Police Killings Are Over 3X Times More Common Than Average in This State

In certain situations, police officers are authorized to use deadly force, and since the beginning of 2020, more than 6,000 people in the U.S. have been killed by American law enforcement.

Nationwide, there have been approximately 1.8 police killings for every 100,000 people in the last five years — but in some parts of the country, deadly police violence is far more common.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, October 6, 2025, six officers from the New York City Police Department responded to a 911 call in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn. The call was from a woman who said a 28-year-old man she knew was harassing her at her door; she stated that she was in the process of seeking an order of protection. The officers located the suspect leaving the building and pursued him southbound on East 86th Street, eventually encountering him on Coventry Road. The suspect was holding a firearm; after repeated orders to drop the weapon went unheeded, the officers shot him once in the chest. He was transported by patrol car to Kings County Hospital, where he later died.

Law enforcement is one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responsible for preventing crime and arresting suspects, police officers are regularly put in potentially volatile and dangerous situations. According to the FBI, 1,023 American police men and women were killed on duty in the last decade, and more than 79,000 were assaulted in 2023 alone.

Because of the nature of their work, police typically carry a firearm, which they are authorized to use in cases where officers or members of the public are in imminent danger. While the circumstances in which police use of deadly force can be justified are well defined. But, in practice, officers often have to make split-second judgement calls — often based on limited information. (Here is a look at the most commonly used police firearms.)

Between January 2020 and October 2024, more than 6,000 people have been killed by law enforcement officials — both on duty and off — in the United States. Many of these killings have been deemed justifiable. Others, meanwhile, were accidental, and some stand as clear examples of abuses of power.

Using data from Mapping Police Violence, a research collaborative that collects data on police killings, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most police killings. States are ranked by the number of people killed by police officers from January 2020 through October 2024 for every 100,000 people. Population data used to calculate the rate of police killings are 2023 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Across the 50 states, the number of people killed by police since the beginning of 2020 ranges from fewer than 10 to more than 700. Adjusting for population, the rate of police killings by state ranges from 0.5 for every 100,000 people to 6.3 per 100,000. For context, there were about 1.8 police killings per 100,000 people across the U.S. over the same period. (Here is a look at the states with the most gun-related crime.)

Nationwide, about 20% of those killed by police since January 2020 displayed signs of mental illness, and nearly 17% of Americans killed at the hands of police were unarmed. It is important to note that, despite these circumstances, many of these killings that are not still under investigation were deemed justified by oversight officials.

From a demographic perspective, the vast majority of those killed by police — nearly 94% — were men. Additionally, about 41% of Americans killed by law enforcement were white, 24% were Black, 18% were Hispanic, and fewer than 2% were Asian or Native American. These demographic ratios can vary considerably by state, however.

Law enforcement is one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States — and due to the nature of the work, police are authorized to use deadly force in certain situations. While most police killings are deemed justifiable, many are accidental or clear cases of abuse of power. Right or wrong, police use of deadly force is far more common in some states than in others.

50. Rhode Island

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 0.5 per 100,000 people (5 total)

0.5 per 100,000 people (5 total) Gender of those killed: 100% male, 0% female

100% male, 0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 100% White, 0% Black, 0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian

100% White, 0% Black, 0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.0% — 24th lowest of 50 states

20.0% — 24th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0% — 12th highest of 50 states

49. Massachusetts

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 0.5 per 100,000 people (33 total)

0.5 per 100,000 people (33 total) Gender of those killed: 87.9% male, 12.1% female

87.9% male, 12.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 60.6% White, 24.2% Black, 6.1% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 6.1% Asian

60.6% White, 24.2% Black, 6.1% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 6.1% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 36.4% — 2nd highest of 50 states

36.4% — 2nd highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.2% — 16th highest of 50 states

48. Connecticut

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 0.7 per 100,000 people (24 total)

0.7 per 100,000 people (24 total) Gender of those killed: 91.7% male, 8.3% female

91.7% male, 8.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 37.5% White, 37.5% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian

37.5% White, 37.5% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.8% — 25th highest of 50 states

20.8% — 25th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 37.5% — 2nd highest of 50 states

47. New Jersey

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 0.7 per 100,000 people (67 total)

