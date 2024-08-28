Baby Boomers Dislike This Car Model With a Burning Passion Chris Ryan / OJO Images via Getty Images

Baby Boomers were born between 1946 and 1964, and have their name because they were born during the post-WWII baby boom. Until the Millennial generation surpassed them, they were the largest generation in United States history. They are extremely influential politically and economically, but many find they face financial challenges as they reach retirement age. Because there are so many Baby Boomers, there has been concern that they will bankrupt programs like Social Security. They’ve spent their whole lives under that umbrella, and by 2030, all of them will be over retirement age.

There are many reasons that there was a baby boom, but one theory is that families finally saw some hope after the Great Depression and World War II, and were ready to look forward. Boomers have a tendency to grumble about younger generations, while Gen Zers and Millennials feel the older generation doesn’t understand the challenges they face. While both have valid points, the truth is that understanding the wants and needs of both generations is essential for any company to be successful.

Along with other industries, Baby Boomers’ dollars are influential in the automobile space. To find the least popular car models according to Baby Boomers, we used a survey conducted by YouGov. To simplify the data, we only considered vehicles that were recognized by more than 80% of the group surveyed. While several makers made the list, it’s interesting to note that according to this data, Baby Boomers are not a fans of Teslas or perhaps electric cars in general.

In our ratings, the fame percentage refers to the number of people who recognized the car model when asked. The popularity percentage refers to how many Baby Boomers favor the specific make and model.

Why We Care About This

Kerkez / iStock via Getty Images

Baby Boomers hold an extreme amount of power in how they spend their money and how they vote. Harnessing their wants and desires can help to predict changes in the stock market, advertising trends and product value. At 24/7 Wall Street, our goal is to educate our readers to know how to spend and invest your money wisely.

5. Tesla Roadster

jurvetson / Flickr

Fame rating: 86%

86% Popularity rating: 23%

One of four Tesla vehicles listed on the least popular list with Baby Boomers, the Roadster is only popular with 23% of those surveyed. In 2011, the Roadster was taken off the market because the cars didn’t have special two-stage passenger airbags. Rumors are that Tesla plans to bring back the Roadster in 2026.

4. Tesla Model S

Tesla Motors Model S-1 by jurvetson / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Fame rating: 92%

92% Popularity rating: 22%

The Tesla Model S starts around $75K and has high ratings from MotorTrend, Car and Driver and Edmunds, but Boomers don’t buy into the younger generations’ popularity. Many cite the stress of being stranded with nowhere to charge their vehicle.

3. Tesla Model 3

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

Fame rating: 87%

87% Popularity rating: 22%

The Tesla Model 3 is a more affordable option, and starts around $39K. Studies show that Boomers aren’t huge fans of electric cars because their mileage range is low, and most require charging every few hundred miles.

2. Chevrolet Astro

Chevrolet Car Dealership 6/2014 by JeepersMedia / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Fame rating: 87%

87% Popularity rating: 21%

The only vehicle to make the least popular vehicle models with Baby Boomers, the Chevrolet Astro van is one for the memory books. It’s no longer made because the cost of upgrading the vehicles to meet current safety standards became too much around 2005, but Boomers remember these iconic vehicles they used to transport their families around. Many were used for commercial purposes, but they were reliable passenger minivans while they were in production.

1. Tesla Model X

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fame rating: 87%

87% Popularity rating: 19%

The Tesla Model X is the least popular make and model with Baby Boomers. Starting at around $80K, the vehicle only gets a 7/10 rating from Car and Driver and an 8.1/10 from Edmunds. Boomers aren’t particularly fond of electric vehicles, as they require adjustment for consumers who are pretty set in their ways.