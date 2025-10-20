The Surprising Hidden Side Hustles of the World’s Biggest Brands

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Big brands aren’t always what they seem. From Michelin’s famed restaurant stars to electronics giants that started as noodle traders, some of the world’s most recognizable companies quietly build products you’d never think of

Sometimes this comes simply from pivoting to a new market, and other times it happens when a company completely changes the whole paradigm

To identify companies making products consumers would be surprised by, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various companies and market sources. We ordered these companies alphabetically. We included supplemental information about these companies regarding what they do, CEOs, market capitalization, and more.

Here is a look at some surprising products you didn’t know these companies made:

Why Are We Covering This?

24/7 Wall St.

Understanding what products a company actually makes, beyond the logo and the ad taglines, can reveal some surprising stories about industrial change, brand strategy, and the clever reuse of technology. Sometimes there are odd collisions between brands and products, and how companies respond to this ultimately shows how they adapt. Spinning off new businesses and pivoting after market shocks are some catalysts for these types of moves. In a sense, these companies are case studies in innovation, resilience and the long-term consequences of scale, R&D and corporate diversification.

3M

/ iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Official name: 3M Company (NYSE: MMM)

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Date company was founded: June 13, 1902

June 13, 1902 Industry: Industrial conglomerate

Industrial conglomerate CEO: William Brown

William Brown Market cap: $84.6 billion

$84.6 billion Products that 3M is known for: Adhesives, tapes and industrial abrasives

Adhesives, tapes and industrial abrasives Surprising products: Post-it Notes and early roots in mining/abrasive materials

3M is an American diversified industrial conglomerate known for adhesives, tapes, abrasives, medical products and safety equipment. Its product portfolio includes many end markets—healthcare, manufacturing, consumer and transportation. It is anchored by strong R&D capabilities.

Berkshire Hathaway

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Official name: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B / BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B / BRK.A) Date company was founded: March 14, 1955

March 14, 1955 Industry: Finance & insurance

Finance & insurance CEO: Warren Buffett (CEO succession to Greg Abel was announced for late 2025/early 2026)

Warren Buffett (CEO succession to Greg Abel was announced for late 2025/early 2026) Market cap: $1.07 trillion

$1.07 trillion Products that Berkshire Hathaway is known for: Insurance and diversified holdings (modern conglomerate)

Insurance and diversified holdings (modern conglomerate) Surprising products: Origins as a textile mill

Berkshire Hathaway is famously known as Warren Buffett’s diversified holding company. It works with major insurance operations, large equity stakes (including Apple and American Express), and wholly owned businesses across energy, manufacturing and retail. It operates as a long-term investor and conglomerate with substantial cash flows and a wide portfolio of operating subsidiaries.

Canon

Sgroey / Wikimedia Commons

Official name: Canon Inc. (CAJPY)

Canon Inc. (CAJPY) Date company was founded: August 10, 1937

August 10, 1937 Industry: Imaging & optical products

Imaging & optical products CEO: Fujio Mitarai

Fujio Mitarai Market cap: $26.0 billion

$26.0 billion Products that Canon is known for: Cameras and imaging equipment

Cameras and imaging equipment Surprising products: Office copiers and medical-imaging systems

Canon is a Japanese multinational specializing in cameras, imaging equipment, office copiers and medical imaging systems. Its business mixes consumer photography products with sizable commercial and industrial imaging segments.

DuPont

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Official name: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) Date company was founded: July 19, 1802

July 19, 1802 Industry: Specialty chemicals & advanced materials

Specialty chemicals & advanced materials CEO: Edward D. Breen

Edward D. Breen Market cap: $32.7 billion

$32.7 billion Products that DuPont is known for: Chemicals and industrial polymers

Chemicals and industrial polymers Surprising products: Early explosives business and later inventions like Teflon and Kevlar

DuPont is a diversified chemical and materials company supplying specialty polymers, industrial chemicals, and advanced materials to automotive, electronics, and safety markets. The firm traces its roots to historic DuPont chemical businesses and today emphasizes innovation in high-performance materials and sustainable solutions.

Ferrari

Wistula / Wikimedia Commons

Official name: Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE)

Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) Date company was founded: September 13, 1939

September 13, 1939 Industry: Automotive

Automotive CEO: Benedetto Vigna

Benedetto Vigna Market cap: $71.0 billion

$71.0 billion Products that Ferrari is known for: Sports and luxury cars

Sports and luxury cars Surprising products: Machine tools and components for the Italian air force during WWII

Ferrari is the Italian maker of high-performance sports cars and luxury supercars. It is traded on multiple exchanges as Ferrari N.V. The company is known for its exclusive, low-volume vehicle production as well as its race team.

