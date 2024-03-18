Companies and Brands

Avoid Every Silver Tequila Brand Except These 7

Tequila is quickly becoming the most popular liquor in the United States, with some estimates even claiming that it will surpass whiskey in the next few years. While we don’t know if that is true, we DO know that tequila is a wonderful liquor with nearly limitless applications. From mixing to sipping, tequila is a versatile companion for any bar cabinet, and the best part is that it’s endlessly approachable in both price and flavor. We ranked some of the best silver tequila brands to try right now. Let’s get started.

To compile this list, 24/7 Wall Street used crowd-sourced data from Reddit’s r/Tequila subreddit, along with some expert opinion and editorial discretion. The tequilas are roughly ranked in terms of approachability, with number seven being relatively inexpensive and widely available. Additionally, this list only includes silver tequila, otherwise known as Blanco. Silver tequila is totally clear and bottled after distillation, while gold (reposado) is aged in a wooden barrel.

7. Espolòn Blanco

Tequila must be 100% agave, so don’t be fooled by marketing that claims this.
  • Location: Los Altos (Highlands) region of Jalisco, Mexico
  • Great For: Affordable, quality mixers
  • Price: $20-$30

Approachable and Ubiquitous

Refreshing Cold Boozy Frozen Tequila Margarita with Salt and Lime
Most liquor stores across the U.S. carry Espolòn Blanco.

Espolòn Blanco is one of the most affordable and approachable tequilas on the market today. It’s 100% blue agave, although that doesn’t mean much because it should be all tequila. Still, it’s tropical and zesty and can be found at almost any liquor store you happen to frequent. Also, it’s usually under $30, which is truly remarkable.

6. Don Julio Blanco

Tasty tequila with lime, salt and chili pepper on dark background
The “Blanco” on tequila labels means it hasn’t been aged in barrels. Aged tequila has a gold (reposado) color.
  • Location: Jalisco, Mexico
  • Great For: Sipping over ice, mixing
  • Price: $40-$50

Stepping It Up

Multiethnic friends drinking tequila shots and holding fresh lime in bar
Don Julio is a step up and can be sipped, but is great for drinks and… partying.

Don Julio is a well-known name in the tequila game. If you’ve tried some lower-end tequilas and want to try the next baby step up, we think this is a great choice. It is double-distilled and uses only the middle cuts of the agave leaves, and its signature notes are vanilla spice, pepper, and a little zest. While this isn’t a true sipping tequila, it can totally get the job done, especially if you add some ice. It’s also really widespread and can be found almost everywhere.

5. Tequila Ocho Plata

Jalisco, Mexico, is the tequila capital of the world.
  • Location: Jalisco, Mexico
  • Great For: Newfound sipping endeavors
  • Price: $50-$60

Sip, Sip

Shots of tasty tequila with lime on table in bar
Ocho Plata is a fantastic and affordable sipping tequila.

We think that Tequila Ocho Plata is the next logical step up after trying brands like Don Julio and Espolòn. It has a pretty big hobbyist following and is known for some vegetal, rich notes. Also, so far, this is the first true sipping tequila you can easily drink straight up, although nobody is gonna complain if you use it with something that lets it shine through (think the iconic Ranch Water).

4. Siembra Valles Blanco

glasses of tequila, gold tequila and silver tequila, typical mexican drink
Siembra Valles Blanco comes from the lowlands region of Jalisco, which changes the soil and resulting flavors in the agave.
  • Location: Lowlands, Jalisco, Mexico
  • Great For: Established tequila palettes
  • Price: $60-$70

Exceptionally Citrusy

The tequila from this distiller is known for its citrusy notes.

Moving into the mid-to-high range here, we have Siembra Valles Blanco. Siembra Valles comes from a lowland, volcanic region in Mexico, and its products reflect that. The Blanco expression is well-regarded for its extreme citrus notes, lemon-peel oiliness, and crispness. This is a fantastic sipping option that stays bright and clean, leading to a really standout experience.

3. Caballito Cerrero Azul Blanco 46

Caballito Cerrero has a high ABV at 46%.
  • Location: Amatitan, Jalisco, Mexico
  • Great For: Daring sippers, smoky margs
  • Price: $75-$85

Not Mezcal, But Not NOT Mezcal

Cucumber margarita with lime and spicy rim, refreshing spring cocktail with copy space
Caballito Cerrero is a perfect tequila for a smoky marg.

To be clear, Caballito isn’t mezcal, but it is a smoky, fire-y take that mezcal lover will absolutely fawn over. The production process is a little different than traditional tequilas, and technically, they aren’t allowed to call it a tequila, at least by regulatory standards. Regardless, feel free to sip this if you don’t want a cigarette or use it in a margarita for something splendid and elegantly smoky.

2. Casa Dragones

  • Location: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
  • Great For: Sipping, non-traditional takes
  • Price: $65

Tropical and Non-Traditional

Dravuni Island, Fiji.
Casa Dragones is known for its particularly tropical taste.

Contrary to what some snobby people online think, there’s nothing to be ashamed of when going a non-traditional route, especially when it’s done well. Casa Dragones Blanco does just that. Casa Dragones uses a diffusion process that extracts using chemicals instead of heat, then uses some additives to change the flavor to something tropical and slightly minty. It. Isn’t. Traditional. We know. It’s still unique and fun to try. The creator of the brand loves it with some ice and a grapefruit twist.

1. Clase Azul Plata

Tequila is poured into a glass. Tequila shots with lime slices and sea salt on a dark blue table.
Clase Azul Plata is an ideal tequila for high-end gifting.
  • Location: San Agustín, Jalisco, Mexico
  • Great For: Showing off, gifting
  • Price: $120-$170

When You’re Feeling Fancy

Close up of two people cheering cocktails in bar or disco club drinks and cocktails concept
Whether sipping in a cocktail, it’s tough to find a higher-price point tequila.

Clase Azul Plata is fancy, no doubt about it. The bottle is fancy, the name is fancy, the experience is fancy. At this price point, we are pretty much at the top of the range for tequilas, and Clase Azul Plata is one of the most notable names. If you want to have a little fun, show off a bit, or get a fantastic gift for a friend, this is a great option.

