswear section that is hard to beat.

10. Lucky Brand

You can get 30 percent off denim at Lucky Brand. Jeans are a heavy focal point of Lucky Brand. They offer various kinds in different styles. Moreover, you can get any size for any body type. Lucky Brand offers numerous options for men and women while also providing different tiers of sales. It is one of the stores like Urban Outfitters that has a more relaxed style with their products compared to others.

9. Madewell

When you go into Madewell, you will notice all the jeans they offer. Like Lucky Brand, they have a heavy emphasis on jeans. The jeans come in different styles, colors, and sizes. Madewell also has t-shirts, shorts, and other clothing items. Additionally, they have a special sale page that lists all their mark-downs. A wool-blend wedge sweater is currently $45, which is a big drop from the original price of $80.

8. Marshalls

Not all chain stores can give the consumer what they want. Marshalls is an exception. In fact, it offers all the best in women’s and men’s clothing. There are also numerous options for kids. Moreover, Marshalls also offers shoes, along with items for the home. Marshalls currently has a winter savings sale that is marking things up to 70 percent off. Marshalls is still one of the best stores, like Urban Outfitters, that continues to shine.

7. Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is the sister store of Nordstrom. You can find more discounts and savings here than at Nordstrom. You can get up to 70 percent off any gifts you buy in the store. Furthermore, you can get up to 60 percent off sneakers. There are so many sweet deals to choose from, and it makes Nordstrom Rack very appealing. You can also find some discounted winter weather items. Nordstrom also is offering discounts on Valentine’s Day items. One example is a Vince Camuto handbag that is 46 percent off the original price.

6. PacSun

Source: Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall Street

If you are looking for more alternative clothing, PacSun is a great choice. Becoming a rewards member also gives you up to 30 percent off statewide. PacSun currently has a sale that offers jeans as low as $19. Ultimately, they have clothing for men, women, and children. PacSun also has the latest brands, including Coca-Cola and Converse. When looking at stores like Urban Outfitters, this store comes pretty close.

5. Target

You can expect more and pay less at Target. That is how they promote themselves. Target always has the latest styles and trends. Additionally, they are always heavily promoting for the season. You can get a gingerbread house during the holiday season. Then, you can get a Valentine’s Day gingerbread house for Valentine’s. If you are looking for deals, Target has new sales every week.

4. Spencer’s

Source: Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall Street

Spencer’s is a very similar store to Hot Topic. But they offer more varieties for adults. When you go into their store, you will see a lot of adult-themed items. It is a heavy focal point of their stores. There are also plenty of savings on these products, along with other items in the store. Right now, Spencer’s is offering 20 percent off t-shirts and jewelry. Spencer’s focuses more on stylish accessories than clothing to entice people to come into their stores.

3. TJ Maxx

Source: hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

TJ Maxx is a cool store to check out. It is similar to Marshalls and Ross. There are new arrivals all the time. TJ Maxx always gears their sales toward the seasons. Right now, the focus is on the winter. You can get up to 70 percent off any winter products when you shop here. TJ Maxx also has a runway section that offers the latest cool trends in fashion. You definitely should check out TJ Maxx if you are looking for another choice.

2. World Market

You might buy your fashionable items at the stores on this list. But if you want the coolest furniture and decor, World Market may be what you are looking for. You can find cool rugs from across the world. World Market also has an amazing section for their outdoor and patio furniture. Additionally, you can snag all the hottest kitchen items. This is definitely a store you need to check out if you want a style that is slightly different than the norm.

1. Zara

If you want a cool dress or a beautiful coat, Zara is the best store to choose from. It is probably our top choice when it comes to fashion. When you enter the store, you can check out so many beautiful coats and jackets. Then, you can pair it with some fashionable shoes. Don’t forget the perfume. Zara is an exceptional store, and you can easily get lost in it while looking at all the trendy and beautiful products. It is one of the best alternative stores to Urban Outfitters you will ever find.

