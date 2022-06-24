This Is the Most Patriotic Brand in America

Brand valuations have become their own small industry. Led by companies such as Interbrand and Kantar, the release of brand data has created media events. Some brands, like Apple, Microsoft and Marlboro, are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, which makes them among the most important assets many large corporations own.

Brands take years to build and only a short time to damage badly. This happened a few times recently. Most notably, Volkswagen’s brand was hit by an emissions scandal in 2015. The brand was damaged most in the United States, where most of the cars in question were sold.

Brand Keys has come out with a novel list of brand values based on which are most patriotic. Put another way, these brands are based in America and are those that consumers feel best embody the value of patriotism. The analysis includes 50 brands.

The study’s conclusions were based on a survey of 5,804 consumers ages 16 to 65. Robert Passikoff, founder and president of Brand Keys, commented, “Brands now battle in a marketplace impeded by the pandemic, political tribalism, and intensified social activism, all of which coalesced to change lives and notions of patriotism.”



At the top of the list is Jeep. The vehicle was first used by the military in 1943. Today, hundreds of thousands of Jeeps are sold each year. The several models range in price from under $30,000 to well over $80,000. Jeeps are famed for their ruggedness and four-wheel drive.

Jeep tops the list despite its own scandal. Last year, the Cherokee Nation objected to the use of its name on a Jeep model.

The balance of the top brands on the list are also household names: Disney, Amazon, Walmart and Coca-Cola. Each has large sales outside the United States but was founded in the United States.

The list of the most patriotic brands has changed considerably in 20 years. In 2002, Jeep topped the list but was followed by Hershey’s, Coca-Cola, Kodak, Levi Strauss and Colgate. Kodak has all but disappeared.

These are the 25 most patriotic brands in America:

Rank Brand Rank Change 1 Jeep — 2 Disney +1 3 (tie) Amazon +1 3 (tie) Walmart −1 4 Coca-Cola +5 5 (tie) American Express +1 5 (tie) Ford −1 6 (tie) Apple +6 6 (tie) Coors +1 7 Levi Strauss — 8 Hershey’s −1 9 Pfizer new 10 (tie) Domino’s +1 10 (tie) Netflix +2 11 The New York Times -5 12 Ralph Lauren +1 13 Jack Daniels — 14 Pepsi +4 15 Dunkin’ — 16 Colgate +3 17 (tie) Sam Adams −1 17 (tie) Wrangler −1 18 USAA −4 19 FOX News −11 20 Harley-Davidson −6



Click here to see which company has the best reputation in America.