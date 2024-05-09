15 Most Popular Consumer Electronic Brands According to Baby Boomers: Ranked jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When you think about boomers and their favorite consumer electronics brands, there are some names you can easily predict. Brands like Apple and its FaceTime video calls have helped boomers stay in touch with families. Products like the Amazon Kindle allow boomers to carry thousands of their favorite books at once.

While these more modern names are right at home on this list, there are also going to be some surprises. Some brand names you’ll see on this ascending list aren’t even really in the consumer electronics space anymore. However, thanks to YouGov, we can see how well nostalgia can play a role in maintaining a brand’s popularity.

Why Are We Covering This?

It’s hard to understate the importance of boomers and their role in the global economy. With the largest transition of wealth about to happen, the role of boomer buying power is very important. On top of this, many of the brand names on this list are also publicly traded. This provides a direct correlation to the type of coverage 24/7 Wall St. wants to provide.

15. Zenith

Source: Jim Rees / Wikimedia Commons

Popularity: 54%

Year Founded: 1918

A once mighty American consumer electronics brand, Zenith was founded in 1918 in Chicago. Now owned by LG, the company still has a headquarters outside of the Chicago area. The Zenith name needs little introduction as one of, if not the most popular, television brands when baby boomers were growing up. The same can be said for radios, which were also very popular during this era. The popularity of Zenith is likely tied to some nostalgic memories of watching TV with family.

14. Roku

Source: FASTILY / Wikimedia Commons

Popularity: 54%

Year Founded: 2002

For anyone moving away from dumb televisions and into the smart TV world, Roku is the best place to start. The Roku operating system’s ease of use is among the easiest for baby boomers to learn. As it’s an app-based platform, it feels somewhat like the App Store where it’s just blocks of apps on a page. Baby boomers who want to watch Netflix, Disney+, or Prime Video without feeling like they are programming a rocketship with Fire OS turn to Roku.

13. Toshiba

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Popularity: 55%

Year Founded: 1875

Toshiba was one of the biggest names in consumer electronics for decades. This includes the primary decades of the 1960s, 70s, and 80s when baby boomers were growing up. Between computers, printers, televisions, and other equipment, the Toshiba name was everywhere. There is a good chance baby boomers got through college by using a laptop or desktop from Toshiba, which continues to evoke positive memories.

12. Apple iPhone

Source: Stockfoo / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Popularity: 57%

Year Founded: 2007

As the most popular smartphone in America, the iPhone needs little introduction. Between the iPhone’s ease of use to its popularity across all age ranges, there is no doubt baby boomers have jumped on the iPhone hype train. The good news is that the iPhone is far more than just hype. The availability of millions of apps including healthy apps for remembering pills, checking insulin, and other health needs is popular with the baby boomer crowd.

11. RCA

Source: DogsRNice / Wikimedia Commons

Popularity: 58%

Year Founded: 1897

One of the oldest brands on this list, RCA is one of several entries whose popularity continues to be partially nostalgia-driven. It’s hard to imagine many baby boomers are not familiar with the RCA logo. As RCA’s televisions were some of the first baby boomers to have in a home, there is a warm feeling from the RCA name. Baby boomers also saw the RCA brand take the TV world from black-and-white to color, again emphasizing the nostalgic side of the RCA name.

10. Sharp

Source: Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images

Popularity: 58%

Year Founded: 1912

With a strong reputation for over 100 years in business, Sharp is another consumer electronics brand baby boomers grew up with. As the manufacturer of early microwave ovens, Sharp was a big name in the kitchen for baby boomers as they grew up. Sharp also introduced calculators during the 1970s and 1980s that were undoubtedly used by baby boomers in school. It’s these products and more that create a nostalgic aspect for Sharp products.

9. iPad

Source: hocus-focus / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Popularity: 59%

Year Founded: 2010

When it comes to consumer electronics products baby boomers favor the most, the iPad is hardly a surprise. Not only does the iPad make for an easier computer, but having the ability to FaceTime family and friends is a huge win for baby boomers. This is especially true with moments like the COVID-19 pandemic when FaceTime was one of the only ways families that didn’t live close by could communicate. Plus, the iPad is lightweight and easy to travel with.

8. Yamaha

Source: david falkner / Wikimedia Commons

Popularity: 60%

Year Founded: 1887

One of the most recognized names in all of home audio systems, it’s no surprise to see Yamaha appear on this list. With its reputation for quality products, baby boomers are likely to stick with Yamaha products. This might be true for soundbars, which can help with increased sound in different rooms. There are not many brands that continue to have the track record of Yamaha in the audio world, so its popularity makes a lot of sense.

7. Kindle

Source: pikselstock / Shutterstock.com

Popularity: 61%

Year Founded: 2007

When the first Amazon Kindle launched in 2007, it was a massive shift in how the whole book world operated. Instead of just carrying one book at a time, you now had a way to carry thousands of books at a time. The original 6-inch e-ink Kindle has given way to the new Kindle Paperwhite, which has become one of the most popular brands for boomers. Waterproof and with 6 weeks of battery life, the Kindle brand remains highly popular.

6. Samsung Galaxy

Source: Google / Wikimedia Commons

Popularity: 61%

Year Founded: 1938

One of the most popular names in smartphones today, the Samsung Galaxy is a baby boomer favorite. First launched in 2009, the Samsung Galaxy is the most popular Android phone in America. With beautiful screens, excellent cameras, and a terrific ecosystem, there is a whole lot of love for the Samsung Galaxy. Baby boomers particularly love the great cameras for capturing wonderful family moments.

5. Philips

Source: HJBC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Popularity: 62%

Year Founded: 1891

One of the oldest brands on this list, Philips is yet another name that has a nostalgic aspect. The one-time consumer electronics giant has long been a household name. Manufacturing everything from televisions, cassette players, radios, and DVD players, Philips products are likely still hanging around a boomer home.

4. Magnavox

Source: moparx / Flickr

Popularity: 63%

Year Founded: 1917

While you don’t hear much about Magnavox consumer electronics these days, baby boomers still have a strong affinity for the brand. Founded in California in 1917, Magnavox created plasma displays as well as the first game console. Now owned by Philips, there is undoubtedly nostalgia around Magnavox to have this level of popularity as a one-time giant brand involved in home entertainment technology.

3. General Electric

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Popularity: 65%

Year Founded: 1892

It really shouldn’t come as any surprise to see the GE name appear on this list. General Electric’s long history as a top American brand plays well into the “Americana” movement baby boomers grew up under. Additionally, General Electric products were likely a staple of the homes boomers grew up in. From microwaves, stoves, and refrigerators, there was at least one GE product in millions of baby boomer homes.

2. Dolby

Source: Steveshelokhonov / Wikimedia Commons

Popularity: 73%

Year Founded: 1965

Founded in 1965, Dolby is the second most popular consumer electronics brand with baby boomers. As many baby boomers grew up watching movies at the theater in the 1970s and 1980s, Dolby was a staple name. Every time the pre-roll played before a movie started, there was a mention of Dolby. With Dolby’s iconic branding, there is likely a nostalgia feeling here for those days at the movies baby boomers miss.

1. Bose

Source: Paul Hudson from United Kingdom / Wikimedia Commons

Popularity: 78%

Year Founded: 1964

A surprising number one on the most popular consumer electronics brands for baby boomers. At least until you realize that Bose was founded in 1964, just as baby boomers were likely getting into music. Most important is that Bose has established a standout reputation that began when boomers were younger. This reputation has carried through into today allowing boomers to look to Bose for their audio-listening needs.

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Start Here Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Orare you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.