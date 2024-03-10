11 Ranch Dressing Brands to Try DiAnna Paulk / Shutterstock.com

Of all the dressings people love the most, ranch dressing may be the most beloved. Mixing well with just about everything, ranch has long been a celebrated dressing flavor. It’s ideal for topping off salads and makes for the perfect dip for almost everything. It’s safe to say ranch is universally liked. The challenge is that not all ranch dressings are created equally.

As many restaurant ranch dressings are made exclusively for them, it’s hard to ignore those. However, ranking bottled ranches that you can buy at a grocery store is much easier. Setting aside potential health concerns over ingesting too much ranch, this ranking is all about taste.

Using community data from Reddit and r/condiments, review sites, and some personal experience, we ranked the best ranch dressings you can buy with number one being the best tasting.

11. Tuscan Garden Ranch

Producer : Tuscan Garden (Aldi)

Taste : Good cross between creamy and not overwhelming

Refrigeration : Refrigerate after opening

An Aldi Favorite

Anyone who shops at Aldi’s is likely already familiar with its Tuscan Garden Ranch. If you haven’t had a chance to stop at an Aldi and pick this up, it’s something to put on your bucket list. There is something great about how inexpensive Tuscan Garden is but it tastes oh so good. While it’s not as tasty as other brands on this list, it’s still fantastic and it gets better because of the price.

10. Tessemae’s Organic Creamy Ranch

Producer : Tessemae’s

Taste : Definitely creamy

Refrigeration : Refrigerate after opening

Tessemae Is All About Health

For anyone who is looking for a creamy ranch that’s free of gluten, dairy, and sugar, Tessemae is the way to go. The thing is, Tessemae’s Organic Creamy Ranch might be all about health but it doesn’t taste any different. The “classic” in the name feels a little off considering it’s a forward-thinking formula, but it’s terrific all the same. There is no way to ignore that this organic ranch is the very best choice for anyone who doesn’t love more traditional ranch flavors.

9. Kraft Classic Ranch

Producer : Kraft Foods

Taste : Balanced between creamy and thin

Refrigeration : Refrigerate after opening

Kraft Is Everywhere

It’s easy to think of Kraft and only think of cheeses, specifically Kraft’s outstanding mac and cheese. The reality is that Kraft has its hands in so many areas that it’s no surprise to see ranch dressing on store shelves. The good news is that Kraft’s Classic Ranch dressing is quite tasty. It doesn’t hurt that it’s inexpensive compared to other brands without sacrificing taste or volume. Kraft strikes a good balance between not being runny and being too thick.

8. Marzetti Simply Dressed Ranch Dressing

Producer : Marzetti

Taste : Subtle yet creamy

Refrigeration : Refrigerated

Marzetti’s Cult Following

If you look up this ranch on Reddit, it’s clear that there is a bit of a cult following being formed. Those who love Marzetti’s love it all the way and no other ranch matters. There is a huge benefit to Marzetti’s being on the healthier side with a lower calorie count. As it’s a refrigerated option, there is a fresh feeling that feels great when the first taste hits.

7. Whole Foods 365 Classic Ranch

Producer : Whole Foods (Amazon)

Taste : Subtle garlic taste

Refrigeration : Refrigerated

Wholly Good Ranch

Whole Foods is home to many delightful dressings but it’s the 365 Classic Ranch that sits above the rest. This is Whole Foods’ generic ranch but there is nothing generic about the taste. Those who love the Whole Foods Classic Ranch love it wholly and completely. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Whole Foods 365 is among the healthier options ranch lovers can find that won’t sacrifice taste.

6. Litehouse Homestyle Ranch

Producer : Olive Garden

Taste : Very lightweight

Refrigeration : Refrigerate after opening

Litehouse Is Very Light

When it comes to the taste of Litehouse Homestyle Ranch, the thing that makes it great is right in the name. This is arguably the lightest-tasting ranch on this list. This means it’s not thick and is arguably more runny than other brands. The good news is that even without a thicker blend that works well for other brands, Litehouse just works.

5. Bolthouse Farms Classic Ranch

Producer : Bolthouse Farms

Taste : Very thick

Refrigeration : Refrigerate after opening

Bolthouse Is a Real Classic

What makes Bolthouse Farms Classic Ranch so interesting is that it doesn’t taste like any other ranch on the market. It’s the thickest around which is why Bolthouse labels its Classic Ranch as a “Yogurt Dressing & Dip”. However, it’s this exact thickness that makes Bolthouse such a joy to taste. There is a delightful aftertaste of garlic, which works surprisingly well against all odds.

4. Olive Garden Parmesan Ranch

Producer : Olive Garden

Taste : Thick and creamy

Refrigeration : Refrigerate after opening but best served cold

Olive Garden for the Win

When you think of Olive Garden, your first thought is likely breadsticks and not ranch dressing. However, Olive Garden’s Parmesan Ranch may be its secret sauce. It’s definitely on the thicker side but there is a similar taste consistency with every bottle you buy. Reddit reviews highlight there is a just right balance of vinegar, which makes it a delight to have every time.

3. Ken’s Steak House Ranch

Producer : Ken’s

Taste : Thick texture perfect for dipping

Refrigeration : Refrigerate after opening

Ken’s Is a Crowd Favorite

Like Hidden Valley, Ken’s is a crowd-favorite ranch dressing at your local grocery store. The best that can be said about Ken’s is that it’s perfect for its creaminess. There is plenty of flavor which makes it good not just for dipping carrots, but also as a way to spruce up your next steak meal. Among on the shelf ranch options in the wild, Ken’s is among the very best.

2. Marie’s Creamy Ranch

Producer : Marie’s

Taste : A bit thicker but oh-so-creamy

Refrigeration : Requires immediate refrigeration

Marie’s Creamy Perfection

There’s a definite reason why Marie’s Creamy Ranch has “creamy” in the name. There is just something outstanding about how well Marie’s tastes. The thing is it’s not too thick but it’s thicker than most other ranches you’ll find in your local grocery. The best part is the lack of a nasty aftertaste, which is a big win for Marie’s. The only downside to Marie’s is the need for immediate refrigeration.

1. Hidden Valley

Producer : Hidden Valley

Taste : Consistently tastes like a classic ranch

Refrigeration : Refrigerate after opening

Hidden Valley Rules

When it comes to the best original ranch around with a consistent taste time after time, Hidden Valley is the way to go. It’s safe to say the Hidden Valley ranch label may be best associated with ranch dressing, period. If there is one thing this ranch does well, it’s that it has not changed the formula for decades.

Not too creamy and not too thick, Hidden Valley wins every time. Best of all, Hidden Valley Ranch goes with absolutely everything. From dipping carrots to the top of salads, Hidden Valley is the jack of all-trades ranch dressing.