0.7 per 100,000 people (67 total) Gender of those killed: 91.0% male, 9.0% female

91.0% male, 9.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 31.3% White, 26.9% Black, 14.9% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 7.5% Asian

31.3% White, 26.9% Black, 14.9% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 7.5% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 23.9% — 14th highest of 50 states

23.9% — 14th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 37.3% — 3rd highest of 50 states

46. New York

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 0.8 per 100,000 people (148 total)

0.8 per 100,000 people (148 total) Gender of those killed: 90.5% male, 9.5% female

90.5% male, 9.5% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 31.8% White, 40.5% Black, 10.1% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 3.4% Asian

31.8% White, 40.5% Black, 10.1% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 3.4% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 26.4% — 8th highest of 50 states

26.4% — 8th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 29.1% — 5th highest of 50 states

45. Minnesota

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 0.9 per 100,000 people (53 total)

0.9 per 100,000 people (53 total) Gender of those killed: 94.3% male, 5.7% female

94.3% male, 5.7% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 56.6% White, 28.3% Black, 3.8% Hispanic, 1.9% Native American, 3.8% Asian

56.6% White, 28.3% Black, 3.8% Hispanic, 1.9% Native American, 3.8% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.8% — 25th lowest of 50 states

20.8% — 25th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.3% — 11th lowest of 50 states

44. Pennsylvania

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.0 per 100,000 people (136 total)

1.0 per 100,000 people (136 total) Gender of those killed: 91.9% male, 6.6% female

91.9% male, 6.6% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 53.7% White, 25.0% Black, 5.9% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.5% Asian

53.7% White, 25.0% Black, 5.9% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.5% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.8% — 19th highest of 50 states

22.8% — 19th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 13.2% — 20th lowest of 50 states

43. Vermont

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.1 per 100,000 people (7 total)

1.1 per 100,000 people (7 total) Gender of those killed: 85.7% male, 14.3% female

85.7% male, 14.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 71.4% White, 0% Black, 14.3% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian

71.4% White, 0% Black, 14.3% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.3% — 11th lowest of 50 states

14.3% — 11th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 42.9% — the highest of 50 states

42. Iowa

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.1 per 100,000 people (35 total)

1.1 per 100,000 people (35 total) Gender of those killed: 97.1% male, 2.9% female

97.1% male, 2.9% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 71.4% White, 17.1% Black, 2.9% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian

71.4% White, 17.1% Black, 2.9% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 28.6% — 4th highest of 50 states

28.6% — 4th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 17.1% — 20th highest of 50 states

41. Illinois

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.1 per 100,000 people (137 total)

1.1 per 100,000 people (137 total) Gender of those killed: 90.5% male, 8.8% female

90.5% male, 8.8% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 37.2% White, 41.6% Black, 12.4% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0.7% Asian

37.2% White, 41.6% Black, 12.4% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0.7% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.9% — 21st highest of 50 states

21.9% — 21st highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.4% — 9th highest of 50 states

40. Maryland

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.2 per 100,000 people (74 total)

1.2 per 100,000 people (74 total) Gender of those killed: 95.9% male, 4.1% female

95.9% male, 4.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 27.0% White, 59.5% Black, 8.1% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.4% Asian

27.0% White, 59.5% Black, 8.1% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.4% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 25.7% — 10th highest of 50 states

25.7% — 10th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 23.0% — 6th highest of 50 states

39. Michigan

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.2 per 100,000 people (123 total)

1.2 per 100,000 people (123 total) Gender of those killed: 94.3% male, 5.7% female

94.3% male, 5.7% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 48.0% White, 30.9% Black, 2.4% Hispanic, 0.8% Native American, 0.8% Asian

48.0% White, 30.9% Black, 2.4% Hispanic, 0.8% Native American, 0.8% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 25.2% — 11th highest of 50 states

25.2% — 11th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 14.6% — 23rd lowest of 50 states

38. Delaware

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.3 per 100,000 people (13 total)

1.3 per 100,000 people (13 total) Gender of those killed: 76.9% male, 23.1% female

76.9% male, 23.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 23.1% White, 46.2% Black, 15.4% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian

