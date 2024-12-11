These Are the American Cities Where Police Use Deadly Force the Most Ron Jenkins / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Police officers are authorized to use deadly force in certain situations, and since the beginning of 2020, more than 6,000 people in the U.S. have been killed by American law enforcement.

Nationwide, there have been approximately 1.8 police killings for every 100,000 people in the last five years — but in many American cities, deadly police violence is far more prevalent.

Few professions in the United States are as dangerous as law enforcement. Responding to emergencies, patrolling high-crime areas, conducting traffic stops, and making arrests are part and parcel of the job for many police officers. With regular exposure to these and other potentially volatile situations — particularly in a country where civilian gun ownership is a constitutional right — American law enforcement officers typically carry a firearm.

Generally, police are authorized to use their firearm in cases in which doing so would protect officers or members of the public who are in imminent physical danger. While these circumstances are well defined, reality is not always as clear cut. In practice, officers often have to make split-second judgment calls based on limited information. (Here is a look at the most commonly used police firearms.)

Between January 2020 and October 2024, more than 6,000 people were killed by American law enforcement officials — both on duty and off. Many of these killings have been deemed justifiable. Others, meanwhile, were accidental, and some stand as clear examples of abuses of power. Whether justified or not, police killings are far more common than average in certain U.S. cities.

Using data from Mapping Police Violence, a research collaborative that collects data on police killings, 24/7 Wall St. identified the American cities where police kill the most people. Cities are ranked by the population-adjusted number of people killed by police officers between January 2020 and October 2024. Population data used to calculate the rate of police killings are five year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Nationwide, there have been a total of 1.8 police killings for every 100,000 people since the beginning of 2020. Meanwhile, among the 50 cities on this list, the rate of police killings over the same period ranges from about 3 for every 100,000 people to well over 10 per 100,000. (Here is a look at the states with the most gun-related crime.)

Nationwide, about 20% of those killed by police since January 2020 displayed signs of mental illness, and nearly 17% of Americans killed at the hands of police were unarmed. From a demographic perspective, the vast majority of those killed by police — nearly 94% — were men. Additionally, about 41% of Americans killed by law enforcement were white, 24% were Black, 18% were Hispanic, and fewer than 2% were Asian or Native American. These circumstantial and demographic statistics vary considerably in across the cities on this list, however.

These are the American cities with the most known police killings.

50. Wichita, Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.0 per 100,000 people (12 total)

3.0 per 100,000 people (12 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 50.0% White, 8.3% Black, 33.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

50.0% White, 8.3% Black, 33.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 41.7%

41.7% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 25.0%

25.0% City population: 395,951

49. Indianapolis, Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.1 per 100,000 people (27 total)

3.1 per 100,000 people (27 total) Gender of those killed: 96.3% male, 3.7% female

96.3% male, 3.7% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 11.1% White, 74.1% Black, 3.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

11.1% White, 74.1% Black, 3.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 29.6%

29.6% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 14.8%

14.8% City population: 882,006

48. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.1 per 100,000 people (21 total)

3.1 per 100,000 people (21 total) Gender of those killed: 85.7% male, 14.3% female

85.7% male, 14.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 52.4% White, 33.3% Black, 4.8% Hispanic, 4.8% Native American, 0.0% Asian

52.4% White, 33.3% Black, 4.8% Hispanic, 4.8% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 23.8%

23.8% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 19.0%

19.0% City population: 681,088

47. Stockton, California

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.1 per 100,000 people (10 total)

3.1 per 100,000 people (10 total) Gender of those killed: 90.0% male, 10.0% female

90.0% male, 10.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 10.0% White, 60.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

10.0% White, 60.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 10.0%

10.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 30.0%

30.0% City population: 320,030

46. Baltimore, Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.3 per 100,000 people (19 total)

3.3 per 100,000 people (19 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 5.3% White, 84.2% Black, 5.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

5.3% White, 84.2% Black, 5.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 26.3%

