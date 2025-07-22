Why Does Starbucks Run Out of Food? 2021 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Maybe there should be a larger sample, but at least seven stores we checked ran out of some food items during the day. Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) wants to improve its customer relations.

People expect what they ordered to be available, especially if they ordered online. A walk to a Starbucks should reward the walker.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a problem with keeping food items in stock.

Customers who order online are disappointed, and so are investors.

Over the next several weeks, we will check a larger number of Starbucks with some in other states. We can then report whether the problem is a broader one.

The Starbucks menu has been downsized via orders from CEO Brian Niccol. He has also called for more standard uniforms, empowering baristas, methods to serve people faster, and turning Starbucks back into a community coffee house. He has also asked a number of his managers to return to work.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) has a specific playbook about how to manage inventory. It involves a warehouse system and truck routing plan. It uses a “just in time” delivery system. Maybe Starbucks does as well. However, its system appears to be less efficient.

Baristas should not have to tell customers that they don’t know when missing items will be in stock. Or, their managers should provide an answer. It at least tells the customer what to expect.

There are several reasons not to own Starbucks stock. A year ago, an article in Harvard Business Review reported that “Starbucks must also find ways to cater to those people who treat Starbucks as a mere service without impairing the experience of those who consider it something more.” Ensuring menu items are available in stores would be a good step toward that goal.

