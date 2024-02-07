9 Stores Like Anthropologie: Best Alternatives and Affordable Options Ajay Suresh / Wikimedia Commons

Anthropologie is a popular clothing, home decor, and beauty brand that sells unique, high-quality products. Its first store opened in the autumn of 1992 in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and it now has over 200 locations worldwide.

Anthropologie’s target customers are “creative people who want to be and look like themselves.” While many consumers fit this demographic, their bank accounts might not match the store’s prices. As a result, shoppers often seek more affordable options.

Though Anthropologie prides itself in offering an “exclusive assortment of clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture, home décor, garden, bridal, and more,” there are some similar stores you can support without paying a hefty price. Here are nine alternative brands with comparable products that won’t break the bank.

9. Urban Outfitters

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year founded: 1970

Founded in Philadelphia during the early 1970s, Urban Outfitters started as a “unique retail experience and community center for creative, college-age customers.” As part of the URBN portfolio (along with Anthropologie), this multinational lifestyle retail corporation now has over 200 stores in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For comparison, Urban Outfitters is like Anthropologie’s edgy younger cousin. Maintaining a free-spirited, Bohemian style, the store sells women’s clothing, men’s clothing, home decor, music accessories, and beauty items. Many customers shop at Urban Outfitters for alternatives to Anthropologie’s more expensive products. If you like what you see there, you can expand your list even further and browse stores like Urban Outfitters.

8. World Market

Year founded: 1958

World Market started as a San Francisco storefront on Fisherman’s Wharf in the late 1950s. At the time, a businessman who traveled and imported goods began selling hand-woven wicker to eager customers on the city’s piers. Eventually, this business endeavor became World Market’s first physical store.

Today, there are 241 World Market stores in the U.S., spanning 38 states. These locations sell artisan goods, handcrafted products, international foods, and culturally inspired home decor at adorable prices.

Many consumers feel that World Market is a more affordable alternative to Anthropologie, especially in terms of home decor and furnishings. World Market also has a great variety of delicious foods and even selections of wine at some locations. If you’re looking for unique products — from quirky furniture to patterned dresses — at a fraction of the cost, World Market is your best bet.

7. Francesca’s

Year founded: 1999

Founded in 1999 by three siblings and their friend, Francesca’s first store was located in Houston, Texas. Today, the brand has 457 boutiques across 45 states and 20 million annual site visitors. Its brand mission is to “deliver unique, free-spirited fashion and lifestyle products and create a space to amplify the voices of everyone seeking self-expression.”

The name “Francesca” loosely translates to “free one,” which matches the aesthetic of the store entirely. Similar to Anthropologie, Francesca’s offers boho-style clothing, decorative accessories, and quirky trinkets. If I had to compare the two, I’d say Francesca’s is like Anthropologie’s bubbly and vibrant younger sister.

6. HomeGoods

Year founded: 1992

HomeGoods is a popular home furnishing chain with tons of locations throughout the U.S. Launched in 1992 by TJX, HomeGoods set out to offer “an eclectic selection of home fashions from around the world.”

While Anthropologie certainly sells high-quality, well-made home furnishings, HomeGoods is a great alternative. The brand offers a variety of artisan products and designer decor from international vendors. Many shoppers head to HomeGoods for charming yet inexpensive furniture, home accessories, and other merchandise for around 20% to 60% below full-price retailers.

5. ASOS

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Year founded: 2000

ASOS was founded in London in 2000 and operates as a global online clothing store that encourages expression without judgment. What makes the brand so unique is its inclusivity and commitment to sustainability. ASOS offers over 30 sizes, works with over 200 models, and is an official partner of the British Paralympic Association.

Because of its dedication to creative freedom and instilling confidence in its customers, ASOS is an attractive alternative to Anthropologie. From floral prints to cozy knitwear, as well as face and body products, the brand has it all — and for an affordable price.

4. Nordstrom Rack

Year founded: 1973

Nordstrom Rack boasts itself as the place “where style meets savings.” This off-price department store opened its first location in 1973 as a clearance center below a Nordstrom store in downtown Seattle. In 1983, the first standalone Nordstrom Rack was born in Oregon. There are now hundreds of storefronts throughout the U.S.

Shoppers can purchase all sorts of clothing and accessories at Nordstrom Rack, many of which match the Anthropologie aesthetic for a fraction of the cost. As the sister brand to Nordstrom, the luxury department store, Nordstrom Rack also carries a variety of designer brands. If you’re interested in browsing the shelves, head to the nearest storefront or shop online.

3. ThredUP

Source: lolostock / iStock via Getty Images

Year founded: 2009

As an online consignment store with a few pop-up locations in the U.S., thredUP seeks to “inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first.” Co-founder and CEO James Reinhart saw the significance in his unworn yet valuable clothes in his closet and sought an outlet to resell them. Launched in 2009, it’s one of the largest resale platforms and supports sustainability within the fashion industry, making thrift shopping accessible to everyone.

Today, you can find a variety of clothes, accessories, and other products on thredUP for discounted prices. In fact, many consumers have discovered Anthropologie exclusives listed for resale on the site. These discounted items maintain the same quality and are often as good as new.

2. Natural Life

Source: TraceRouda / Getty Images

Year founded: 1996

Founder of Natural Life Patti Hughes grew up with a creative mother who was constantly making art. Later in life, Hughes learned she shared a similar passion for the artist lifestyle and launched Natural Life Photography. Eventually, friends and loved ones asked to purchase Hughes’s photos, which inspired her to create products like magnets out of her pictures. When that endeavor proved to be successful, she launched the Natural Life brand in 1996, expanding to work with different types of artists on various materials.

Natural Life is based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Their “treasures” — which is what they call their products — are sold in a variety of shops (like The Paper Store) as well as on their own digital store.

Many loyal Anthropologie customers love the brand for its free-spirited energy and creative clothing options. Such consumers will likely fall head over heels for Natural Life, a more affordable brand that still prioritizes quality. Natural Life sells all sorts of products, from “hippy”-inspired clothing to cheery home decor to colorful trinkets. Their motto? Give & Live Happy!

1. Lovestitch

Source: Oleksandr Zemlyanyy / Shutterstock.com

Year founded: 2004

Lovestitch was founded in 2004 and continues to thrive in its sector. Marketed as “​​LA’s Best Boho Chic Brand,” Lovestitch sells high-quality, Bohemian-style, vintage clothing. Its flagship store is located at 836 Traction Ave in Los Angeles, California, while its online shop ships across the U.S. and to more than 100 other countries.

Additionally, Lovestitch imports from India, China, Vietnam, Morocco, Mexico, and the U.S. Their team of designers, stylists, and artists “have been woven together by our love of culture, art, music, beauty and the unbridled spirit of femininity.”

Though it’s one of the pricier options on this list, Lovestitch shares a similar style to Anthropologie, so we couldn’t exclude it. There are many affordable items sold on Lovestitch, especially if you’re browsing the sales section.