26.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 15.8%

15.8% City population: 584,548

45. Jacksonville, Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.3 per 100,000 people (31 total)

3.3 per 100,000 people (31 total) Gender of those killed: 96.8% male, 3.2% female

96.8% male, 3.2% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 25.8% White, 58.1% Black, 9.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

25.8% White, 58.1% Black, 9.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.6%

22.6% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 6.5%

6.5% City population: 950,203

44. Greensboro, North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.4 per 100,000 people (10 total)

3.4 per 100,000 people (10 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 20.0% White, 60.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

20.0% White, 60.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 10.0%

10.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 60.0%

60.0% City population: 297,202

43. Sacramento, California

JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.4 per 100,000 people (18 total)

3.4 per 100,000 people (18 total) Gender of those killed: 94.4% male, 5.6% female

94.4% male, 5.6% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 38.9% White, 38.9% Black, 22.2% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

38.9% White, 38.9% Black, 22.2% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.2%

22.2% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 27.8%

27.8% City population: 523,600

42. Chandler, Arizona

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.6 per 100,000 people (10 total)

3.6 per 100,000 people (10 total) Gender of those killed: 90.0% male, 10.0% female

90.0% male, 10.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 50.0% White, 0.0% Black, 40.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

50.0% White, 0.0% Black, 40.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 30.0%

30.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%

20.0% City population: 275,618

41. Memphis, Tennessee

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.7 per 100,000 people (23 total)

3.7 per 100,000 people (23 total) Gender of those killed: 82.6% male, 17.4% female

82.6% male, 17.4% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 8.7% White, 78.3% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

8.7% White, 78.3% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 8.7%

8.7% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 34.8%

34.8% City population: 630,027

40. Fresno, California

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.7 per 100,000 people (20 total)

3.7 per 100,000 people (20 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 15.0% White, 10.0% Black, 70.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 5.0% Asian

15.0% White, 10.0% Black, 70.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 5.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 15.0%

15.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%

20.0% City population: 541,528

39. Kansas CIty, Missouri

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.8 per 100,000 people (19 total)

3.8 per 100,000 people (19 total) Gender of those killed: 94.7% male, 5.3% female

94.7% male, 5.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 21.1% White, 57.9% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

21.1% White, 57.9% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 10.5%

10.5% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 5.3%

5.3% City population: 505,958

38. Phoenix, Arizona

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.9 per 100,000 people (63 total)

3.9 per 100,000 people (63 total) Gender of those killed: 93.7% male, 6.3% female

93.7% male, 6.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 28.6% White, 23.8% Black, 41.3% Hispanic, 3.2% Native American, 0.0% Asian

28.6% White, 23.8% Black, 41.3% Hispanic, 3.2% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.5%

17.5% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 19.0%

19.0% City population: 1,609,456

37. Denver, Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.9 per 100,000 people (28 total)

3.9 per 100,000 people (28 total) Gender of those killed: 92.9% male, 3.6% female

92.9% male, 3.6% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 10.7% White, 25.0% Black, 35.7% Hispanic, 3.6% Native American, 0.0% Asian

10.7% White, 25.0% Black, 35.7% Hispanic, 3.6% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 7.1%

7.1% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 14.3%

14.3% City population: 710,800

36. Houston, Texas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.1 per 100,000 people (93 total)

4.1 per 100,000 people (93 total) Gender of those killed: 95.7% male, 4.3% female

95.7% male, 4.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 6.5% White, 45.2% Black, 33.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 2.2% Asian

6.5% White, 45.2% Black, 33.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 2.2% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 15.1%

15.1% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 19.4%

19.4% City population: 2,296,253

35. Detroit, Michigan

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.1 per 100,000 people (26 total)

4.1 per 100,000 people (26 total) Gender of those killed: 92.3% male, 7.7% female

92.3% male, 7.7% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 19.2% White, 65.4% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

