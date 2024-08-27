Avoid All Salad Dressing Brands, Except These 8 DiAnna Paulk / Shutterstock.com

Key Points:

Salad dressings come in a huge array of varieties, from organic vinegar to the famous Ranch.

Most salad dressing brands are owned by a larger food company.

Salad dressings can transform a simple salad dressing into a truly tasty experience. But the right salad dressing does matter. In this article, we’ll review eight of the best salad dressing brands.

According to culinary experts from sources like Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, and Consumer Reports, the best salad dressing brand depends somewhat on the type of salad you’re making. Using these sources, we were able to pinpoint eight of the best brands for many different situations.

Let’s take a look at what brands stood out for their taste and versatility.

Why Are We Covering This?

Most of the top salad dressing brands are owned by big-name food companies. Whether you’re investing in a tasty dressing to elevate your salad or choosing a fast-growing brand to invest in, figuring out what brands have the best salad dressing is important.

1. Ken’s Steakhouse

One of the most popular salad dressing brands out there, Ken’s Steakhouse dressings are a staple in many kitchens for their rich taste and consistency.

Quick Facts:

Known For: Creamy, robust dressings

Creamy, robust dressings Example Flavors: Thousand Island, Caesar, Italian

2. Annie’s Homegrown

This brand offers a variety of organic and natural dressings. Annie’s Homegrown is best known for its wholesome ingredients and flavors.

Quick Facts:

Known For: Focuses on organic and natural ingredients

Focuses on organic and natural ingredients Example Flavors: Balsamic Vinaigrette, Green Goddess, Honey Mustard

3. Newman’s Own

Known for its charitable mission and classic flavors, Newman’s Own dressings easily made this list.

Quick Facts:

Known For: Classic and wholesome flavors

Classic and wholesome flavors Example Flavors: Italian, Caesar, Ranch

4. Hidden Valley

Just about everyone knows about Hidden Valley’s Ranch dressing. However, the company also makes several other flavorful options for salads.

Quick Facts:

Known For: Famous for its original Ranch dressing

Famous for its original Ranch dressing Example Flavors: Classic Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Southwest Ranch

5. Bragg

Bragg specializes in organic and raw ingredients, like Apple Cider Vinegar.

Quick Facts:

Known for: Focuses on organic and raw products

Focuses on organic and raw products Example Flavors: Apple Cider Vinegar, Lemon-Garlic, Balsamic Vinaigrette

6. Bolthouse Farms

Known for their yogurt-based dressings, Bolthouse Farms provides some lighter alternative flavors for those seeking healthier options.

Quick Facts:

Known For: Yogurt-based dressings

Yogurt-based dressings Example Flavors: Classic Ranch, Caesar, Blue Cheese

7. Tessemae’s

Tessamae’s dressings emphasize organic and clean-label ingredients. This brand is most popular for those looking for healthier salad dressing options.

Quick Facts:

Known For: Focus on organic products

Focus on organic products Example Flavors: Balsamic Vinaigrette, Lemon Garlic, Green Goddess.

8. Primal Kitchen

Catering to paleo and keto diets, Primal Kitchen offers dressings that are free from dairy and gluten while still being flavorful.

Quick Facts:

Known For: Offers paleo and keto-friendly options

Offers paleo and keto-friendly options Example Flavors: Green Goddess, Caesar, Balsamic Vinegar

