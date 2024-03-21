14 Gin Brands for Newcomers to Try IVASHstudio / Shutterstock.com

Gin is an alcoholic beverage distilled from grains such as barley or wheat and flavored with juniper berries and other botanicals. It became the national drink of England in the 17th century, and perhaps the best-known and most popular variety today is known as London dry gin. That means that the gin is clear and unsweetened, the botanicals are natural and included in the distillation process (not added later), and the distillers have met other regulations. This style is not the only one, of course, but it is often enjoyed poured over ice and sipped on its own.

Why might drinkers who favor other spirits or those who are inexperienced in the world of alcoholic beverages consider gin as their chosen tipple? Compared to other alcoholic beverages, such as beer and wine, it is low in carbohydrates and calories. Juniper berries are high in antioxidants, which are believed to be good for the skin and longevity. Gin as an aperitif may be good for digestion too.

There is also the sheer versatility of gin as a mixer, as it is a key ingredient in a great variety of cocktails, including the classic gin and tonic and the martini. And the variety of gin brands has exploded in the past decade as the beverage has surged in popularity. That means there is a gin option for just about anyone. (Also see seven Scotch brands to try this year.)

The following list includes 14 popular and widely available gin brands that might make a good first step for those embarking into the world of gin. Our rankings of gin brands are based on ratings from review sites Caskers, The Gin Is In, and Gin Raiders.

14. Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin

Distiller: Ross & Squibb (Lawrenceburg, Indiana)

40% Botanicals include: Juniper, sweet orange, bitter orange, coriander, angelica

A Good Starter Gin

This very affordable option (about $15 for a 750 mL bottle) could be a good starting point for those just beginning their gin journey. Fans consider it a reasonable everyday gin that is better than other bottom-shelf rivals. While it is milder than English gins, it is easy to drink and a versatile mixer, particularly in gin and tonics, gin and sodas, or gin punches.

13. Gordon’s

Distiller: Cameronbridge Distillery (Cameron Bridge, Scotland)

47% Botanicals include: Angelica, coriander, juniper, licorice, orange peel, lemon peel

Convenience and Value

This classic-style London dry gin shares a similar botanicals profile and the same distiller as pricier Tanqueray. Fans appreciate its easy availability and convenience, at around $18 for 750 ml. It is notably juniper-forward, and some find it intensely sweet, floral, and a little bit fruity. Though it may lack some complexity, it is a solid option at its price point.

12. Bombay Sapphire

Distiller: Laverstoke Mill (Whitchurch, U.K.)

47% Botanicals include: Almond, angelica, cassia bark, coriander, cubeb pepper, grains of paradise, juniper, lemon peel, licorice

Contemporary Yet Classic

This one may appeal to lovers of both classic and contemporary style gins, and it comes in a recognizable blue bottle. The juniper notes are quite mild, while earthiness dominates the palate and citrus comes forward in finish. It may be better for a martini than a gin and tonic. Reviewers consider this a solid choice and all-around good value at about $23 for a 750 ml bottle.

11. Tanqueray

Distiller: Cameronbridge Distillery (Cameron Bridge, Scotland)

43% Botanicals include: Angelica, coriander, juniper, licorice

Simple Yet Bold

This old-school classic-style London dry gin is simple, making the most of its few key ingredients. However, some find it too bold for sipping. As a mixer, it is better, and it can be an excellent choice for a strong gin and tonic. Just $28 or so gets you 750 ml in the signature green glass bottle, which can also be spotted in just about every dive bar, club, and concert venue.

10. Hayman’s London Dry Gin

Distiller: Hayman Distillers (London, U.K.)

47% Botanicals include: Juniper, coriander, lemon peel, orange peel, angelica, cinnamon, cassia bark, licorice, nutmeg

A Traditional Approach

This classic-style gin has assertive juniper and orange peel notes, and flavors that will appeal to drinkers who prefer something traditional. Reviewers note a creaminess that sets this gin apart, and its richness and complexity make it a bold mixing gin. For 750 mL, it will cost you in the neighborhood of $30.

9. Roku

Distiller: Osaka Distillery (Osaka, Japan)

47% Botanicals include: Angelica, cardamom, cherry blossom, cherry leaves, cinnamon, coriander, green tea, juniper, lemon, orange, sansho pepper, yuzu

Notes of Green Tea

This contemporary-style dry gin is a delicate one, very tame yet complex, so it may be better for sipping than mixing. Some reviewers are put off by its green tea bitterness that can last from start to finish. The sansho pepper offers a savory note. A 750 ml bottle of this Japanese take on gin costs around $35.

