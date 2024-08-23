Avoid All Sausage Brands, Except These 10 Roxiller / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points:

There are tons of different sausage brands available, from traditional flavors to artisanal options.

Many brands focus on high-quality ingredients and specific production methods.

Looking for the perfect sausage can be a surprising adventure! In this article, we’ll list the ten best sausage brands so that you can find the most delicious addition to your meals.

To help you navigate this flavorful world, we’ve compiled insights from top sources such as Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, and Consumer Reports. These sources helped us pick out the best sausage brands based on their quality, taste, and variety.

Let’s jump in:

Why We’re Covering This

1. Johnsonville

Johnsonville is a staple in many households thanks to its extreme range of sausage flavors. Their sausages are crafted with high-quality ingredients and have a reputation for consistent taste and texture.

Their products are widely available in grocery stores, making them a convenient choice for many families.

Example Flavors: Bratwurst, Italian Sausage, Breakfast Sausage.

Bratwurst, Italian Sausage, Breakfast Sausage. Best For: Families and casual cooks looking for reliable and diverse sausage options.

2. Hillshire Farm

Hillshire Farm is another very popular sausage brand. This company creates tons of different sausages, including smoked sausages, Italian sausages, and breakfast links. Hillshire Farm uses premium cuts of meat and authentic seasonings to create flavorful sausages, which is one reason they’re so popular.

Example Flavors: Smoked Sausage, Italian Sausage, Breakfast Links.

Smoked Sausage, Italian Sausage, Breakfast Links. Best For: Busy individuals and families seeking quick and flavorful meal solutions.

3. Applegate

Applegate stands out for its focus on natural and organic products. They offer sausages that are free from antibiotics, hormones, and artificial additives. More health-conscious consumers often prefer this brand.

Their range includes everything from classic breakfast links to more adventurous flavors.

Example Flavors: Chicken & Apple Sausage, Pork Breakfast Sausage, Italian Sausage.

Chicken & Apple Sausage, Pork Breakfast Sausage, Italian Sausage. Best For: Health-conscious consumers looking for organic and ethically sourced options.

4. Kirkland Signature

Kirkland Signature is Costco’s (NASDAQ: COST) house brand. It’s competitively priced and stands out for its surprisingly high-quality flavor. Their sausages are known for their robust flavors and substantial size, making them popular for grilling and cooking.

This brand doesn’t necessarily have the variety of others, but they do make bratwurst and Italian sausages. You will need a Costco membership to purchase them.

Example Flavors: Bratwurst, Italian Sausage, Chicken Sausage.

Bratwurst, Italian Sausage, Chicken Sausage. Best For: Budget-conscious shoppers and those buying in bulk.

5. Lundberg Family Farms

While primarily known for its rice products, Lundberg Family Farms also offers a selection of organic sausages. This brand focuses heavily on sustainability and natural ingredients.

Example Flavors: Organic Chicken Sausage, Organic Pork Sausage.

Organic Chicken Sausage, Organic Pork Sausage. Best For: Eco-conscious individuals who prefer organic and sustainably produced food.

6. Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is best known for its dedication to pasture-raised, humanely treated animals. Their sausages are made from heritage-breed pork and are free from antibiotics and hormones.

Example Flavors: Breakfast Sausage, Italian Sausage, Chorizo.

Breakfast Sausage, Italian Sausage, Chorizo. Best For: Food enthusiasts who prioritize ethical farming and high-quality meats.

7. Bertucci’s

Bertucci’s brings authentic Italian flavors to their sausage offerings. Consumers looking for more traditional Italian sausage often enjoy this brand.

Example Flavors: Sweet Italian Sausage, Hot Italian Sausage.

Sweet Italian Sausage, Hot Italian Sausage. Best For: Those seeking authentic Italian flavors and high-quality artisanal products.

8. S. Wallace

S. Wallace specializes in artisanal sausages crafted with high attention to detail and flavor. As you’d expect, this brand’s sausages are quite a bit more expensive than others. However, they’re also very yummy!

Example Flavors: Spicy Andouille, Garlic & Herb Sausage.

Spicy Andouille, Garlic & Herb Sausage. Best For: Gourmet cooks and foodies looking for distinctive and premium sausages.

9. Di Bruno Bros.

Di Bruno Bros. is another premium sausage brand. This company is based in Philadelphia and uses traditional methods to produce sausage. You’ll find more classical flavors and some innovative blends from this brand.

Example Flavors: Italian Sausage, Chorizo, Breakfast Sausage.

Italian Sausage, Chorizo, Breakfast Sausage. Best For: Those who appreciate fine, artisanal sausages.

10. Olli Salumeria

Olli Salumeria offers a selection of artisanal, Italian-inspired sausages made with authentic techniques. It produces more traditional sausage as opposed to the “Americanized” versions produced by many other companies on this list.

Example Flavors: Genoa Salami, Soppressata, Spicy Italian Sausage.

Genoa Salami, Soppressata, Spicy Italian Sausage. Best For: Fans of Italian cuisine looking for high-quality, traditional sausage.