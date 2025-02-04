Americans Love Patrón, but These 10 Tequilas Are Superior knape / E+ via Getty Images

Are you tired of drinking the same bland tequila, mixed drinks, and cocktails with too much ethanol that burns your mouth and leaves you feeling disappointed? You’re not alone. The good news, though, is that there are many better options for lovers of tequila like yourself, you just have to know where to look. And you don’t have to take a risk on a random bottle in the grocery store, we did all the work of looking into the best tequila alternatives.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The best tequila doesn’t have to be expensive, and tastes better and burns less than popular brands.

Most supermarkets and online retailers offer better versions of tequila, if you know what to look for.

For this list, we consulted the experts online and cross-referenced the tequilas they recommend against each other to find only the best options. Here are the best ten tequilas.

#1 Tequila Partida Reposado

ABV : 40%

Flavor and notes : Caramel, florals, spice, butter, honey

Price : $55.00

This is one of the most popular “reposado” tequilas on the market. It is aged in whiskey barrels using ten-year-old agave which makes it a fantastic option for cocktails.

#2 El Tesoro Extra Añejo

ABV : 40%

Flavor and notes : Caramel, vanilla, citrus, spice, rich butter

Price : $175.00

If you’ve never tried “sipping tequilas” before, we can’t recommend starting with El Tesoro Extra Añejo enough, because you’ll soon become a fanatic for trying other fantastic sipping tequilas and truly savoring the rich flavor of this variant of tequila. El Tesoro is best enjoyed neat and goes down much more smoothly than American tequilas which burn the whole way down.

#3 Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila

ABV : 40%

Flavor and notes : Mint, agave, pepper

Price : $16.00

Tequila has experienced a surge in price after limited-edition productions and high popularity have increased popularity. So, if you want to try something new but not take out a loan every month to fuel your drinking habit, then Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila is the drink for you. This is the best drink for the price and doesn’t overwhelm you with alcohol or other flavors, just pure agave taste.

#4 1800 Cristalino Añejo

ABV : 40%

Flavor and notes : Pepper, oak, agave

Price : $65.00

This is a particularly sweet tequila that doesn’t overwhelm with typical tequila taste or high prices. Through some innovations in the tequila-making process, the 1800 company is able to produce a clear, cheap tequila from aged stock that still retains a strong flavor that is fantastic neat, or as part of a cocktail.

#5 ArteNOM Selección de 1579 Blanco Tequila

ABV : 40%

Flavor and notes : Mint, pepper, papaya, cherry, pepper,

Price : $65.00

If you want something truly unique and love to talk about the process of making tequila, this is the one for you. The production of this tequila blanco involves a unique crushing step using scavenged parts like an old train wheel axle and junkyard cylinders and overnight oxidation. This, and more, results in an iconic fruity drink with a more interesting production that gets increasingly interesting the more you learn about it.

#6 Fuenteseca Cosecha 2018 Tequila

ABV : 45.7%

Flavor and notes : Cinnamon, brine, olives,

Price : $150

If there’s one tequila you’ll find near the top of almost every list, it’s this one. The Fuenteseca Cosecha 2018 Tequila is often the favorite within the circles of tequila experts, with many calling it “beautiful” at every step: from the look and aroma to the taste and mouth feel.

You can’t really call yourself a tequila expert if you haven’t at least tasted Fuenteseca Cosecha 2018 Tequila. You won’t soon forget the heavy cinnamon taste.

#7 Don Julio 1942

ABV : 40%

Flavor and notes : Caramel, spices, vanilla, florals

Price : $150.00

Looking for a tequila that not only tastes great but comes in a bottle that will make an impression on your guests? Try the Don Julio 1942. The production of this tequila uses a mix of traditional and modern techniques, resulting in one of the best tequilas in both taste and style. This is a worthy testament to Don Julio who created the brand.

#8 Tears of Llorona Extra Anejo Tequila

ABV : 43%

Flavor and notes : nuts, caramel, oak, spice

Price : $250.00

This is probably one of the most complex-tasting tequilas on this list. Tears of Llorona is made from agave that was grown in cooler climates, which means the flavors have had more time to mature and develop, and which were then aged in brandy, sherry, and scotch oak barrels. If you’re looking to get started with tequila or aren’t really a tequila enthusiast, this is a fantastic place to start as Tears of Llorona often reminds people of bourbon or whiskey with its taste and feel.

#9 Los Arango Blanco Tequila

ABV : 40%

Flavor and notes : herbs, toasted agave, vanilla

Price : $44.00

This is probably the best tequila you can buy on a budget. It is produced quickly but still retains a fantastic flavor and feel. If you want something on hand for regular, casual drinking, then you can’t go wrong with Los Arango Blanco Tequila which not only tastes better than the most common versions you’ll find but also feels better.

#10 Corralejo Reposado Tequila

ABV : 40%

Flavor and notes : Oak, honey, agave, nuts, spice, pepper

Price : $30

Looking for a tequila that your guests will praise whether they sip it neat, in a cocktail, or use it for something completely different and unique? This is the drink for you. This is one of the best tequilas in almost every category for its strong taste and sweet, nutty taste. It also comes in a beautiful bottle that will look fantastic in your collection.