23.1% White, 46.2% Black, 15.4% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 23.1% — 17th highest of 50 states

23.1% — 17th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 15.4% — 25th lowest of 50 states

37. Virginia

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.4 per 100,000 people (124 total)

1.4 per 100,000 people (124 total) Gender of those killed: 91.1% male, 8.1% female

91.1% male, 8.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 46.8% White, 30.6% Black, 4.0% Hispanic, 0.8% Native American, 0.8% Asian

46.8% White, 30.6% Black, 4.0% Hispanic, 0.8% Native American, 0.8% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.8% — 22nd highest of 50 states

21.8% — 22nd highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 13.7% — 22nd lowest of 50 states

36. Ohio

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.4 per 100,000 people (168 total)

1.4 per 100,000 people (168 total) Gender of those killed: 91.7% male, 8.3% female

91.7% male, 8.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 50.6% White, 38.7% Black, 3.0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0.6% Asian

50.6% White, 38.7% Black, 3.0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0.6% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 26.8% — 7th highest of 50 states

26.8% — 7th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.9% — 15th lowest of 50 states

35. New Hampshire

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.4 per 100,000 people (20 total)

1.4 per 100,000 people (20 total) Gender of those killed: 100% male, 0% female

100% male, 0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 75.0% White, 0% Black, 0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian

75.0% White, 0% Black, 0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.0% — 23rd lowest of 50 states

20.0% — 23rd lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 5.0% — 2nd lowest of 50 states

34. Wisconsin

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.5 per 100,000 people (88 total)

1.5 per 100,000 people (88 total) Gender of those killed: 95.5% male, 4.5% female

95.5% male, 4.5% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 59.1% White, 26.1% Black, 5.7% Hispanic, 1.1% Native American, 0% Asian

59.1% White, 26.1% Black, 5.7% Hispanic, 1.1% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 28.4% — 5th highest of 50 states

28.4% — 5th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 17.0% — 21st highest of 50 states

33. Hawaii

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.6 per 100,000 people (23 total)

1.6 per 100,000 people (23 total) Gender of those killed: 100% male, 0% female

100% male, 0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 17.4% White, 8.7% Black, 0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 4.3% Asian

17.4% White, 8.7% Black, 0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 4.3% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 26.1% — 9th highest of 50 states

26.1% — 9th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 34.8% — 4th highest of 50 states

32. Nebraska

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.6 per 100,000 people (32 total)

1.6 per 100,000 people (32 total) Gender of those killed: 93.8% male, 6.3% female

93.8% male, 6.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 56.3% White, 12.5% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 3.1% Asian

56.3% White, 12.5% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 3.1% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 37.5% — the highest of 50 states

37.5% — the highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.5% — 18th lowest of 50 states

31. Florida

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.8 per 100,000 people (403 total)

1.8 per 100,000 people (403 total) Gender of those killed: 92.1% male, 7.4% female

92.1% male, 7.4% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 38.5% White, 28.8% Black, 14.9% Hispanic, 0.2% Native American, 0.5% Asian

38.5% White, 28.8% Black, 14.9% Hispanic, 0.2% Native American, 0.5% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.3% — 20th highest of 50 states

22.3% — 20th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 16.1% — 24th highest of 50 states

30. North Carolina

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.8 per 100,000 people (196 total)

1.8 per 100,000 people (196 total) Gender of those killed: 92.9% male, 7.1% female

92.9% male, 7.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 52.0% White, 33.2% Black, 6.1% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0.5% Asian

52.0% White, 33.2% Black, 6.1% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0.5% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.9% — 24th highest of 50 states

20.9% — 24th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.4% — 10th highest of 50 states

29. South Dakota

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.8 per 100,000 people (17 total)

1.8 per 100,000 people (17 total) Gender of those killed: 100% male, 0% female

100% male, 0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 52.9% White, 0% Black, 0% Hispanic, 29.4% Native American, 0% Asian

52.9% White, 0% Black, 0% Hispanic, 29.4% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.6% — 19th lowest of 50 states

17.6% — 19th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.8% — 13th lowest of 50 states

28. California

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.9 per 100,000 people (728 total)

1.9 per 100,000 people (728 total) Gender of those killed: 94.8% male, 5.1% female