19.2% White, 65.4% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 23.1%

23.1% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.5%

11.5% City population: 636,787

34. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Pavliha / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.2 per 100,000 people (11 total)

4.2 per 100,000 people (11 total) Gender of those killed: 90.9% male, 9.1% female

90.9% male, 9.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 36.4% White, 36.4% Black, 9.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

36.4% White, 36.4% Black, 9.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 0.0%

0.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.1%

9.1% City population: 264,022

33. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.2 per 100,000 people (20 total)

4.2 per 100,000 people (20 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 45.0% White, 25.0% Black, 15.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

45.0% White, 25.0% Black, 15.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 25.0%

25.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 15.0%

15.0% City population: 479,612

32. Mesa, Arizona

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.2 per 100,000 people (21 total)

4.2 per 100,000 people (21 total) Gender of those killed: 90.5% male, 9.5% female

90.5% male, 9.5% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 33.3% White, 4.8% Black, 28.6% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

33.3% White, 4.8% Black, 28.6% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.3%

14.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 23.8%

23.8% City population: 503,390

31. Lubbock, Texas

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.3 per 100,000 people (11 total)

4.3 per 100,000 people (11 total) Gender of those killed: 90.9% male, 9.1% female

90.9% male, 9.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 27.3% White, 9.1% Black, 54.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

27.3% White, 9.1% Black, 54.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 18.2%

18.2% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%

0.0% City population: 258,190

30. Aurora, Colorado

arinahabich / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.4 per 100,000 people (17 total)

4.4 per 100,000 people (17 total) Gender of those killed: 94.1% male, 5.9% female

94.1% male, 5.9% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 23.5% White, 35.3% Black, 29.4% Hispanic, 5.9% Native American, 0.0% Asian

23.5% White, 35.3% Black, 29.4% Hispanic, 5.9% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 11.8%

11.8% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 23.5%

23.5% City population: 387,349

29. San Antonio, Texas

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.5 per 100,000 people (65 total)

4.5 per 100,000 people (65 total) Gender of those killed: 93.8% male, 6.2% female

93.8% male, 6.2% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 13.8% White, 10.8% Black, 69.2% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 3.1% Asian

13.8% White, 10.8% Black, 69.2% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 3.1% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 10.8%

10.8% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.3%

12.3% City population: 1,445,662

28. Boise, Idaho

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.7 per 100,000 people (11 total)

4.7 per 100,000 people (11 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 63.6% White, 0.0% Black, 9.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

63.6% White, 0.0% Black, 9.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 36.4%

36.4% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.1%

9.1% City population: 234,192

27. Fontana, California

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.8 per 100,000 people (10 total)

4.8 per 100,000 people (10 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 10.0% White, 20.0% Black, 50.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

10.0% White, 20.0% Black, 50.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.0%

20.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 30.0%

30.0% City population: 209,279

26. Fayetteville, North Carolina

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.8 per 100,000 people (10 total)

4.8 per 100,000 people (10 total) Gender of those killed: 70.0% male, 30.0% female

70.0% male, 30.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 40.0% White, 50.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

40.0% White, 50.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 30.0%

30.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 40.0%

40.0% City population: 208,697

25. Little Rock, Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.9 per 100,000 people (10 total)

4.9 per 100,000 people (10 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 40.0% White, 60.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

40.0% White, 60.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 30.0%

30.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%

20.0% City population: 202,218

24. Tacoma, Washington

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5.0 per 100,000 people (11 total)

5.0 per 100,000 people (11 total) Gender of those killed: 90.9% male, 9.1% female

90.9% male, 9.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 45.5% White, 27.3% Black, 9.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

45.5% White, 27.3% Black, 9.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 36.4%

36.4% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.1%

9.1% City population: 219,234

23. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5.1 per 100,000 people (21 total)

5.1 per 100,000 people (21 total) Gender of those killed: 95.2% male, 4.8% female

95.2% male, 4.8% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 47.6% White, 14.3% Black, 28.6% Hispanic, 4.8% Native American, 0.0% Asian

