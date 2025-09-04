Here's What's in the iPhone 17 Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will launch the iPhone 17 in a few days. The concern about the new generation is the same as for the iPhone 16 and 15. Will the iPhone 17 have enough new bells and whistles to get people to upgrade to the latest model? This is particularly true because Samsung has released a set of foldable smartphones, and Apple does not have a major artificial intelligence (AI) upgrade. That upgrade is planned for next year.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Will the iPhone 17 have enough new bells and whistles to get people to upgrade to the latest model?

When it comes to foldable phones and AI, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is late to the game.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Research firm TrendForce says it knows what the new iPhone will have, and what it will not. There will be an upgraded chip, which is a normal new feature. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will have an A19 processor. The Pro will have an A19 Pro processor that will be more powerful. The challenge is that most customers do not use their phone in ways in which a more powerful chip is valuable.

The iPhone 17 will be thinner and lighter than its predecessors. “The Air model will use a silicon anode battery and eSIM configuration to balance slimness with endurance,” TrendForce reports. Once again, how many potential iPhone 17 buyers care about an alteration that does not change the phone’s most used features?

One of Apple’s biggest pushes for new iPhones is camera quality and ease of use. Its camera will have 24 megapixels compared to the current 12. That is in the front camera. The rear camera will have 48 megapixels. These and other camera upgrades make image resolution better. Once again, how many possible customers will care about what amateur photographers can barely notice when they take pictures of friends or their new cars?

The base iPhone 17 will probably be priced the same as the prior version. The price for the Air, Pro, and Pro Max will rise between $50 and $100. That pushes what people will pay for a smartphone. The iPhone 16 Pro has a price of $1,199 today.

TrendForce forecasts Apple will have a foldable smartphone, but not until next year

Once again, the key to future iPhone sales is almost certainly an advanced AI product to compete with OpenAI and Perplexity AI. Apple will integrate this into the next iOS. However, when people can already download the apps of every major AI company, Apple is late to the game.

Apple Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)