94.8% male, 5.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 23.5% White, 13.0% Black, 43.4% Hispanic, 0.7% Native American, 3.0% Asian

23.5% White, 13.0% Black, 43.4% Hispanic, 0.7% Native American, 3.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.2% — 16th lowest of 50 states

17.2% — 16th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 19.9% — 13th highest of 50 states

27. Washington

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.9 per 100,000 people (147 total)

1.9 per 100,000 people (147 total) Gender of those killed: 93.9% male, 6.1% female

93.9% male, 6.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 46.9% White, 12.2% Black, 12.2% Hispanic, 1.4% Native American, 2.7% Asian

46.9% White, 12.2% Black, 12.2% Hispanic, 1.4% Native American, 2.7% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.1% — 23rd highest of 50 states

21.1% — 23rd highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.2% — 16th lowest of 50 states

26. Indiana

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 1.9 per 100,000 people (132 total)

1.9 per 100,000 people (132 total) Gender of those killed: 93.9% male, 6.1% female

93.9% male, 6.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 50.8% White, 35.6% Black, 4.5% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0.8% Asian

50.8% White, 35.6% Black, 4.5% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0.8% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 27.3% — 6th highest of 50 states

27.3% — 6th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 13.6% — 21st lowest of 50 states

25. South Carolina

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.0 per 100,000 people (105 total)

2.0 per 100,000 people (105 total) Gender of those killed: 88.6% male, 11.4% female

88.6% male, 11.4% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 49.5% White, 39.0% Black, 1.9% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.0% Asian

49.5% White, 39.0% Black, 1.9% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 13.3% — 7th lowest of 50 states

13.3% — 7th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 21.0% — 8th highest of 50 states

24. Texas

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.0 per 100,000 people (622 total)

2.0 per 100,000 people (622 total) Gender of those killed: 94.1% male, 5.8% female

94.1% male, 5.8% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 27.8% White, 22.7% Black, 36.3% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.4% Asian

27.8% White, 22.7% Black, 36.3% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.4% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 19.1% — 22nd lowest of 50 states

19.1% — 22nd lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 15.1% — 24th lowest of 50 states

23. Kansas

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.0 per 100,000 people (60 total)

2.0 per 100,000 people (60 total) Gender of those killed: 90.0% male, 10.0% female

90.0% male, 10.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 65.0% White, 13.3% Black, 11.7% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian

65.0% White, 13.3% Black, 11.7% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 18.3% — 20th lowest of 50 states

18.3% — 20th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 16.7% — 23rd highest of 50 states

22. North Dakota

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.0 per 100,000 people (16 total)

2.0 per 100,000 people (16 total) Gender of those killed: 100% male, 0% female

100% male, 0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 50.0% White, 0% Black, 6.3% Hispanic, 25.0% Native American, 0% Asian

50.0% White, 0% Black, 6.3% Hispanic, 25.0% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 12.5% — 5th lowest of 50 states

12.5% — 5th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.5% — 19th lowest of 50 states

21. Kentucky

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.1 per 100,000 people (97 total)

2.1 per 100,000 people (97 total) Gender of those killed: 94.8% male, 4.1% female

94.8% male, 4.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 61.9% White, 13.4% Black, 3.1% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.0% Asian

61.9% White, 13.4% Black, 3.1% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 13.4% — 8th lowest of 50 states

13.4% — 8th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.3% — 8th lowest of 50 states

20. Oregon

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.1 per 100,000 people (91 total)

2.1 per 100,000 people (91 total) Gender of those killed: 97.8% male, 2.2% female

97.8% male, 2.2% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 64.8% White, 6.6% Black, 11.0% Hispanic, 1.1% Native American, 1.1% Asian

64.8% White, 6.6% Black, 11.0% Hispanic, 1.1% Native American, 1.1% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 23.1% — 18th highest of 50 states

23.1% — 18th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.0% — 10th lowest of 50 states

19. Maine

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.4 per 100,000 people (33 total)

2.4 per 100,000 people (33 total) Gender of those killed: 97.0% male, 3.0% female

97.0% male, 3.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 78.8% White, 6.1% Black, 0% Hispanic, 3.0% Native American, 0% Asian

