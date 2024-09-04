Avoid All Hummus Brands, Except These 8 New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Key Points:

Hummus is a booming market thanks to its steady growth and popularity.

Taste varies from brand to brand. Some are more “Americanized” than others.

Want to know the best Hummus brands? That’s exactly what we’re going to discuss in this article!

We looked at online forums like Reddit, watched YouTube reviews, and considered real user reviews to bring you only the best hummus brands.

Discover which brands are worth your taste buds and why they surpass the rest, ensuring a superior hummus experience every time.

Let’s get started:

Why We’re Covering This

Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock.com

Hummus is a surprisingly popular household staple, and it’s only rising in popularity. The hummus market is currently valued at 1.82 billion in North America alone!

Whether you’re just a hummus fan or an investor, keeping up with the best brands is important (unless, of course, you decide to make your own hummus).

1. Sabra

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Sabra is a classical choice known for its consistent quality and wide range of flavors. It’s one of the easiest options to find, too.

Quick Facts

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Ownership: PepsiCo and Strauss Group

PepsiCo and Strauss Group Notable Feature: Largest hummus brand in the U.S.

2. Cedar’s

zi3000 / iStock via Getty Images

Cedar’s offers a creamy texture and a more authentic taste. If you’re used to “American hummus,” you may or may not like this different version.

Quick Facts

vaaseenaa / iStock via Getty Images

Ownership: N/A

N/A Notable Feature: Known for fresh ingredients

3. Ithaca

ellaolsson / Flickr

Ithaca is a beloved brand by many and seems to have a bit of a cult following. It has bold flavors and offers some exceedingly unique combinations.

Quick Facts

AYO Production / Shutterstock.com

Ownership: The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Notable Feature: Sells organic, plant-based products

4. Tribe

thesomegirl / Getty Images

Tribe is a more simple, classical hummus with a focus on quality ingredients. They don’t necessarily have the same interesting flavors as others, but many do love their simple flavors.

Quick Facts

Ravsky / Getty Images

Ownership: Tribe Mediterranean Foods

Tribe Mediterranean Foods Notable Features: Emphasizes simple recipes

5. Boar’s Head

sveta_zarzamora / Getty Images

Boar’s Head has also gotten into the hummus business. They offer some traditional recipes, as well as some more interesting combinations.

Quick Facts

4x6 / iStock via Getty Images

Ownership: Boar’s Head

Boar’s Head Notable Feature: Often paired with their other deli products

6. Hope Foods

Sarsmis / Getty Images

Hope Foods is often harder to find than the others on this list. However, they do offer organic and vegan options that are harder to find elsewhere. They also have a surprising number of flavors for being such a small company.

Quick Facts

BearFotos / Shutterstock.com

Ownership: Hope Foods

Hope Foods Notable Feature: Focuses on sustainability

7. CAVA

AlexPro9500 / Getty Images

CAVA is more of a Mediterranean-inspired hummus, so they are a bit different compared to other options. Most describe their taste as “fresh.”

Quick Facts

Kmpzzz / Shutterstock.com

Ownership: CAVA Group

CAVA Group Notable Feature: Fast-casual restaurant chain known for its fresh, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, including hummus.

8. Al Wadi

JohnnyGreig / E+ via Getty Images

All Wadi is a traditional Middle Eastern hummus company that has more authentic flavors. They’re best for those who want real hummus instead of the more Americanized version of the food.

Quick Facts

Kwangmoozaa / iStock via Getty Images

Ownership: Al Wadi Foods

Al Wadi Foods Notable Feature: Focuses on authentic flavors

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.