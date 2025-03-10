Recession Could Be Coming: 5 Strong Buy High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Will Still Outperform Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The last time the economy experienced two negative quarters of gross domestic product was the first and second quarters of 2022, with a 1.6% pullback in the first quarter and a 0.6% decline in the second. While the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) Business-Cycle Dating Committee declined to dub it as a recession, probably encouraged by the Biden administration at the time, it technically was a mild recession.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Government and corporate layoffs in the tech world are hitting the jobs data.

Concerns over tariffs are taking a toll on business expansion.

Consumers are tapped out and driving up debt on their credit cards.

Would a recession damage your stock portfolio? Why not schedule a meeting with a financial advisor near you for a complete review? Click here to get started today. (Sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

The recent ADP and non-farm payroll data for February came in way below estimates, and the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) for the first quarter of 2025 is currently set at −2.8% down from −1.5%. If that number is even half right, we will have the opening data for a 2025 recession.

Specific stock sectors tend to perform better during recessions due to their nature and the consistent demand for goods or services. These sectors are often seen as recession-resistant because they provide products and services that people still need, even when the economy is struggling. Consumer staples, healthcare, utilities, telecommunications, real estate, and gold are among the best sectors to own during recessions.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for companies that typically hold up better during recessions and offer the solid and dependable dividends the group specializes in. Five of our favorite high-yield dividend companies are outstanding ideas for growth and income investors now. All are buy-rated at top Wall Street firms that we cover.

Why do we cover high-yield dividend stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

a4-nieuwsnl / Flickr

This top company remains a solid pharmaceutical stock to own long-term, offering an outstanding entry point and a massive 4.15% dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide.

The company offers products in:

Hematology

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Immunology therapeutic classes

Bristol-Myers Squibb products include:

Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Opdivo for anti-cancer indications

Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF and for the treatment of DVT/PE

Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

The company also provides:

Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia

Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma

Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product

Implicit for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia

Jefferies has a Buy rating with a $70 target price.

Exxon Mobil

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The integrated energy giant still offers investors an excellent entry point, and they will gladly grab a strong 3.76% dividend. Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) is the world’s largest international integrated oil and gas company, exploring for and producing crude oil and natural gas in:

The United States

Canada

South America

Europe

Africa

Asia

Australia/Oceania

Exxon also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and specialty products, and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Top Wall Street analysts expect Exxon to remain a key beneficiary in a stable oil price environment. Most remain very optimistic about the company’s sharp positive inflection in capital allocation strategy, upstream portfolio, and leverage to demand recovery. Exxon also offers greater downstream/chemicals exposure than its peers.

The company has completed its purchase of oil shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources in a $59.5 billion all-stock purchase. The deal created the largest U.S. oilfield producer and guaranteed a decade of low-cost production.

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating with a $135 target price objective.

Northwest Natural

straga / iStock via Getty Images

This off-the-radar utility stock suits worried conservative investors and pays a solid 4.70% dividend. Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NYSE: NWN), through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The company also operates:

5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers

Offers natural gas asset management services

Operates an appliance retail center

In addition, it engages in gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities.

The company provides natural gas service through approximately:

786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington

Water services to about 80,000 people through about 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas

Stifel has a Buy rating with a $44 target price.

Kenvue

skhoward / Getty Images

Spun off from Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) in 2023, this potential total return home run pays a solid 3.56% dividend. Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) is a global consumer health company.

The company operates through three segments:

Self Care

Skin Health and Beauty

Essential Health

The self-care segment offers cough, cold, and allergy pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, sun care, and other products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names.

The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women’s health, and wound care products under these brands:

Listerine

Johnson’s

Band-Aid

Stayfree

Canaccord Genuity Group has a Buy rating with a $29 target price.

PepsiCo

darios44 / Getty Images

This top consumer staples stock posted outstanding earnings for the fourth quarter, will continue to supply all the goods for the upcoming March Madness parties, and pays a solid 3.52% dividend. PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is a worldwide food and beverage company.

Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers:

Lays and Ruffles potato chips

Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips

Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips

Fritos corn chips

The company’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides:

Quaker Oatmeal

Grits

Rice cakes

Natural granola and oat squares

Pearl Milling mixes and syrups

Quaker Chewy granola bars

Cap’n Crunch cereal

Life cereal

Rice-A-Roni side dishes

PepsiCo’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under these brands:

Pepsi

Gatorade

Mountain Dew

Diet Pepsi

Aquafina

Diet Mountain Dew

Tropicana Pure Premium

Sierra Mist

Mug brands

Barclays has an Overweight rating with a $168 target price.

The 5 Highest-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks Deliver Gigantic Passive Income Streams

The Average American Has No Idea How Much Money You Can Make Today (Sponsor) The last few years made people forget how much banks and CD’s can pay. Meanwhile, interest rates have spiked and many can afford to pay you much more, but most are keeping yields low and hoping you won’t notice. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying almost 10x the national average! That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe and earn more at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other benefits as well. You can earn up to 3.80% with a Checking & Savings Account today Sign up and get up to $300 with direct deposit. No account fees. FDIC Insured. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes to open an account to make your money work for you. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other benefits as well. You can earn up to 4.00% with a Checking & Savings Account from Sofi. Sign up and get up to $300 with direct deposit. No account fees. FDIC Insured. 1 https://www.fdic.gov/national-rates-and-rate-caps