Fujifilm

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Official name: FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIF)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIF) Date company was founded: January 20, 1934

January 20, 1934 Industry: Imaging & healthcare

Imaging & healthcare CEO: Teiichi Goto

Teiichi Goto Market cap: $27.9 billion

$27.9 billion Products that Fujifilm is known for: Photographic film, cameras and imaging products

Photographic film, cameras and imaging products Surprising products: Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and medical-imaging business (post-film pivot)

Fujifilm is a Japanese imaging and healthcare company that makes photographic film, digital cameras, printers and medical-imaging systems. Since the decline of film, it has diversified into pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine and diagnostic/imaging solutions.

Goodyear

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Official name: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Date company was founded: August 29, 1898

August 29, 1898 Industry: Tires & rubber products

Tires & rubber products CEO: Mark Stewart

Mark Stewart Market cap: $1.95 billion

$1.95 billion Products that Goodyear is known for: Tires and rubber products

Tires and rubber products Surprising products: Goodyear Blimp airships (promotional airships and lighter-than-air craft)

Goodyear manufactures and sells tires for passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, aircraft and specialty applications worldwide. The company also operates tire-retailing networks and provides fleet services and tire-related technologies.

Hasbro

mooshuu / Flickr

Official name: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Date company was founded: December 6, 1923

December 6, 1923 Industry: Toys, games & entertainment

Toys, games & entertainment CEO: Chris Cocks

Chris Cocks Market cap: $10.4 billion

$10.4 billion Products that Hasbro is known for: Toys and games (e.g., G.I. Joe, Monopoly)

Toys and games (e.g., G.I. Joe, Monopoly) Surprising products: Wartime protective gear and parts for military equipment during WWII

Hasbro is a U.S. toy and entertainment company known for brands such as Transformers, My Little Pony, Monopoly and G.I. Joe. It also operates media and licensing businesses. The company earns revenue from toys, games, consumer products, and increasingly from entertainment content and licensing.

Hershey

2014 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Official name: The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) Date company was founded: February 8, 1894

February 8, 1894 Industry: Consumer goods

Consumer goods CEO: Michele Buck

Michele Buck Market cap: $38.4 billion

$38.4 billion Products that Hershey is known for: Chocolate and confections

Chocolate and confections Surprising products: Military rations (the WWII “D-ration” survival chocolate bar designed for soldiers)

Hershey is a U.S. food company that manufactures chocolate, sweets and snack products (Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses). It sells consumer packaged goods worldwide and operates an extensive distribution and retail partnership network.

IBM

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Official name: International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Date company was founded: June 16, 1911

June 16, 1911 Industry: Information technology & services

Information technology & services CEO: Arvind Krishna

Arvind Krishna Market cap: $261.5 billion

$261.5 billion Products that IBM is known for: Computers and enterprise technology

Computers and enterprise technology Surprising products: Punch-card tabulators and mechanical data equipment (used for government and wartime data processing)

IBM is a long-established technology and enterprise-services company offering cloud, AI, mainframe systems and software to large enterprises and governments. In recent years it has emphasized hybrid-cloud and AI software platforms.

Kawasaki

cucco / Shutterstock.com

Official name: Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KWHIY) Date company was founded: April 1, 1878

April 1, 1878 Industry: Heavy industry & mobility

Heavy industry & mobility CEO: Yasuhiko Hashimoto

Yasuhiko Hashimoto Market cap: $11.0 billion

$11.0 billion Products that Kawasaki is known for: Motorcycles and recreational vehicles

Motorcycles and recreational vehicles Surprising products: Heavy industry: ships, rolling stock and aerospace components

Kawasaki Heavy Industries is a major Japanese industrial conglomerate that builds ships, rolling stock, aerospace components, industrial machinery and consumer products including motorcycles. The company spans heavy industry and mobility sectors, with businesses ranging from energy systems to transportation equipment.

