If You Live in One of These States, Chances Are You Have a Gun

Gun sales hit an all time high in the U.S. in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to some estimates, licensed firearm dealers sold as many as 20 million guns that year, up from only about 12.4 million in 2019. While sales volume has come down in the years since, annual gun sales remain above pre-pandemic levels in the United States.

Driven by 15.2 million firearm sales, America’s gun and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in 2023, both directly and indirectly.

Nationwide, there were about 45 gun sales for every 1,000 people in 2023 — but in some states, gun sale rates were more than double the national average.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Americans bought at least 15.2 million firearms in 2023, the latest year of available data. Adjusting for population, this comes out to about 45 firearms for every 1,000 people. Gun sales volume is not uniform across the country, however, and in some states, gun sale rates are well above the national average.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Americans are buying the most guns. States are ranked on their gun sale rate — a calculation of sales per 1,000 people that incorporates the 2023 estimated minimum sales volume (EMSV), a metric reported by the ATF, and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Due to a lack of EMSV data, Hawaii was not included in this analysis. Supplemental data on firearm mortality rates are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are for the latest year of available data.

Depending on the state, Americans bought a minimum of anywhere from 24,500 to 1.2 million firearms in 2023. Adjusting for population, gun sale rates range from about 12.4 firearms to 106.3 firearms for every 1,000 people. (Here is a look at the best selling firearms in America.)

While there are some notable exceptions, population-adjusted gun sale volume tends to be higher in states where firearms are not tightly regulated. The gun control advocacy group Giffords Law Center assigns each state a letter grade rating the strength of their firearm laws. Grades are current as of December 2024 and range from “A,” for the states with the strongest laws, to “F,” for the states with the weakest. Of the 10 states with the highest gun sale rates, seven have a grade of “F.”

Meanwhile, seven of the 10 states with the lowest gun sale rates have a letter grade of “A” or “A-.” States with strong gun control laws tend to have more barriers to gun ownership — particularly for handguns and semi-automatic rifles — and as a result, more residents may be dissuaded, or outright prohibited, from buying certain firearms. (Here is a look at the states with the strongest gun laws.)

These are the states where Americans are buying the most firearms.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United States is the world’s largest consumer market for firearms. While annual gun sales in the U.S. have fallen from the all-time high reported in 2020, they remain above pre-pandemic levels. Americans bought at least 15.2 million firearms in 2023 alone — and while thousands of firearms are sold annually in every state, certain parts of the country are driving the $90 billion U.S. guns and ammunition industry.

49. Nebraska

Gun sales rate in 2023: 12.4 firearms sold per 1,000 people

12.4 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 24,521 firearms (the fewest of 49 states on this list)

24,521 firearms (the fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: C-

C- Annual gun deaths: 12.2 per 100,000 people — 14th lowest of all 50 states (244 total)

12.2 per 100,000 people — 14th lowest of all 50 states (244 total) Population: 1,978,379 (13th smallest of 49 states on this list)

48. New York

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 15.7 firearms sold per 1,000 people

15.7 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 307,557 firearms (20th most of 49 states on this list)

307,557 firearms (20th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: A

A Annual gun deaths: 5.3 per 100,000 people — 5th lowest of all 50 states (1,044 total)

5.3 per 100,000 people — 5th lowest of all 50 states (1,044 total) Population: 19,571,216 (4th largest of 49 states on this list)

47. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 17.2 firearms sold per 1,000 people

17.2 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 159,737 firearms (20th fewest of 49 states on this list)

159,737 firearms (20th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: A

A Annual gun deaths: 5.0 per 100,000 people — 4th lowest of all 50 states (468 total)

5.0 per 100,000 people — 4th lowest of all 50 states (468 total) Population: 9,290,841 (11th largest of 49 states on this list)

46. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 17.8 firearms sold per 1,000 people

17.8 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 124,718 firearms (15th fewest of 49 states on this list)

124,718 firearms (15th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: A

A Annual gun deaths: 3.7 per 100,000 people — 2nd lowest of all 50 states (263 total)

3.7 per 100,000 people — 2nd lowest of all 50 states (263 total) Population: 7,001,399 (16th largest of 49 states on this list)

45. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 23.5 firearms sold per 1,000 people