78.8% White, 6.1% Black, 0% Hispanic, 3.0% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 36.4% — 3rd highest of 50 states

36.4% — 3rd highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.1% — 6th lowest of 50 states

18. Utah

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.4 per 100,000 people (82 total)

2.4 per 100,000 people (82 total) Gender of those killed: 97.6% male, 2.4% female

97.6% male, 2.4% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 63.4% White, 3.7% Black, 14.6% Hispanic, 1.2% Native American, 1.2% Asian

63.4% White, 3.7% Black, 14.6% Hispanic, 1.2% Native American, 1.2% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 24.4% — 12th highest of 50 states

24.4% — 12th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.0% — 9th lowest of 50 states

17. Alabama

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.5 per 100,000 people (126 total)

2.5 per 100,000 people (126 total) Gender of those killed: 92.9% male, 7.1% female

92.9% male, 7.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 56.3% White, 33.3% Black, 2.4% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian

56.3% White, 33.3% Black, 2.4% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 19.0% — 21st lowest of 50 states

19.0% — 21st lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.3% — 15th highest of 50 states

16. Georgia

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.5 per 100,000 people (273 total)

2.5 per 100,000 people (273 total) Gender of those killed: 94.5% male, 5.1% female

94.5% male, 5.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 30.8% White, 48.7% Black, 7.0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.1% Asian

30.8% White, 48.7% Black, 7.0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.1% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 11.7% — 4th lowest of 50 states

11.7% — 4th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.7% — 14th highest of 50 states

15. Louisiana

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.5 per 100,000 people (115 total)

2.5 per 100,000 people (115 total) Gender of those killed: 95.7% male, 4.3% female

95.7% male, 4.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 31.3% White, 44.3% Black, 9.6% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0.9% Asian

31.3% White, 44.3% Black, 9.6% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0.9% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.4% — 18th lowest of 50 states

17.4% — 18th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 21.7% — 7th highest of 50 states

14. Tennessee

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.5 per 100,000 people (180 total)

2.5 per 100,000 people (180 total) Gender of those killed: 90.6% male, 8.9% female

90.6% male, 8.9% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 48.9% White, 31.7% Black, 5.0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian

48.9% White, 31.7% Black, 5.0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.2% — 17th lowest of 50 states

17.2% — 17th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 17.8% — 19th highest of 50 states

13. Missouri

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.5 per 100,000 people (157 total)

2.5 per 100,000 people (157 total) Gender of those killed: 94.3% male, 5.7% female

94.3% male, 5.7% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 52.2% White, 26.1% Black, 3.2% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0.6% Asian

52.2% White, 26.1% Black, 3.2% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0.6% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.0% — 10th lowest of 50 states

14.0% — 10th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 8.9% — 5th lowest of 50 states

12. Arkansas

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.7 per 100,000 people (84 total)

2.7 per 100,000 people (84 total) Gender of those killed: 95.2% male, 3.6% female

95.2% male, 3.6% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 61.9% White, 22.6% Black, 2.4% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.2% Asian

61.9% White, 22.6% Black, 2.4% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 1.2% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 13.1% — 6th lowest of 50 states

13.1% — 6th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.2% — 11th highest of 50 states

11. Idaho

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.8 per 100,000 people (55 total)

2.8 per 100,000 people (55 total) Gender of those killed: 92.7% male, 7.3% female

92.7% male, 7.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 58.2% White, 0% Black, 12.7% Hispanic, 5.5% Native American, 0% Asian

58.2% White, 0% Black, 12.7% Hispanic, 5.5% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.5% — 12th lowest of 50 states

14.5% — 12th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.1% — 7th lowest of 50 states

10. West Virginia

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2.8 per 100,000 people (50 total)

2.8 per 100,000 people (50 total) Gender of those killed: 92.0% male, 2.0% female

92.0% male, 2.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 68.0% White, 4.0% Black, 0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 4.0% Asian

68.0% White, 4.0% Black, 0% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 4.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 8.0% — the lowest of 50 states

8.0% — the lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.0% — 18th highest of 50 states

9. Nevada

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.0 per 100,000 people (95 total)