McDonalds

jjbers / Flickr

Official name: McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Date company was founded: May 15, 1940

May 15, 1940 Industry: Consumer Service & real estate

Consumer Service & real estate CEO: Chris Kempczinski

Chris Kempczinski Market cap: $218.0 billion

$218.0 billion Products that McDonalds is known for: Fast-food restaurants and franchising

Fast-food restaurants and franchising Surprising products: Extensive real-estate holdings

McDonald’s is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, operating and franchising quick-service outlets globally under the McDonald’s brand. Beyond food sales, the company’s business model emphasizes franchise royalties, supply-chain scale and strategic real-estate ownership and leasing.

Michelin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Official name: Michelin North America / Michelin Deutscheland

Michelin North America / Michelin Deutscheland Date company was founded: May 28, 1889

May 28, 1889 Industry: Tires & mobility services

Tires & mobility services CEO: Florent Menegaux

Florent Menegaux Parent company: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDY) Market cap: $21.9 billion

$21.9 billion Products that Michelin is known for: Tires and rubber products

Tires and rubber products Surprising products: The Michelin Guide (restaurant ratings and travel guides)

Michelin is a global tire and rubber company producing passenger, truck, aviation and specialty tires, among other related services. It also publishes the influential Michelin Guide and invests in data-driven mobility and fleet services.

Nintendo

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Official name: Nintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY) Date company was founded: September 23, 1889

September 23, 1889 Industry: Video games & interactive entertainment

Video games & interactive entertainment CEO: Shuntaro Furukawa

Shuntaro Furukawa Market cap: $94.4 billion

$94.4 billion Products that Nintendo is known for: Video game consoles and software

Video game consoles and software Surprising products: Hanafuda playing cards (origins as a 19th-century card maker)

Nintendo is a Japanese video-game company that designs and sells consoles (Switch) and first-party game franchises (Mario, Zelda, Pokémon). It combines hardware, software and IP licensing to generate consumer demand and recurring revenue from game releases and merchandise.

Nokia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Official name: Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Date company was founded: May 12, 1865

May 12, 1865 Industry: Telecommunications equipment & networking

Telecommunications equipment & networking CEO: Justin Hotard

Justin Hotard Market cap: $26.07 billion

$26.07 billion Products that Nokia is known for: Telecommunications / phones (modern era)

Telecommunications / phones (modern era) Surprising products: Paper, rubber boots and car tires (origins as a 19th-century paper mill and rubber works)

Nokia is a Finnish multinational corporation focused on telecom equipment, networking, and software (Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies). This was once a 19th-century paper and rubber company, but it now supplies carriers worldwide with 5G hardware and enterprise networking solutions.

Peugeot

Acabashi / Wikimedia Commons

Official name: Automobiles Peugeot

Automobiles Peugeot Date company was founded: September 26, 1810 (originally founded by family)

September 26, 1810 (originally founded by family) Industry: Automotive

Automotive CEO: Antonio Filosa (Stellantis)

Antonio Filosa (Stellantis) Parent company: Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA)

Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) Market cap: $29.9 billion

$29.9 billion Products that Peugeot is known for: Automobiles

Automobiles Surprising products: Coffee grinders and pepper/salt mills (early product line still sold today)

Stellantis is the multinational automotive group formed from the merger of PSA Group and FCA, housing brands like Peugeot, Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep and Opel. The company manages global vehicle design, production and distribution across mass-market and premium segments.

Philips

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Official name: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS: PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS: PHIA) Date company was founded: May 15, 1891

May 15, 1891 Industry: Healthcare technology

Healthcare technology CEO: Roy Jakobs

Roy Jakobs Market cap: $26.3 billion

$26.3 billion Products that Philips is known for: Lighting and consumer electronics

Lighting and consumer electronics Surprising products: Medical imaging and clinical healthcare equipment (MRI/CT)

Philips is a Dutch multinational focused today on healthcare technology including diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring and clinical informatics. The company positions itself as a provider of integrated healthcare solutions and services for hospitals and care providers.

Raytheon

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Official name: RTX Corp. (NYSE: RTX)

RTX Corp. (NYSE: RTX) Date company was founded: July 7, 1922

July 7, 1922 Industry: Aerospace & defense

Aerospace & defense CEO: Christopher T. Calio

Christopher T. Calio Market cap: $210.2 billion

$210.2 billion Products that Raytheon is known for: Defense electronics and missiles

Defense electronics and missiles Surprising products: The microwave oven (origin story: Percy Spencer’s radar-work discovery led to early commercial microwaves)

RTX is a major U.S. aerospace and defense conglomerate formed from the merger of Raytheon and United Technologies’ aerospace units. It supplies aircraft engines, avionics, missiles and defense systems worldwide. Its business is a mix of commercial aerospace (engines and services) with defense electronics and guided weapons.

