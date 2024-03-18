Avoid Every Silver Tequila Brand Except These 7 Jose de Jesus Churion Del / Shutterstock.com

Tequila is quickly becoming the most popular liquor in the United States, with some estimates even claiming that it will surpass whiskey in the next few years. While we don’t know if that is true, we DO know that tequila is a wonderful liquor with nearly limitless applications. From mixing to sipping, tequila is a versatile companion for any bar cabinet, and the best part is that it’s endlessly approachable in both price and flavor. We ranked some of the best silver tequila brands to try right now. Let’s get started.

To compile this list, 24/7 Wall Street used crowd-sourced data from Reddit’s r/Tequila subreddit, along with some expert opinion and editorial discretion. The tequilas are roughly ranked in terms of approachability, with number seven being relatively inexpensive and widely available. Additionally, this list only includes silver tequila, otherwise known as Blanco. Silver tequila is totally clear and bottled after distillation, while gold (reposado) is aged in a wooden barrel.

7. Espolòn Blanco

Location: Los Altos (Highlands) region of Jalisco, Mexico

Los Altos (Highlands) region of Jalisco, Mexico Great For: Affordable, quality mixers

Affordable, quality mixers Price: $20-$30

Approachable and Ubiquitous

Espolòn Blanco is one of the most affordable and approachable tequilas on the market today. It’s 100% blue agave, although that doesn’t mean much because it should be all tequila. Still, it’s tropical and zesty and can be found at almost any liquor store you happen to frequent. Also, it’s usually under $30, which is truly remarkable.

6. Don Julio Blanco

Location: Jalisco, Mexico

Jalisco, Mexico Great For: Sipping over ice, mixing

Sipping over ice, mixing Price: $40-$50

Stepping It Up

Don Julio is a well-known name in the tequila game. If you’ve tried some lower-end tequilas and want to try the next baby step up, we think this is a great choice. It is double-distilled and uses only the middle cuts of the agave leaves, and its signature notes are vanilla spice, pepper, and a little zest. While this isn’t a true sipping tequila, it can totally get the job done, especially if you add some ice. It’s also really widespread and can be found almost everywhere.

5. Tequila Ocho Plata

Location: Jalisco, Mexico

Jalisco, Mexico Great For: Newfound sipping endeavors

Newfound sipping endeavors Price: $50-$60

Sip, Sip

We think that Tequila Ocho Plata is the next logical step up after trying brands like Don Julio and Espolòn. It has a pretty big hobbyist following and is known for some vegetal, rich notes. Also, so far, this is the first true sipping tequila you can easily drink straight up, although nobody is gonna complain if you use it with something that lets it shine through (think the iconic Ranch Water).

4. Siembra Valles Blanco

Location: Lowlands, Jalisco, Mexico

Lowlands, Jalisco, Mexico Great For: Established tequila palettes

Established tequila palettes Price: $60-$70

Exceptionally Citrusy

Moving into the mid-to-high range here, we have Siembra Valles Blanco. Siembra Valles comes from a lowland, volcanic region in Mexico, and its products reflect that. The Blanco expression is well-regarded for its extreme citrus notes, lemon-peel oiliness, and crispness. This is a fantastic sipping option that stays bright and clean, leading to a really standout experience.

3. Caballito Cerrero Azul Blanco 46

Location: Amatitan, Jalisco, Mexico

Amatitan, Jalisco, Mexico Great For: Daring sippers, smoky margs

Daring sippers, smoky margs Price: $75-$85

Not Mezcal, But Not NOT Mezcal

To be clear, Caballito isn’t mezcal, but it is a smoky, fire-y take that mezcal lover will absolutely fawn over. The production process is a little different than traditional tequilas, and technically, they aren’t allowed to call it a tequila, at least by regulatory standards. Regardless, feel free to sip this if you don’t want a cigarette or use it in a margarita for something splendid and elegantly smoky.

2. Casa Dragones

Location: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Great For: Sipping, non-traditional takes

Sipping, non-traditional takes Price: $65

Tropical and Non-Traditional

Contrary to what some snobby people online think, there’s nothing to be ashamed of when going a non-traditional route, especially when it’s done well. Casa Dragones Blanco does just that. Casa Dragones uses a diffusion process that extracts using chemicals instead of heat, then uses some additives to change the flavor to something tropical and slightly minty. It. Isn’t. Traditional. We know. It’s still unique and fun to try. The creator of the brand loves it with some ice and a grapefruit twist.

1. Clase Azul Plata

Location: San Agustín, Jalisco, Mexico

San Agustín, Jalisco, Mexico Great For: Showing off, gifting

Showing off, gifting Price: $120-$170

When You’re Feeling Fancy

Clase Azul Plata is fancy, no doubt about it. The bottle is fancy, the name is fancy, the experience is fancy. At this price point, we are pretty much at the top of the range for tequilas, and Clase Azul Plata is one of the most notable names. If you want to have a little fun, show off a bit, or get a fantastic gift for a friend, this is a great option.

