Who are the Homeless in Every State

There was a significant rise in homelessness in 2023 following the expiration of certain pandemic-era measures, and also as a result of the worsening affordable housing crisis and changes in the rental housing market. As a result, about 70,650 more people became homeless in 2023, a 12% increase from 2022 to an estimated 653,104 people, according to point-in-time estimates from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
But who are the unhoused? Well, people who identify as Black, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian, Alaska Native, Pacific Islander, or Native Hawaiian continue to be overrepresented among the homeless population compared to their share in the U.S. population. For example, the HUD explains that while Black Americans comprise 13% of the U.S. population, they make up 37% of all people experiencing homelessness. Even more startling is that 50% of families experiencing homelessness in 2023 identified as Black.
Similarly, nearly one-third of all people experiencing homelessness identified as Hispanic or Latino as Hispanic or Latino made up 55% of the total increase in people experiencing homelessness in 2023. Though it was people who identify as Asian or Asian American who experienced the greatest percentage increase in homelessness within that group between 2022 and 2023. (Also see: The City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Every State.)
Meanwhile, males were considerably more likely to experience homelessness than females with about 393,000 males and 249,000 females estimated to be unhoused. There were also over 111,000 people under 18 experiencing homelessness as well as nearly 37,000 people over 64 who were unhoused. Not all those experiencing homelessness experienced it alone, though individual homeless were the vast majority at 464,000 homeless persons. Others, about 185,000 people, experienced homelessness in a family.
To find out more about who are the people experiencing homelessness in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed homelessness data from the HUD. States and the District of Columbia are listed alphabetically. State population totals are from the Census Bureau Vintage 2023. Among the races and ethnicities listed below, Black consist of Black, African American, or African, and American or Alaskan native consist of American Indian, Alaska Native, or Indigenous.
Alaska
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,614 — 13th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 991; male: 1,600; transgender: 16; other: 7
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,151 American or Alaskan native; 796 white; 349 multiple races
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 361; 18-24: 227; 25-64: 1,915; Over 64: 111
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 2,055; in families: 559
- Total state population, 2023: 733,406
Alabama
- Total homelessness, 2023: 3,304 — 19th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,258; male: 2,010; transgender: 23; other: 13
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,787 Black; 1,349 white; 116 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 560; 18-24: 178; 25-64: 2,361; Over 64: 205
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 2,509; in families: 795
- Total state population, 2023: 5,108,468
Arkansas
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,609 — 12th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,006; male: 1,580; transgender: 13; other: 10
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,696 white; 733 Black; 135 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 304; 18-24: 177; 25-64: 1,989; Over 64: 139
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 2,113; in families: 496
- Total state population, 2023: 3,067,732
Arizona
- Total homelessness, 2023: 14,237 — 9th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 4,893; male: 9,186; transgender: 52; other: 106
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 9,011 white; 3,926 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x); 3,097 Black
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 1,585; 18-24: 996; 25-64: 10,593; Over 64: 1,063
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 11,551; in families: 2,686
- Total state population, 2023: 7,431,344
California
- Total homelessness, 2023: 181,399 — the highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 60,459; male: 117,492; transgender: 1,919; other: 1,529
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 96,385 white; 66,951 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x); 53,369 Black
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 15,499; 18-24: 11,840; 25-64: 115,598; Over 64: 10,965
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 155,916; in families: 25,483
- Total state population, 2023: 38,965,193
Colorado
- Total homelessness, 2023: 14,439 — 8th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 5,324; male: 8,935; transgender: 92; other: 88
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 9,655 white; 3,768 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x); 2,431 Black
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 2,291; 18-24: 771; 25-64: 10,591; Over 64: 786
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 10,798; in families: 3,641
- Total state population, 2023: 5,877,610
Connecticut
- Total homelessness, 2023: 3,015 — 16th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,190; male: 1,811; transgender: 9; other: 5
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,653 white; 1,117 Black; 932 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 583; 18-24: 236; 25-64: 2,019; Over 64: 177
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 2,050; in families: 965
- Total state population, 2023: 3,617,176
District of Columbia
- Total homelessness, 2023: 4,922 — 25th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,698; male: 3,159; transgender: 39; other: 26
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 4,091 Black; 587 white; 483 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 715; 18-24: 521; 25-64: 3,283; Over 64: 403
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 3,752; in families: 1,170
- Total state population, 2023: 678,972
Delaware
- Total homelessness, 2023: 1,245 — 4th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 551; male: 687; transgender: 3; other: 4
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 773 Black; 385 white; 107 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 335; 18-24: 66; 25-64: 788; Over 64: 56
