I Loved My Apple Airpods, but These 10 Headphones Are Better

Arguably the most popular wireless earbuds available today, Apple’s AirPods have become the gold standard for listening or talking while on the go. If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, it’s hard to pass up these earbuds thanks to their seamless integration with your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook.

Key Points Apple AirPods may be the most popular headphones but are not the only option.

Headphones from brands like Sony and Beats are very good alternatives.

Many AirPods alternatives have better battery life and noise cancelation.

If you’re not in the Apple ecosystem, using AirPods isn’t the best option anyway. There are plenty of other outstanding headphone choices for Android smartphone and Windows PC users, and even Apple fans who don’t care about the AirPod experience.

10. SHOKZ OpenRun Pro

Price: $179 (before sale pricing)

Noise-cancelation: No

Battery life headphones: 10 hours

Battery life case: N/A

IP rating: IP55

The Workout Headphones

A very different take on headphones compared to Apple AirPods, the SHOKZ OpenRun Pro is unique. Using bone conduction technology to “hear” your music and the outside world, these headphones are a runner or fitness fanatic’s dream. While they lack noise cancelation, they are lightweight and offer excellent sound, all while being water resistant no matter how much you sweat.

9. Soundcore by Anker Space A40

Price: $79 (before sale pricing)

Noise-cancelation: Yes

Battery life headphones: 10 hours (ANC on)

Battery life case: 50 hours

IP rating: IPX4

The Best Budget Alternative

Anyone who wants to save money over Apple’s AirPod lineup can’t go wrong with the Soundcore by Anker Space A40. Regularly on sale for under $50, you get 50 hours of battery life on a single charge with the case, which is long enough to watch 25 movies. Add to this noise reduction by up to 98% with ANC, and the Anker value shows without stretching your wallet.

8. Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-the-Ear Excellence

Price: $350 (before sale pricing)

Noise-cancelation: Yes

Battery life headphones: 30 hours (ANC on)

Battery life case: N/A

IP rating: N/A

Great AirPods Max Replacements

Over-the-Ear Excellence

If you prefer over-the-ear headphones instead of earbuds, the Sony WH-1000XM5 models are hard to go wrong with over the AirPods Max. Touch controls, 30 hours of battery life, and 3 hours of playback with just 3 minutes of charging are ideal for long road trips or travel. Better yet, Sony offers a lightweight design and soft leather, so they feel comfortable on your head for long listening sessions.

7. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

Price: $299 (before sale pricing)

Noise-cancelation: Yes

Battery life headphones: 8 hours (ANC on)

Battery life case: 30

IP rating: IP54

The Best Sound

While the AirPod lineup certainly sounds good enough for most users, those who value an iconic sound should look to the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds. Lengthy name aside, Sennheiser has a reputation for producing a best-in-class audio experience. Best of all, you can customize the sound using various sound profiles.

6. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Price: $229 (before sale pricing)

Noise-cancelation: Yes

Battery life headphones: 8 hours (ANC on)

Battery life case: 30

IP rating: IP54

Excellent AI Features

Unsurprisingly, the best headphones made by Google are also the best AirPod alternatives for fans of AI work. With hands-free support for talking directly with Google Gemini, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is far better for hands-free work than Apple and Siri. One big benefit of the Pixel Buds is their incredible fit, emphasizing a design that works well with every ear size.

5. Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Price: $299 (before sale pricing)

Noise-cancelation: Yes

Battery life headphones: 6 hours (ANC on), 8.5 hours hours (ANC off)

Battery life case: 24 hours

IP rating: IPX4

Great Commuter Options

With some of the best noise cancellation in the headphone space, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are a fantastic choice for most people. Battery life is relatively similar to that of most AirPod models. Still, Bose has done such incredible work with noise cancellation that it’s hard to ignore just how good these headphones are while commuting on public transportation.

4. Earfun Air Pro 3

Price: $99 (before sale pricing)

Noise-cancelation: Yes

Battery life headphones: 7 hours (ANC on), 9 hours (ANC off)

Battery life case: 36 hours

IP rating: IPX5

Value-Friendly Alternative

Anyone who wants a value-friendly alternative to the AirPods should look for a good deal on the EarFun Air Pro 3 headphones. You have a best-in-class battery with a combined 45 hours of battery life with the earbuds plus the case. You also receive noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, and the ability to use the EarFun app to customize the sound.

3. Beats Fit Pro

Price: $199 (before sale pricing)

Noise-cancelation: Yes

Battery life headphones: 6 hours (ANC on)

Battery life case: 24 hours

IP rating: IPX4

Best Apple Alternative

If you like the seamless connectivity of AirPods but want something a little different, Beats Fit Pro can’t be ignored. It is both sweat- and water-resistant, making it a great alternative for those who want to listen to music while working out. While you still receive active noise cancellation, the Beats Fit Pro stays in place better with its secure-fit wingtips.

2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Price: $125 (before sale pricing)

Noise-cancelation: Yes

Battery life headphones: 6 hours (ANC on), 9 hours (ANC off)

Battery life case: 39 hours

IP rating: IP55

Long Battery Life

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 immediately stands out as an AirPod competitor thanks to its lengthy battery life. With 39 hours available using the battery case, this beats the best AirPod battery life, which tops off at 30 hours. You also get terrific AI-powered noise cancelation, outstanding bass, spatial audio, and 10 hours of battery life with just 10 minutes on a charger.

1. Sony WF-1000XM5

Price: $299 (before sale pricing)

Noise-cancelation: AI-driven

Battery life headphones: 6 hours (ANC on), 7 hours (ANC off)

Battery life case: 24 hours

IP rating: IPX4

The Very Best AirPod Alternative

When finding a standout AirPod alternative, the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones are hard to beat. Between AI-driven active noise canceling and customer EQ settings, there is very little to dislike about anything Sony makes. The only downside is that the Sonys don’t connect as seamlessly as AirPods, but given the boost in sound quality, it can be easily overlooked.

