10 Stores Like Shein: Best Alternatives and Affordable Options

Shein is a major online marketplace that sells a variety of clothing items for unbeatable prices. However, the brand has a history of human rights violations and a non-environmentally-friendly model. Due to its fast fashion habits and unethical practices, some shoppers choose to spend their money elsewhere, supporting alternative brands.

Many of today’s consumers prioritize sustainability, integrity, and social values when shopping — even if that means paying a higher price for their goods. However, others simply cannot afford the cost of brands with more sustainable models.

While we all might strive to shop from the more ethical stores on the market, this isn’t realistic for everyone. Thrift stores and flea markets are great options, but otherwise, you should simply do the best you can with your budget.

Nevertheless, whether you’re seeking similar stores that won’t break the bank or brands that have more sustainable practices, here are 10 stores like Shein for all types of shoppers.

10. Forever 21

Year founded: 1984

Forever 21 has long been a go-to for many fashionistas. I’d be remiss not to mention the brand is one of the largest fast-fashion retailers in the U.S. That being said, if you want clothing and costs similar to Shein’s, Forever 21 is a top pick.

This popular store offers stylish clothes at an affordable price. Like Shein, the quality isn’t as great as you’d find in more expensive stores. In fact, after a few wears, you might notice some pulls and tears. However, the clothing is meant to appeal to the latest trends (it certainly met the fashion trends that defined 2023), meaning the store’s aesthetic is consistently changing to meet industry standards — thus, fast fashion.

9. Etsy

Source: hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year founded: 2005

Etsy is a unique e-commerce platform that allows artists and creators to sell homemade items and vintage clothing and accessories. You can find a variety of products on Etsy spanning a variety of price ranges. Many items are affordable and still of high quality, while others tend to be a bit pricier. However, the catch is that you can access exclusive clothing products you won’t find anywhere else.

If you’re looking to steer clear of upsellers, it’s usually easy to spot one on Etsy. Search for handmade or vintage products when shopping, as this will typically ensure you’re on the ethical side of the platform.

Additionally, according to its website, “Etsy is the first major shopping site to offset 100% of carbon emissions from shipping and packaging of every delivery. We’re not stopping there—we’ve also committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2030.”

8. Old Navy

Source: TrongNguyen / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year founded: 1994

Old Navy is a classic retailer, offering reliable items that serve as basics in any wardrobe. Typically, the store sells clothing made of decent quality materials at an affordable cost. For example, you can purchase sweatshirts for under $35, jeans for around $30, and lounge pants for under $20.

While prices range and depend on the items and materials used, Old Navy is a consistently reasonable clothing store. Many shoppers do consider Old Navy to be fast fashion, but it pales in comparison to Shein, which drops up to 10,000 new items on its app/website each day. If you’re looking to add capsule items to your wardrobe, Old Navy has everything you could possibly need.

7. ASOS

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Year founded: 2000

ASOS is yet another great alternative to Shein, as it accommodates a variety of shoppers while still maintaining fair prices. Though it’s not the cheapest option on this list, the quality tends to be higher than most similar brands. From sportswear to dresses, there’s something for everyone, but this store is mainly geared toward young adults.

ASOS prioritizes inclusivity and sustainability, and it is a member of the Ethical Trading Initiative. Additionally, it produces over 30 sizes and works with over 200 models. However, the brand still classifies as fast fashion, so if you’re looking to steer completely away from that model, you might consider a different store.

6. H&M

Source: Deman / Shutterstock.com

Year founded: 1947

As one of the largest fashion retailers in the world, Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) offers a wide variety of clothing at an affordable cost. The store also has an extensive sales section where you can find all kinds of discounted attire. The multinational fashion franchise is based in Sweden with locations all throughout the U.S.

While H&M is certainly not a leader in sustainability, it’s a step up from Shein. Its sustainability page acknowledges the company’s achievements and boasts transparency, as well as offers tips for making its clothing items last longer. Additionally, to dissuade repurchasing, the brand sells mending patches and cedar rings.

5. thredUP

Source: lolostock / iStock via Getty Images

Year founded: 2009

ThredUP is an online consignment store and one of the largest resale platforms on the market. Much like a typical thrift store (and unlike Shein), thredUp supports sustainability and ethical shopping.

There are a variety of discounted clothing items and accessories available on the site. While you might need to do some digging to find what you’re looking for, you’ll likely stumble across a gem or two — perhaps even some designer brands and exclusives.

4. Gap

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Year founded: 1969

Gap Inc. is the parent company of Gap and Old Navy (along with Banana Republic and Athleta). The Gap store operates as a casual women’s, men’s, and children’s store, selling a variety of clothing and wardrobe classics — similar to Old Navy, but a step up in terms of quality. No matter what you’re looking for, from dresses to sweaters to shoes, you can find it at Gap — and usually at an affordable price. If not, the sales section tends to offer great options, too.

As a parent company, Gap Inc. received a top rating for Ethical Trading Schemes and is a member of the Ethical Trading Initiative. It’s certainly considered a start toward more ethical shopping.

3. PrettyLittleThing

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Year founded: 2012

PrettyLittleThing is similar to Shein in that its prices are wildly cheaper than other stores. However, this also typically means lower-quality clothing. The fast-fashion retailer offers such low prices that many will overlook its ethical issues, especially if they’re purchasing an item for a one-time event or occasion.

If you’re looking for a close match to Shein, this is your best bet. However, remember that the store follows a similar environmentally unsustainable model and unethical practices.

2. Poshmark

Source: Robert Kneschke / Shutterstock.com

Year founded: 2011

Poshmark is a great alternative to Shein, as it allows consumers to purchase or sell used clothing items and other goods on its digital marketplace. While prices vary depending on the seller and the products’ conditions, you can find affordable, high-quality clothing on Poshmark if you look hard enough. Many sellers will even list designer items at discounted prices, so you can access some of your favorite brands for a fraction of the cost.

Additionally, if you have old clothing in your closet, you can sell your own products while shopping for new ones, turning a profit. This can help offset the higher costs you might encounter on Poshmark.

1. Cider

Source: Ivan Kruk / Shutterstock.com

Year founded: 2020

The youngest store on this list is Cider, an online clothing brand opened by four friends during the pandemic. Not only does Cider sell affordable apparel, but it also divides its clothing items based on different trends, such as balletcore and cottagecore, as well as moods, like “Feeling Grunge” and “Feeling Free.”

Cider has a similar model to both Shein and PrettyLittleThing, meaning it’s not the most sustainable option on this list. However, it offers a similar feel to Shein, if that’s what you’re seeking.