23.5 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 75,417 firearms (9th fewest of 49 states on this list)

75,417 firearms (9th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 11.2 per 100,000 people — 10th lowest of all 50 states (367 total)

11.2 per 100,000 people — 10th lowest of all 50 states (367 total) Population: 3,207,004 (19th smallest of 49 states on this list)

44. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 24.1 firearms sold per 1,000 people

24.1 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 26,384 firearms (2nd fewest of 49 states on this list)

26,384 firearms (2nd fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Annual gun deaths: 3.1 per 100,000 people — the lowest of all 50 states (37 total)

3.1 per 100,000 people — the lowest of all 50 states (37 total) Population: 1,095,962 (7th smallest of 49 states on this list)

43. California

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 24.3 firearms sold per 1,000 people

24.3 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 948,559 firearms (3rd most of 49 states on this list)

948,559 firearms (3rd most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: A

A Annual gun deaths: 8.6 per 100,000 people — 7th lowest of all 50 states (3,484 total)

8.6 per 100,000 people — 7th lowest of all 50 states (3,484 total) Population: 38,965,193 (the largest of 49 states on this list)

42. Connecticut

Gun sales rate in 2023: 30.2 firearms sold per 1,000 people

30.2 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 109,131 firearms (12th fewest of 49 states on this list)

109,131 firearms (12th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: A

A Annual gun deaths: 6.9 per 100,000 people — 6th lowest of all 50 states (252 total)

6.9 per 100,000 people — 6th lowest of all 50 states (252 total) Population: 3,617,176 (21st smallest of 49 states on this list)

41. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 31.4 firearms sold per 1,000 people

31.4 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 193,918 firearms (23rd fewest of 49 states on this list)

193,918 firearms (23rd fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Annual gun deaths: 13.6 per 100,000 people — 16th lowest of all 50 states (813 total)

13.6 per 100,000 people — 16th lowest of all 50 states (813 total) Population: 6,180,253 (19th largest of 49 states on this list)

40. Nevada

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 34.0 firearms sold per 1,000 people

34.0 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 108,523 firearms (11th fewest of 49 states on this list)

108,523 firearms (11th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: B-

B- Annual gun deaths: 18.9 per 100,000 people — 15th highest of all 50 states (618 total)

18.9 per 100,000 people — 15th highest of all 50 states (618 total) Population: 3,194,176 (18th smallest of 49 states on this list)

39. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 34.3 firearms sold per 1,000 people

34.3 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 378,265 firearms (17th most of 49 states on this list)

378,265 firearms (17th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 19.7 per 100,000 people — 14th highest of all 50 states (2,163 total)

19.7 per 100,000 people — 14th highest of all 50 states (2,163 total) Population: 11,029,227 (8th largest of 49 states on this list)

38. Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 36.5 firearms sold per 1,000 people

36.5 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 458,593 firearms (10th most of 49 states on this list)

458,593 firearms (10th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Annual gun deaths: 14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of all 50 states (1,798 total)

14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of all 50 states (1,798 total) Population: 12,549,689 (6th largest of 49 states on this list)

37. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 38.2 firearms sold per 1,000 people

38.2 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 130,391 firearms (16th fewest of 49 states on this list)

130,391 firearms (16th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 13.7 per 100,000 people — 17th lowest of all 50 states (446 total)

13.7 per 100,000 people — 17th lowest of all 50 states (446 total) Population: 3,417,734 (20th smallest of 49 states on this list)

36. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 39.9 firearms sold per 1,000 people

39.9 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 1,217,269 firearms (the most of 49 states on this list)

1,217,269 firearms (the most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 15.3 per 100,000 people — 25th lowest of all 50 states (4,630 total)

15.3 per 100,000 people — 25th lowest of all 50 states (4,630 total) Population: 30,503,301 (2nd largest of 49 states on this list)

35. Delaware

Gun sales rate in 2023: 41.6 firearms sold per 1,000 people

41.6 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 42,929 firearms (4th fewest of 49 states on this list)

42,929 firearms (4th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Annual gun deaths: 11.9 per 100,000 people — 12th lowest of all 50 states (124 total)

11.9 per 100,000 people — 12th lowest of all 50 states (124 total) Population: 1,031,890 (6th smallest of 49 states on this list)

34. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 41.7 firearms sold per 1,000 people

41.7 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 452,300 firearms (12th most of 49 states on this list)

452,300 firearms (12th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: C-

C- Annual gun deaths: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of all 50 states (1,831 total)

16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of all 50 states (1,831 total) Population: 10,835,491 (9th largest of 49 states on this list)

33. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 43.8 firearms sold per 1,000 people

43.8 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 235,219 firearms (25th most of 49 states on this list)

235,219 firearms (25th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 20.8 per 100,000 people — 9th highest of all 50 states (1,105 total)

20.8 per 100,000 people — 9th highest of all 50 states (1,105 total) Population: 5,373,555 (23rd largest of 49 states on this list)

32. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 44.9 firearms sold per 1,000 people

44.9 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 529,668 firearms (6th most of 49 states on this list)

529,668 firearms (6th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: D-

D- Annual gun deaths: 15.6 per 100,000 people — 25th highest of all 50 states (1,831 total)

15.6 per 100,000 people — 25th highest of all 50 states (1,831 total) Population: 11,785,935 (7th largest of 49 states on this list)

31. Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 47.3 firearms sold per 1,000 people

47.3 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 1,069,531 firearms (2nd most of 49 states on this list)

1,069,531 firearms (2nd most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: C-

C- Annual gun deaths: 14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of all 50 states (3,232 total)

14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of all 50 states (3,232 total) Population: 22,610,726 (3rd largest of 49 states on this list)

30. Minnesota

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 49.2 firearms sold per 1,000 people

49.2 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 282,112 firearms (22nd most of 49 states on this list)

282,112 firearms (22nd most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: B

B Annual gun deaths: 9.6 per 100,000 people — 8th lowest of all 50 states (561 total)

9.6 per 100,000 people — 8th lowest of all 50 states (561 total) Population: 5,737,915 (22nd largest of 49 states on this list)

29. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 49.6 firearms sold per 1,000 people

49.6 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 368,807 firearms (19th most of 49 states on this list)

368,807 firearms (19th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 20.1 per 100,000 people — 12th highest of all 50 states (1,535 total)

20.1 per 100,000 people — 12th highest of all 50 states (1,535 total) Population: 7,431,344 (14th largest of 49 states on this list)

28. Michigan

Steven_Kriemadis / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 50.5 firearms sold per 1,000 people

50.5 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 506,811 firearms (8th most of 49 states on this list)

506,811 firearms (8th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: B-

B- Annual gun deaths: 15.0 per 100,000 people — 24th lowest of all 50 states (1,504 total)

15.0 per 100,000 people — 24th lowest of all 50 states (1,504 total) Population: 10,037,261 (10th largest of 49 states on this list)

27. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 55.2 firearms sold per 1,000 people

55.2 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 162,362 firearms (21st fewest of 49 states on this list)

162,362 firearms (21st fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of all 50 states (492 total)

16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of all 50 states (492 total) Population: 2,940,547 (16th smallest of 49 states on this list)

26. Louisiana

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

Gun sales rate in 2023: 56.0 firearms sold per 1,000 people

56.0 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 256,236 firearms (24th most of 49 states on this list)

256,236 firearms (24th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 28.2 per 100,000 people — 2nd highest of all 50 states (1,266 total)

28.2 per 100,000 people — 2nd highest of all 50 states (1,266 total) Population: 4,573,749 (25th largest of 49 states on this list)

25. Washington

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 57.0 firearms sold per 1,000 people

57.0 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 444,965 firearms (13th most of 49 states on this list)

444,965 firearms (13th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Annual gun deaths: 12.4 per 100,000 people — 15th lowest of all 50 states (1,022 total)

12.4 per 100,000 people — 15th lowest of all 50 states (1,022 total) Population: 7,812,880 (13th largest of 49 states on this list)

24. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 57.4 firearms sold per 1,000 people

57.4 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 259,577 firearms (23rd most of 49 states on this list)

259,577 firearms (23rd most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 18.8 per 100,000 people — 16th highest of all 50 states (840 total)

18.8 per 100,000 people — 16th highest of all 50 states (840 total) Population: 4,526,154 (24th smallest of 49 states on this list)

23. Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 58.5 firearms sold per 1,000 people