8. Aviation

Distiller: House Spirits Distillery (Portland, Oregon)

42% Botanicals include: Caraway, cardamom, coriander, juniper, lavender, orange, sasparilla

Deadpool’s Gin?

A-list movie star Ryan Reynolds is an owner of this American-style gin’s maker. While some critics dismiss this one as a case of style over substance, for many aficionados, it was their introduction to gin. In fact, it may be one of the best contemporary gins available on the market today, and Aviation costs around $25 for a 750 ml bottle.

7. Hendrick’s

Distiller: William Grant & Sons Distillers (Bellshill, Scotland)

44% Botanicals include: Yarrow, elderflower, juniper, angelica, orange peel, caraway, coriander, chamomile, cubeb berry, lemon

The Best in the World?

Considered more approachable and complex than your average London dry gin, this contemporary-style one has been credited with the resurgence of gin. In fact, The Wall Street Journal once called it the “Best Gin in the World,” and the distiller is considered an innovator in the modern gin market. Expect to shell out about $43 for a 750 mL bottle of this one.

6. Beefeater

Distiller: Beefeater Distillery (London, U.K.)

44% Botanicals include: Almond, angelica, coriander, juniper, lemon peel, licorice, orange peel

Best Value or Overrated?

At about $24 for a 750 mL bottle, some reviewers argue that this classic London dry gin offers the best value, though its detractors consider it overrated despite the modest price. It is classic but not showy, offering a textbook flavor profile and versatile mixability. Plus, it is available in virtually every grocery store or bar. Note that the alcohol content can vary considerably by region.

5. Bulldog

Distiller: G&J Distillers (Cheshire, U.K.)

40% Botanicals include: Almond, angelica, cassia, coriander, juniper, lavender, lemon, licorice, longan, lotus leaves, poppy

Courage and Tenacity

The canine this classic-style London dry gin is named for may be known for courage and tenacity, but the Asian botanicals set it apart from other English gins. It is noted as at its best as a mixing gin, particularly in a gin and tonic. Some reviewers consider it a fair gin at a fair price (about $26 for 750 ml), but what sets it apart may not suit all tastes.

4. Fords London Dry Gin

Distiller: Thames Distillery (London, U.K.)

45% Botanicals include: Juniper, coriander, jasmine, angelica, cassia, bitter orange, lemon and grapefruit peels

A Bartender’s Gin

This is another easy-to-drink gin option, and it is said to be designed with bartenders in mind. It relies on soft floral sweetness to balance out its sprucy juniper notes. The bold flavor creates an uncomplicated, crowd-pleasing martini, and it is versatile enough to fit into any gin-centered cocktail. A 750 mL bottle costs in the neighborhood of $30.

3. Green Hat Gin

Distiller: New Columbia Distillers (Washington, D.C.)

41% Botanicals include: Angelica, cassia, celery seed, coriander, fennel, grains of paradise, grapefruit, juniper, lemon, lemongrass, sage

Tastes Like Celery?

This gin brand is named for a renowned Prohibition-era bootlegger. The gin has a floral profile that some critics have likened to celery, as well as mild juniper notes. And it is considered one of the most versatile contemporary-style gins for cocktails. It is a bit pricy, with a 750 mL bottle setting back buyers by about $40, but a top-shelf workhorse.

2. Citadelle

Distiller: Maison Ferrand (Château de Bonbonnet, France)

44% Botanicals include: Almond, angelica, cardamom, cassia, cinnamon, coriander, cubeb pepper, cumin, fennel, grains of paradise, juniper, lemon, nutmeg, orange, star anise, violet

A Trademark Infusion Process

A trademark process called progressive infusion is used to produce this contemporary-style gin. This results in delicate flavors, but with the spices providing some heat. It is said to be unlike typical English and American gins, as well as being another brand that helped bring about the resurgence in gin’s popularity. A 750 mL bottle costs around $24.

1. Plymouth Gin

Distiller: Plymouth Distillery (Plymouth, England)

41% Botanicals include: Juniper, coriander, sweet orange peels, cardamom, angelica, orris

A Plymouth Gin

By our ranking, this is the best brand for inexperienced gin drinkers to try. Its offering is a slightly more earthy, citrus-forward version of a traditional London dry, or what is known as a traditional Plymouth gin. And this is another brand credited for the rising popularity of gin. Reviewers call it uncomplicated but not boring. The price for a 750 mL bottle is around $35.

