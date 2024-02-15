Who are the Homeless in Every State

There was a significant rise in homelessness in 2023 following the expiration of certain pandemic-era measures, and also as a result of the worsening affordable housing crisis and changes in the rental housing market. As a result, about 70,650 more people became homeless in 2023, a 12% increase from 2022 to an estimated 653,104 people, according to point-in-time estimates from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But who are the unhoused? Well, people who identify as Black, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian, Alaska Native, Pacific Islander, or Native Hawaiian continue to be overrepresented among the homeless population compared to their share in the U.S. population. For example, the HUD explains that while Black Americans comprise 13% of the U.S. population, they make up 37% of all people experiencing homelessness. Even more startling is that 50% of families experiencing homelessness in 2023 identified as Black.

Similarly, nearly one-third of all people experiencing homelessness identified as Hispanic or Latino as Hispanic or Latino made up 55% of the total increase in people experiencing homelessness in 2023. Though it was people who identify as Asian or Asian American who experienced the greatest percentage increase in homelessness within that group between 2022 and 2023. (Also see: The City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Every State.)

Meanwhile, males were considerably more likely to experience homelessness than females with about 393,000 males and 249,000 females estimated to be unhoused. There were also over 111,000 people under 18 experiencing homelessness as well as nearly 37,000 people over 64 who were unhoused. Not all those experiencing homelessness experienced it alone, though individual homeless were the vast majority at 464,000 homeless persons. Others, about 185,000 people, experienced homelessness in a family.

To find out more about who are the people experiencing homelessness in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed homelessness data from the HUD. States and the District of Columbia are listed alphabetically. State population totals are from the Census Bureau Vintage 2023. Among the races and ethnicities listed below, Black consist of Black, African American, or African, and American or Alaskan native consist of American Indian, Alaska Native, or Indigenous.