58.5 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 179,387 firearms (22nd fewest of 49 states on this list)

179,387 firearms (22nd fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 21.9 per 100,000 people — 8th highest of all 50 states (666 total)

21.9 per 100,000 people — 8th highest of all 50 states (666 total) Population: 3,067,732 (17th smallest of 49 states on this list)

22. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 59.0 firearms sold per 1,000 people

59.0 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 765,003 firearms (4th most of 49 states on this list)

765,003 firearms (4th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: B

B Annual gun deaths: 14.7 per 100,000 people — 22nd lowest of all 50 states (1,941 total)

14.7 per 100,000 people — 22nd lowest of all 50 states (1,941 total) Population: 12,961,683 (5th largest of 49 states on this list)

21. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 60.7 firearms sold per 1,000 people

60.7 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 528,816 firearms (7th most of 49 states on this list)

528,816 firearms (7th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: B+

B+ Annual gun deaths: 14.9 per 100,000 people — 23rd lowest of all 50 states (1,316 total)

14.9 per 100,000 people — 23rd lowest of all 50 states (1,316 total) Population: 8,715,698 (12th largest of 49 states on this list)

20. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 63.5 firearms sold per 1,000 people

63.5 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 375,354 firearms (18th most of 49 states on this list)

375,354 firearms (18th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: C

C Annual gun deaths: 14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of all 50 states (830 total)

14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of all 50 states (830 total) Population: 5,910,955 (20th largest of 49 states on this list)

19. Vermont

Gun sales rate in 2023: 65.7 firearms sold per 1,000 people

65.7 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 42,523 firearms (3rd fewest of 49 states on this list)

42,523 firearms (3rd fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: B-

B- Annual gun deaths: 12.0 per 100,000 people — 13th lowest of all 50 states (84 total)

12.0 per 100,000 people — 13th lowest of all 50 states (84 total) Population: 647,464 (2nd smallest of 49 states on this list)

18. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 66.1 firearms sold per 1,000 people

66.1 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 453,431 firearms (11th most of 49 states on this list)

453,431 firearms (11th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: D-

D- Annual gun deaths: 17.4 per 100,000 people — 17th highest of all 50 states (1,211 total)

17.4 per 100,000 people — 17th highest of all 50 states (1,211 total) Population: 6,862,199 (17th largest of 49 states on this list)

17. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 69.6 firearms sold per 1,000 people

69.6 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 204,548 firearms (24th fewest of 49 states on this list)

204,548 firearms (24th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 29.6 per 100,000 people — the highest of all 50 states (848 total)

29.6 per 100,000 people — the highest of all 50 states (848 total) Population: 2,939,690 (15th smallest of 49 states on this list)

16. New Mexico

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 70.1 firearms sold per 1,000 people

70.1 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 148,129 firearms (19th fewest of 49 states on this list)

148,129 firearms (19th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: B-

B- Annual gun deaths: 27.3 per 100,000 people — 3rd highest of all 50 states (571 total)

27.3 per 100,000 people — 3rd highest of all 50 states (571 total) Population: 2,114,371 (14th smallest of 49 states on this list)

15. South Dakota

Gun sales rate in 2023: 71.4 firearms sold per 1,000 people

71.4 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 65,639 firearms (7th fewest of 49 states on this list)

65,639 firearms (7th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 15.7 per 100,000 people — 24th highest of all 50 states (141 total)

15.7 per 100,000 people — 24th highest of all 50 states (141 total) Population: 919,318 (5th smallest of 49 states on this list)

14. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 72.0 firearms sold per 1,000 people

72.0 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 291,723 firearms (21st most of 49 states on this list)

291,723 firearms (21st most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 19.8 per 100,000 people — 13th highest of all 50 states (797 total)

19.8 per 100,000 people — 13th highest of all 50 states (797 total) Population: 4,053,824 (22nd smallest of 49 states on this list)

13. Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 72.9 firearms sold per 1,000 people

72.9 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 428,472 firearms (15th most of 49 states on this list)

428,472 firearms (15th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Annual gun deaths: 17.1 per 100,000 people — 18th highest of all 50 states (1,036 total)

17.1 per 100,000 people — 18th highest of all 50 states (1,036 total) Population: 5,877,610 (21st largest of 49 states on this list)