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 699; in families: 546
- Total state population, 2023: 1,031,890
Florida
- Total homelessness, 2023: 30,756 — 3rd highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 11,636; male: 18,953; transgender: 68; other: 99
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 16,579 white; 12,495 Black; 5,214 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 4,797; 18-24: 1,518; 25-64: 21,582; Over 64: 2,859
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 22,925; in families: 7,831
- Total state population, 2023: 22,610,726
Georgia
- Total homelessness, 2023: 12,294 — 11th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 4,927; male: 7,291; transgender: 10; other: 66
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 7,165 Black; 4,603 white; 682 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 2,349; 18-24: 642; 25-64: 5,255; Over 64: 438
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 8,782; in families: 3,512
- Total state population, 2023: 11,029,227
Hawaii
- Total homelessness, 2023: 6,223 — 22nd highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 2,419; male: 3,740; transgender: 36; other: 28
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 2,336 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander; 1,693 multiple races; 1,295 white
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 924; 18-24: 428; 25-64: 4,362; Over 64: 509
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 4,658; in families: 1,565
- Total state population, 2023: 1,435,138
Iowa
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,653 — 15th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,031; male: 1,598; transgender: 15; other: 9
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,687 white; 664 Black; 246 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 516; 18-24: 180; 25-64: 1,896; Over 64: 61
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 1,865; in families: 788
- Total state population, 2023: 3,207,004
Idaho
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,298 — 9th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 991; male: 1,298; transgender: 5; other: 4
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,902 white; 484 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x); 160 American or Alaskan native
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 461; 18-24: 133; 25-64: 1,562; Over 64: 142
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 1,480; in families: 818
- Total state population, 2023: 1,964,726
Illinois
- Total homelessness, 2023: 11,947 — 12th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 4,584; male: 7,266; transgender: 58; other: 39
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 5,583 Black; 5,535 white; 3,584 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 2,426; 18-24: 1,347; 25-64: 7,640; Over 64: 512
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 7,902; in families: 4,045
- Total state population, 2023: 12,549,689
Indiana
- Total homelessness, 2023: 6,017 — 23rd highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 2,510; male: 3,460; transgender: 15; other: 32
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 3,684 white; 1,962 Black; 289 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 1,197; 18-24: 347; 25-64: 4,191; Over 64: 282
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 4,183; in families: 1,834
- Total state population, 2023: 6,862,199
Kansas
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,636 — 14th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,012; male: 1,607; transgender: 8; other: 9
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,795 white; 540 Black; 332 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 435; 18-24: 153; 25-64: 1,957; Over 64: 91
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 1,931; in families: 705
- Total state population, 2023: 2,940,546
Kentucky
- Total homelessness, 2023: 4,766 — 25th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,799; male: 2,928; transgender: 18; other: 21
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 3,386 white; 1,131 Black; 217 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 590; 18-24: 307; 25-64: 3,626; Over 64: 243
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 3,815; in families: 951
- Total state population, 2023: 4,526,154
Louisiana
- Total homelessness, 2023: 3,169 — 17th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,052; male: 2,083; transgender: 17; other: 17
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,885 Black; 1,179 white; 124 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 376; 18-24: 199; 25-64: 2,350; Over 64: 244
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 2,587; in families: 582
- Total state population, 2023: 4,573,749
Massachusetts
- Total homelessness, 2023: 19,141 — 7th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 9,637; male: 9,392; transgender: 75; other: 37
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 9,223 white; 8,659 Black; 6,701 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 7,400; 18-24: 1,348; 25-64: 9,779; Over 64: 614
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 6,259; in families: 12,882
- Total state population, 2023: 7,001,399
Maryland
- Total homelessness, 2023: 5,865 — 24th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 2,355; male: 3,474; transgender: 21; other: 15
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 3,521 Black; 1,945 white; 438 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 1,146; 18-24: 418; 25-64: 3,843; Over 64: 458
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 4,011; in families: 1,854
- Total state population, 2023: 6,180,253
Maine
- Total homelessness, 2023: 4,258 — 23rd lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 2,129; male: 2,077; transgender: 38; other: 14
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 2,044 white; 2,013 Black; 219 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 1,236; 18-24: 314; 25-64: 2,529; Over 64: 179
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 1,958; in families: 2,300
- Total state population, 2023: 1,395,722
Michigan
- Total homelessness, 2023: 8,997 — 17th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 3,847; male: 5,082; transgender: 32; other: 36
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 4,278 white; 3,981 Black; 649 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 2,280; 18-24: 721; 25-64: 5,343; Over 64: 463
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 5,488; in families: 3,509
