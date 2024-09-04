Most Razor Brands Will Destroy Your Skin, Except These 7 YakobchukOlena / iStock via Getty Images

Just about everyone uses a razor, but not all razors are made equal. In this article, we’ll look at several of the best razor brands. You should avoid all other razor brands but these! They’re popular for a reason.

We used several sources to bring you the most objectively good razor brands we could, including YouTube reviews, Consumer Reports, Reddit posts, and real-world reviews. All of these sources helped us bring you this list.

Without further ado, let’s get started!

Why We’re Covering This

Razors are a surprisingly large industry, and it’s only expected to grow more prolifically. Some of these companies could make potentially good investments, even if you aren’t in the market for a good razor.

1. Gillette

Gillette is known for its huge range of razors, including disposable and electric options. They make just about everything.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) Popular Razors: Fusion ProGlide, Venus, Mach3

2. Schick

Schick also offers many different razors, but they’re best known for their Hydro line, which has moisture-infused gel strips.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Edgewell Personal Care (formerly Energizer Holdings)

Edgewell Personal Care (formerly Energizer Holdings) Popular Razors: Hydro5, Quattro, X-Factor

3. Bic

Most people know what Bic razors are. They’re budget-friendly and disposable, making them a solid choice when you don’t need something fancy.

Quick Facts

Ownership: BIC Group

BIC Group Popular Razors: Disposable razors, Hybrid 3

4. Merkur

A German brand specializing in safety razors, Merkur is highly regarded for its high-quality construction. These razors are popular with those who want a more traditional approach.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Dorco (DORC)

Dorco (DORC) Popular Razors: 34C, Futur, Classic

5. Edwin Jagger

Another renowned brand for safety razors, Edwin Jagger offers a range of options with different handle styles. They’re a bit more fancy than other options on this list.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Edwin Jagger Ltd.

Edwin Jagger Ltd. Popular Razors: DE89, DE86, DE87

6. Panasonic

This Japanese electronics company also makes high-quality electric razors. Their razors often have powerful motors and flexible heads, allowing them to provide a comfortable shave.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Panasonic Corporation (PCRFF)

Panasonic Corporation (PCRFF) Popular Razors: Arc5, Arc7, Arc6

7. Dollar Shave Club

The Dollar Shave Club is a subscription-based service that provides affordable cartridge razors right to customers’ doors. Their pricing is very competitive, making them a good choice for those looking to save money on shaving products.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Unilever (NYSE: UL)

Unilever (NYSE: UL) Popular Razors: 4-Blade, 6-Blade, One