47.6% White, 14.3% Black, 28.6% Hispanic, 4.8% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 28.6%

28.6% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 4.8%

4.8% City population: 411,938

22. Tucson, Arizona

Manuela Durson / Shutterstock.com

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5.2 per 100,000 people (28 total)

5.2 per 100,000 people (28 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 25.0% White, 21.4% Black, 39.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

25.0% White, 21.4% Black, 39.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.4%

21.4% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 7.1%

7.1% City population: 541,033

21. St. Louis, Missouri

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5.4 per 100,000 people (16 total)

5.4 per 100,000 people (16 total) Gender of those killed: 87.5% male, 12.5% female

87.5% male, 12.5% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 12.5% White, 43.8% Black, 6.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

12.5% White, 43.8% Black, 6.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 18.8%

18.8% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.8%

18.8% City population: 298,018

20. Atlanta, Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5.7 per 100,000 people (28 total)

5.7 per 100,000 people (28 total) Gender of those killed: 96.4% male, 0.0% female

96.4% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 3.6% White, 82.1% Black, 7.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

3.6% White, 82.1% Black, 7.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 3.6%

3.6% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 21.4%

21.4% City population: 494,838

19. Corpus Christi, Texas

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5.7 per 100,000 people (18 total)

5.7 per 100,000 people (18 total) Gender of those killed: 94.4% male, 5.6% female

94.4% male, 5.6% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 22.2% White, 16.7% Black, 44.4% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 5.6% Asian

22.2% White, 16.7% Black, 44.4% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 5.6% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 5.6%

5.6% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.1%

11.1% City population: 317,804

18. Knoxville, Tennessee

sframephoto / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5.7 per 100,000 people (11 total)

5.7 per 100,000 people (11 total) Gender of those killed: 90.9% male, 9.1% female

90.9% male, 9.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 36.4% White, 45.5% Black, 18.2% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

36.4% White, 45.5% Black, 18.2% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 36.4%

36.4% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.2%

18.2% City population: 191,857

17. Miami, Florida

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5.9 per 100,000 people (26 total)

5.9 per 100,000 people (26 total) Gender of those killed: 92.3% male, 7.7% female

92.3% male, 7.7% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 11.5% White, 23.1% Black, 50.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

11.5% White, 23.1% Black, 50.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 19.2%

19.2% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 15.4%

15.4% City population: 443,665

16. Shreveport, Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 6.4 per 100,000 people (12 total)

6.4 per 100,000 people (12 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 25.0% White, 58.3% Black, 8.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

25.0% White, 58.3% Black, 8.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 8.3%

8.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 33.3%

33.3% City population: 186,183

15. Orlando, Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 6.5 per 100,000 people (20 total)

6.5 per 100,000 people (20 total) Gender of those killed: 90.0% male, 10.0% female

90.0% male, 10.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 30.0% White, 45.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

30.0% White, 45.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 30.0%

30.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 15.0%

15.0% City population: 307,738

14. Spokane, Washington

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 6.6 per 100,000 people (15 total)

6.6 per 100,000 people (15 total) Gender of those killed: 93.3% male, 6.7% female

93.3% male, 6.7% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 66.7% White, 6.7% Black, 6.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

66.7% White, 6.7% Black, 6.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 13.3%

13.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 6.7%

6.7% City population: 227,922

13. Bakersfield, California

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 6.7 per 100,000 people (27 total)

6.7 per 100,000 people (27 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 11.1% White, 0.0% Black, 74.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 3.7% Asian

11.1% White, 0.0% Black, 74.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 3.7% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.8%

14.8% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 22.2%

22.2% City population: 404,321

12. Salem, Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 6.8 per 100,000 people (12 total)

6.8 per 100,000 people (12 total) Gender of those killed: 91.7% male, 8.3% female

91.7% male, 8.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 58.3% White, 0.0% Black, 41.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

58.3% White, 0.0% Black, 41.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 33.3%