- Total state population, 2023: 10,037,261
Minnesota
- Total homelessness, 2023: 8,393 — 19th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 3,917; male: 4,399; transgender: 35; other: 42
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 3,152 Black; 2,999 white; 1,092 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 2,390; 18-24: 951; 25-64: 4,764; Over 64: 288
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 4,632; in families: 3,761
- Total state population, 2023: 5,737,915
Missouri
- Total homelessness, 2023: 6,708 — 21st highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 2,775; male: 3,862; transgender: 31; other: 40
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 3,811 white; 2,399 Black; 448 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 1,240; 18-24: 591; 25-64: 4,621; Over 64: 256
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 4,857; in families: 1,851
- Total state population, 2023: 6,196,156
Mississippi
- Total homelessness, 2023: 982 — 3rd lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 375; male: 599; transgender: 6; other: 2
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 505 Black; 429 white; 28 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 130; 18-24: 49; 25-64: 725; Over 64: 78
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 778; in families: 204
- Total state population, 2023: 2,939,690
Montana
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,178 — 8th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 898; male: 1,259; transgender: 7; other: 14
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,480 white; 461 American or Alaskan native; 203 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 296; 18-24: 217; 25-64: 1,520; Over 64: 145
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 1,684; in families: 494
- Total state population, 2023: 1,132,812
North Carolina
- Total homelessness, 2023: 9,754 — 15th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 3,930; male: 5,762; transgender: 32; other: 30
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 5,045 Black; 4,094 white; 530 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 1,652; 18-24: 594; 25-64: 6,895; Over 64: 613
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 7,200; in families: 2,554
- Total state population, 2023: 10,835,491
North Dakota
- Total homelessness, 2023: 784 — 2nd lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 277; male: 495; transgender: 6; other: 6
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 352 white; 276 American or Alaskan native; 102 Black
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 137; 18-24: 84; 25-64: 536; Over 64: 27
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 568; in families: 216
- Total state population, 2023: 783,926
Nebraska
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,462 — 11th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 931; male: 1,515; transgender: 10; other: 6
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,585 white; 528 Black; 328 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 419; 18-24: 193; 25-64: 1,728; Over 64: 122
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 1,833; in families: 629
- Total state population, 2023: 1,978,379
New Hampshire
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,441 — 10th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,112; male: 1,310; transgender: 8; other: 11
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 2,175 white; 215 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x); 124 Black
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 443; 18-24: 175; 25-64: 1,684; Over 64: 139
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 1,648; in families: 793
- Total state population, 2023: 1,402,054
New Jersey
- Total homelessness, 2023: 10,264 — 14th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 4,550; male: 5,668; transgender: 24; other: 22
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 5,814 Black; 3,916 white; 3,090 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 2,500; 18-24: 737; 25-64: 6,492; Over 64: 535
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 6,255; in families: 4,009
- Total state population, 2023: 9,290,841
New Mexico
- Total homelessness, 2023: 3,842 — 21st lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,578; male: 2,210; transgender: 27; other: 27
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 2,456 white; 1,974 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x); 719 American or Alaskan native
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 678; 18-24: 283; 25-64: 2,666; Over 64: 215
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 2,811; in families: 1,031
- Total state population, 2023: 2,114,371
Nevada
- Total homelessness, 2023: 8,666 — 18th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 2,810; male: 5,774; transgender: 7; other: 75
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 4,984 white; 2,790 Black; 1,459 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 693; 18-24: 454; 25-64: 6,411; Over 64: 1,108
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 7,638; in families: 1,028
- Total state population, 2023: 3,194,176
New York
- Total homelessness, 2023: 103,200 — 2nd highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 44,531; male: 57,982; transgender: 545; other: 142
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 65,791 Black; 49,657 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x); 29,552 white
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 29,377; 18-24: 10,327; 25-64: 59,347; Over 64: 4,149
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 49,505; in families: 53,695
- Total state population, 2023: 19,571,216
Ohio
- Total homelessness, 2023: 11,386 — 13th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 4,608; male: 6,692; transgender: 49; other: 37
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 5,917 white; 4,765 Black; 535 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 2,091; 18-24: 911; 25-64: 7,734; Over 64: 650
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 8,253; in families: 3,133
- Total state population, 2023: 11,785,935
Oklahoma
- Total homelessness, 2023: 4,648 — 24th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,748; male: 2,798; transgender: 18; other: 84
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 2,642 white; 991 Black; 621 American or Alaskan native
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 626; 18-24: 452; 25-64: 3,388; Over 64: 182