Rolls-Royce

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Official name: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) Date company was founded: December 23, 1904

December 23, 1904 Industry: Automotive / Aerospace & power systems

Automotive / Aerospace & power systems CEO: Tufan Erginbilgiç (Rolls-Royce Holdings)

Tufan Erginbilgiç (Rolls-Royce Holdings) Parent company: BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG) & Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG) & Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Market cap: ~$131.0 billion

~$131.0 billion Products that Rolls-Royce is known for: Luxury automobiles

Luxury automobiles Surprising products: Jet engines (major aero-engine manufacturing post-WWII)

Rolls-Royce Holdings is a U.K. aero-engine and power systems company (distinct from the historic carmaker’s separate businesses). It designs, manufactures and services civil and defense aero engines, power systems and related aftermarket support.

Samsung

Woodkern / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Official name: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930.KS)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930.KS) Date company was founded: March 1, 1938

March 1, 1938 Industry: Consumer electronics & semiconductors

Consumer electronics & semiconductors CEO: Jun Young-hyun

Jun Young-hyun Market cap: $449 billion

$449 billion Products that Samsung is known for: Consumer electronics and smartphones

Consumer electronics and smartphones Surprising products: Dried fish, noodles and general trading (early company activities)

Samsung Electronics is a South Korean tech giant that manufactures memory and logic semiconductors, displays, smartphones and consumer electronics. Its semiconductor business (DRAM, NAND, foundry) is a global leader and the primary driver of the company’s profitability and market value.

Sony

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Official name: Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY)

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Date company was founded: May 7, 1946

May 7, 1946 Industry: Electronics & entertainment

Electronics & entertainment CEO: Teiichi Goto

Teiichi Goto Market cap: $171.0 billion

$171.0 billion Products that Sony is known for: Consumer electronics and entertainment (PlayStation, TVs)

Consumer electronics and entertainment (PlayStation, TVs) Surprising products: An early failed rice-cooker experiment (before transistor radios and the Walkman)

Sony is a diversified global entertainment and electronics company—covering gaming (PlayStation), film and music content, image sensors, and consumer electronics. The group has a solid mix of hardware, software and content businesses to create strong cross-platform synergies.

Toyota

2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE (United States) front view by Autosdeprimera / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)

Official name: Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) Date company was founded: August 28, 1937

August 28, 1937 Industry: Automotive

Automotive CEO: Koji Sato

Koji Sato Market cap: $254.6 billion

$254.6 billion Products that Toyota is known for: Automobiles

Automobiles Surprising products: Automatic textile looms (origin business before cars)

Toyota is a global automotive giant based in Japan that manufacturers cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles. Toyota’s umbrella includes brands like Lexus and Subaru. The company remains a leader in hybrid powertrains and is scaling investments in EVs and mobility services.

Virgin Galactic

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Official name: Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Date company was founded: 2004

2004 Industry: Commercial spaceflight & space tourism

Commercial spaceflight & space tourism CEO: Michael Colglazier

Michael Colglazier Market cap: $260 million

$260 million Products that Virgin Galactic is known for: Space tourism and suborbital craft

Space tourism and suborbital craft Surprising products: Part of the Virgin group, which began as a record label

Virgin Galactic is a commercial spaceflight company developing suborbital spacecraft to offer space tourism and small-payload launches. It originally began with Richard Branson as a music and media company but since has shifted. The firm combines vehicle development, spaceport operations and early-stage commercial service offerings as it scales toward routine flights.

Yamaha

david falkner / Wikimedia Commons

Official name: Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMHAY)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMHAY) Date company was founded: October 12, 1897

October 12, 1897 Industry: Consumer goods

Consumer goods CEO: Takuya Nakata (President / Representative Executive Officer)

Takuya Nakata (President / Representative Executive Officer) Market cap: $3.0 billion

$3.0 billion Products that Yamaha is known for: Musical instruments and audio equipment

Musical instruments and audio equipment Surprising products: Motorcycles (Yamaha Motor spun off from the original company)

Yamaha is a diversified Japanese manufacturer best known for musical instruments, audio equipment and pro-audio electronics. The company sells consumer electronics and small motorized products. The company has also branched off into sell motorcycles.