3.0 per 100,000 people (95 total) Gender of those killed: 96.8% male, 3.2% female

96.8% male, 3.2% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 48.4% White, 16.8% Black, 23.2% Hispanic, 1.1% Native American, 0% Asian

48.4% White, 16.8% Black, 23.2% Hispanic, 1.1% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 23.2% — 16th highest of 50 states

23.2% — 16th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 8.4% — 4th lowest of 50 states

8. Mississippi

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.0 per 100,000 people (89 total)

3.0 per 100,000 people (89 total) Gender of those killed: 92.1% male, 6.7% female

92.1% male, 6.7% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 29.2% White, 43.8% Black, 1.1% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian

29.2% White, 43.8% Black, 1.1% Hispanic, 0% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 10.1% — 2nd lowest of 50 states

10.1% — 2nd lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.4% — 17th lowest of 50 states

7. Oklahoma

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.2 per 100,000 people (128 total)

3.2 per 100,000 people (128 total) Gender of those killed: 91.4% male, 8.6% female

91.4% male, 8.6% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 49.2% White, 14.1% Black, 13.3% Hispanic, 9.4% Native American, 0% Asian

49.2% White, 14.1% Black, 13.3% Hispanic, 9.4% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 23.4% — 15th highest of 50 states

23.4% — 15th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 15.6% — 25th highest of 50 states

6. Arizona

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.3 per 100,000 people (247 total)

3.3 per 100,000 people (247 total) Gender of those killed: 94.3% male, 5.7% female

94.3% male, 5.7% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 31.6% White, 13.4% Black, 33.6% Hispanic, 4.9% Native American, 0% Asian

31.6% White, 13.4% Black, 33.6% Hispanic, 4.9% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 16.2% — 14th lowest of 50 states

16.2% — 14th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 17.0% — 22nd highest of 50 states

5. Colorado

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.6 per 100,000 people (212 total)

3.6 per 100,000 people (212 total) Gender of those killed: 94.3% male, 4.7% female

94.3% male, 4.7% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 48.1% White, 9.9% Black, 24.5% Hispanic, 1.4% Native American, 0% Asian

48.1% White, 9.9% Black, 24.5% Hispanic, 1.4% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 15.6% — 13th lowest of 50 states

15.6% — 13th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.8% — 14th lowest of 50 states

4. Montana

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3.9 per 100,000 people (44 total)

3.9 per 100,000 people (44 total) Gender of those killed: 95.5% male, 4.5% female

95.5% male, 4.5% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 61.4% White, 4.5% Black, 0% Hispanic, 13.6% Native American, 0% Asian

61.4% White, 4.5% Black, 0% Hispanic, 13.6% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 13.6% — 9th lowest of 50 states

13.6% — 9th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 6.8% — 3rd lowest of 50 states

3. Wyoming

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.5 per 100,000 people (26 total)

4.5 per 100,000 people (26 total) Gender of those killed: 100% male, 0% female

100% male, 0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 65.4% White, 11.5% Black, 7.7% Hispanic, 3.8% Native American, 0% Asian

65.4% White, 11.5% Black, 7.7% Hispanic, 3.8% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 11.5% — 3rd lowest of 50 states

11.5% — 3rd lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 3.8% — the lowest of 50 states

2. Alaska

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4.8 per 100,000 people (35 total)

4.8 per 100,000 people (35 total) Gender of those killed: 91.4% male, 8.6% female

91.4% male, 8.6% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 40.0% White, 5.7% Black, 0% Hispanic, 17.1% Native American, 0% Asian

40.0% White, 5.7% Black, 0% Hispanic, 17.1% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.1% — 15th lowest of 50 states

17.1% — 15th lowest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.4% — 12th lowest of 50 states

1. New Mexico

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 6.3 per 100,000 people (133 total)

6.3 per 100,000 people (133 total) Gender of those killed: 93.2% male, 5.3% female

93.2% male, 5.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 23.3% White, 6.0% Black, 50.4% Hispanic, 7.5% Native American, 0% Asian

23.3% White, 6.0% Black, 50.4% Hispanic, 7.5% Native American, 0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 24.1% — 13th highest of 50 states

24.1% — 13th highest of 50 states Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.0% — 17th highest of 50 states