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 3,759; in families: 889
- Total state population, 2023: 4,053,824
Oregon
- Total homelessness, 2023: 20,142 — 6th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 7,720; male: 12,001; transgender: 108; other: 313
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 15,563 white; 2,582 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x); 1,559 Black
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 2,617; 18-24: 1,255; 25-64: 15,010; Over 64: 1,260
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 16,242; in families: 3,900
- Total state population, 2023: 4,233,358
Pennsylvania
- Total homelessness, 2023: 12,556 — 10th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 5,003; male: 7,433; transgender: 49; other: 71
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 5,897 white; 5,780 Black; 1,736 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 2,669; 18-24: 957; 25-64: 8,249; Over 64: 681
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 8,327; in families: 4,229
- Total state population, 2023: 12,961,683
Rhode Island
- Total homelessness, 2023: 1,810 — 7th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 718; male: 1,069; transgender: 12; other: 11
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,140 white; 436 Black; 406 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 376; 18-24: 81; 25-64: 1,235; Over 64: 118
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 1,215; in families: 595
- Total state population, 2023: 1,095,962
South Carolina
- Total homelessness, 2023: 4,053 — 22nd lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,482; male: 2,553; transgender: 11; other: 7
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,980 white; 1,863 Black; 181 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 520; 18-24: 220; 25-64: 2,992; Over 64: 321
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 3,237; in families: 816
- Total state population, 2023: 5,373,555
South Dakota
- Total homelessness, 2023: 1,282 — 5th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 530; male: 739; transgender: 5; other: 8
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 779 American or Alaskan native; 372 white; 88 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 207; 18-24: 107; 25-64: 918; Over 64: 50
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 983; in families: 299
- Total state population, 2023: 919,318
Tennessee
- Total homelessness, 2023: 9,215 — 16th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 3,411; male: 5,712; transgender: 45; other: 47
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 5,718 white; 3,101 Black; 289 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 1,020; 18-24: 646; 25-64: 6,887; Over 64: 662
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 7,615; in families: 1,600
- Total state population, 2023: 7,126,489
Texas
- Total homelessness, 2023: 27,377 — 5th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 10,301; male: 16,906; transgender: 54; other: 116
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 16,277 white; 9,668 Black; 8,528 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 4,231; 18-24: 1,621; 25-64: 19,882; Over 64: 1,643
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 21,022; in families: 6,355
- Total state population, 2023: 30,503,301
Utah
- Total homelessness, 2023: 3,687 — 20th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,385; male: 2,235; transgender: 15; other: 52
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 2,805 white; 861 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x); 329 Black
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 605; 18-24: 218; 25-64: 2,624; Over 64: 240
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 2,767; in families: 920
- Total state population, 2023: 3,417,734
Virginia
- Total homelessness, 2023: 6,761 — 20th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 2,794; male: 3,914; transgender: 26; other: 27
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 3,434 Black; 2,681 white; 692 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 1,539; 18-24: 441; 25-64: 4,297; Over 64: 484
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 4,319; in families: 2,442
- Total state population, 2023: 8,715,698
Vermont
- Total homelessness, 2023: 3,295 — 18th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,454; male: 1,810; transgender: 7; other: 24
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 2,835 white; 266 Black; 154 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 654; 18-24: 247; 25-64: 2,200; Over 64: 194
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 2,129; in families: 1,166
- Total state population, 2023: 647,464
Washington
- Total homelessness, 2023: 28,036 — 4th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 10,124; male: 17,283; transgender: 325; other: 304
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 17,046 white; 4,694 Black; 4,241 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 4,386; 18-24: 1,897; 25-64: 14,076; Over 64: 1,199
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 20,900; in families: 7,136
- Total state population, 2023: 7,812,880
Wisconsin
- Total homelessness, 2023: 4,861 — 26th highest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 1,999; male: 2,814; transgender: 29; other: 19
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 2,739 white; 1,592 Black; 445 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x)
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 1,189; 18-24: 279; 25-64: 3,129; Over 64: 264
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 3,040; in families: 1,821
- Total state population, 2023: 5,910,955
West Virginia
- Total homelessness, 2023: 1,416 — 6th lowest
- Gender of unhoused persons: female: 548; male: 849; transgender: 10; other: 9
- Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 1,210 white; 137 Black; 54 multiple races
- Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 125; 18-24: 136; 25-64: 1,095; Over 64: 60
- Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 1,255; in families: 161
- Total state population, 2023: 1,770,071
Wyoming
- >Total homelessness, 2023: 532 — the lowest
- >Gender of unhoused persons: female: 158; male: 372; transgender: 0; other: 2
- >Race of unhoused persons (3 largest): 419 white; 70 Hispanic/Latin(o/a/x); 47 Black
- >Age of unhoused persons: Under 18: 37; 18-24: 62; 25-64: 390; Over 64: 43
- >Homeless individuals or in families: individuals: 500; in families: 32
- >Total state population, 2023: 584,057