33.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 8.3%

8.3% City population: 175,754

11. Las Vegas, Nevada

franckreporter / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7.0 per 100,000 people (45 total)

7.0 per 100,000 people (45 total) Gender of those killed: 95.6% male, 4.4% female

95.6% male, 4.4% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 44.4% White, 20.0% Black, 28.9% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

44.4% White, 20.0% Black, 28.9% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.2%

22.2% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.1%

11.1% City population: 644,835

10. Jackson, Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7.2 per 100,000 people (11 total)

7.2 per 100,000 people (11 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 0.0% White, 72.7% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

0.0% White, 72.7% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 9.1%

9.1% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 36.4%

36.4% City population: 153,271

9. Victorville, California

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7.4 per 100,000 people (10 total)

7.4 per 100,000 people (10 total) Gender of those killed: 90.0% male, 10.0% female

90.0% male, 10.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 20.0% White, 0.0% Black, 50.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

20.0% White, 0.0% Black, 50.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.0%

20.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%

20.0% City population: 134,417

8. Salt Lake City, Utah

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7.5 per 100,000 people (15 total)

7.5 per 100,000 people (15 total) Gender of those killed: 93.3% male, 6.7% female

93.3% male, 6.7% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 60.0% White, 13.3% Black, 13.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

60.0% White, 13.3% Black, 13.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 33.3%

33.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 13.3%

13.3% City population: 201,269

7. Savannah, Georgia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7.5 per 100,000 people (11 total)

7.5 per 100,000 people (11 total) Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 27.3% White, 36.4% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

27.3% White, 36.4% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 18.2%

18.2% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.1%

9.1% City population: 147,583

6. Amarillo, Texas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7.5 per 100,000 people (15 total)

7.5 per 100,000 people (15 total) Gender of those killed: 93.3% male, 6.7% female

93.3% male, 6.7% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 33.3% White, 0.0% Black, 66.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

33.3% White, 0.0% Black, 66.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 13.3%

13.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 26.7%

26.7% City population: 200,360

5. San Bernardino, California

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7.7 per 100,000 people (17 total)

7.7 per 100,000 people (17 total) Gender of those killed: 94.1% male, 5.9% female

94.1% male, 5.9% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 17.6% White, 35.3% Black, 35.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

17.6% White, 35.3% Black, 35.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 0.0%

0.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 5.9%

5.9% City population: 221,041

4. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 8.0 per 100,000 people (45 total)

8.0 per 100,000 people (45 total) Gender of those killed: 97.8% male, 2.2% female

97.8% male, 2.2% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 24.4% White, 11.1% Black, 46.7% Hispanic, 8.9% Native American, 0.0% Asian

24.4% White, 11.1% Black, 46.7% Hispanic, 8.9% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 33.3%

33.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%

20.0% City population: 562,551

3. Evansville, Indiana

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 10.3 per 100,000 people (12 total)

10.3 per 100,000 people (12 total) Gender of those killed: 91.7% male, 8.3% female

91.7% male, 8.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 50.0% White, 25.0% Black, 16.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

50.0% White, 25.0% Black, 16.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 33.3%

33.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 33.3%

33.3% City population: 116,906

2. Las Cruces, New Mexico

SWInsider / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 11.7 per 100,000 people (13 total)

11.7 per 100,000 people (13 total) Gender of those killed: 84.6% male, 15.4% female

84.6% male, 15.4% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 7.7% White, 7.7% Black, 61.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

7.7% White, 7.7% Black, 61.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 38.5%

38.5% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 23.1%

23.1% City population: 111,273

1. Pueblo, Colorado

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 14.4 per 100,000 people (16 total)

14.4 per 100,000 people (16 total) Gender of those killed: 93.8% male, 6.3% female

93.8% male, 6.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 43.8% White, 0.0% Black, 43.8% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

43.8% White, 0.0% Black, 43.8% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 12.5%

12.5% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%

0.0% City population: 111,430

