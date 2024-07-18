8 Least Popular Candy According to Baby Boomers: Ranked xavierarnau / iStock via Getty Images

Despite a report that baby boomers are least likely to celebrate Halloween, many baby boomers still love candy. Candy has been a beloved treat for hundreds of years, but tastes differ from generation to generation. Some sweets seem enduring, while others are well-loved by a particular group of people.

In this article, we’ll examine the tastes of baby boomers specifically, uncovering what candies they like more based on surveys done by YouGov. This survey included eight different candies, which we’ve ordered below from the most liked to the least liked.

Who Cares About Candy?

You may wonder why we are covering candy. Candy is a huge industry that is expected to grow substantially over the next few years. However, not everyone in the candy industry will win and exploit this growth. It’s important to understand the different preferences of generations to help predict which candy-makers are expected to stick around and succeed.

We’ve also reported on America’s favorite chocolate brands, which can also give you some insight into the market.

8. M&M’s Peanut

Based on our survey results, M&M’s Peanut has the biggest fan following among baby boomers, with 86% of respondents liking this candy. The combination of chocolate and peanuts is beloved by many, and it seems that baby boomers are no different!

This candy also had one of the biggest fame ratings, with practically all the respondents knowing what this candy was. To some extent, this did help make this candy the most well-liked (which also made it the least least-liked)!

7. Godiva

Many baby boomers also liked Godiva, which is a luxury candy brand. This sophistication did seem to work well for this generation. However, just over half of respondents reported that they liked this candy. While that isn’t that many, it was more than six other candies.

It’s possible that baby boomers consider Godiva too expensive, especially considering all the alternatives.

6. Mentos

Mentos scored 53% in popularity, meaning that just over half of baby boomers rated this candy as something they liked. Mentos is best known for its refreshing mint flavor and use in soda experiments. However, baby boomers don’t particularly like eating them.

For one reason or another, this candy just isn’t that popular with baby boomers, though it scored much better than the next few brands on this list.

5. Jolly Ranchers

Jolly Ranchers, with their hard, intensely flavored exterior, don’t appeal to most baby boomers. They scored the same as Mentos at 53%. The candy does have a very strong, artificial flavor, which is best loved by younger generations. It’s pretty clear that baby boomers do not appreciate it as much as more classic chocolates like M&Ms.

4. Gummi Bears

Gummi Bears, though a classic candy choice, seem to have fallen out of favor with Baby Boomers. They scored just below Mentos and Jolly Ranchers at 52%. The chewy texture and playful image of Gummi Bears do make them appeal more to the younger generations, while baby boomers may prefer more traditional candy choices.

3. Toblerone

Toblerone’s unique triangular shape and chocolate and honey nougat combination might be too unfamiliar for Baby Boomers. Only 62% of baby boomers knew what this candy was, and only 39% reported liking this candy. However, Toblerones are a unique candy, so it isn’t surprising they would have a smaller following among baby boomers.

2. Red Vines

Red Vines, a licorice-based candy, can be a polarizing choice. While beloved by some, it’s possible that baby boomers lean towards the dislike side of the spectrum. Only 37% of baby boomers liked this candy brand, though 62% knew what the candy was. It appears that just over half of those who had tried the candy liked it.

1. Milka

Milka is a European brand that isn’t well known among baby boomers. Only 20% of baby boomers surveyed knew what this brand was, which is probably why they weren’t rated very highly! 10% of baby boomers did like them, though. In other words, about half of baby boomers who were familiar with the candy liked it!

It’s likely that this is the least popular chocolate brand due to its low level of familiarity, not because of its taste!