The Most Wanted Criminals in the 1950s

The FBI’s Most Wanted List, started in 1950, is dreaded by criminals as it enlists public help to find wanted fugitives. This roundup of 20 most wanted from the 1950s shows those named often get captured quickly.

The iconic list was created by FBI director Hoover to track down dangerous criminals, especially prison escapees. While mostly men are listed, some women have been added over the years too.

To identify 20 most wanted criminals of the 1950s, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information from “Ten Most Wanted History Pictures,” a report published by the FBI identifying over 500 current and former criminals who have appeared on the list, along with the circumstances of their arrests.

Since starting, 492 of 529 listed have been caught, many thanks to citizens. Some from the first 1950 class were arrested before being listed, while others evaded capture.

Whether thieves, robbers, murderers or more, these were the worst criminals. The list made clear that in most cases, you can run but can’t hide from the law.