12. Idaho

Gun sales rate in 2023: 73.8 firearms sold per 1,000 people

73.8 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 144,964 firearms (17th fewest of 49 states on this list)

144,964 firearms (17th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 17.0 per 100,000 people — 19th highest of all 50 states (338 total)

17.0 per 100,000 people — 19th highest of all 50 states (338 total) Population: 1,964,726 (12th smallest of 49 states on this list)

11. Missouri

f11photo/Shutterstock

Gun sales rate in 2023: 76.3 firearms sold per 1,000 people

76.3 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 472,560 firearms (9th most of 49 states on this list)

472,560 firearms (9th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 24.2 per 100,000 people — 5th highest of all 50 states (1,489 total)

24.2 per 100,000 people — 5th highest of all 50 states (1,489 total) Population: 6,196,156 (18th largest of 49 states on this list)

10. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 77.1 firearms sold per 1,000 people

77.1 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 107,658 firearms (10th fewest of 49 states on this list)

107,658 firearms (10th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: C+

C+ Annual gun deaths: 11.7 per 100,000 people — 11th lowest of all 50 states (179 total)

11.7 per 100,000 people — 11th lowest of all 50 states (179 total) Population: 1,395,722 (9th smallest of 49 states on this list)

9. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 77.7 firearms sold per 1,000 people

77.7 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 60,873 firearms (6th fewest of 49 states on this list)

60,873 firearms (6th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 16.4 per 100,000 people — 22nd highest of all 50 states (125 total)

16.4 per 100,000 people — 22nd highest of all 50 states (125 total) Population: 783,926 (4th smallest of 49 states on this list)

8. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 80.8 firearms sold per 1,000 people

80.8 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 575,466 firearms (5th most of 49 states on this list)

575,466 firearms (5th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 20.5 per 100,000 people — 10th highest of all 50 states (1,480 total)

20.5 per 100,000 people — 10th highest of all 50 states (1,480 total) Population: 7,126,489 (15th largest of 49 states on this list)

7. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 82.6 firearms sold per 1,000 people

82.6 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 146,295 firearms (18th fewest of 49 states on this list)

146,295 firearms (18th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 16.2 per 100,000 people — 23rd highest of all 50 states (311 total)

16.2 per 100,000 people — 23rd highest of all 50 states (311 total) Population: 1,770,071 (11th smallest of 49 states on this list)

6. Alabama

RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 84.7 firearms sold per 1,000 people

84.7 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 432,854 firearms (14th most of 49 states on this list)

432,854 firearms (14th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 25.5 per 100,000 people — 4th highest of all 50 states (1,278 total)

25.5 per 100,000 people — 4th highest of all 50 states (1,278 total) Population: 5,108,468 (24th largest of 49 states on this list)

5. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 88.5 firearms sold per 1,000 people

88.5 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 124,079 firearms (14th fewest of 49 states on this list)

124,079 firearms (14th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: D-

D- Annual gun deaths: 10.1 per 100,000 people — 9th lowest of all 50 states (156 total)

10.1 per 100,000 people — 9th lowest of all 50 states (156 total) Population: 1,402,054 (10th smallest of 49 states on this list)

4. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 95.8 firearms sold per 1,000 people

95.8 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 405,519 firearms (16th most of 49 states on this list)

405,519 firearms (16th most of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Annual gun deaths: 14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of all 50 states (655 total)

14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of all 50 states (655 total) Population: 4,233,358 (23rd smallest of 49 states on this list)

3. Alaska

yenwen / E+ via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 99.4 firearms sold per 1,000 people

99.4 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 72,906 firearms (8th fewest of 49 states on this list)

72,906 firearms (8th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 22.4 per 100,000 people — 7th highest of all 50 states (164 total)

22.4 per 100,000 people — 7th highest of all 50 states (164 total) Population: 733,406 (3rd smallest of 49 states on this list)

2. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 100.8 firearms sold per 1,000 people

100.8 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 58,900 firearms (5th fewest of 49 states on this list)

58,900 firearms (5th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 20.4 per 100,000 people — 11th highest of all 50 states (124 total)

20.4 per 100,000 people — 11th highest of all 50 states (124 total) Population: 584,057 (the smallest of 49 states on this list)

1. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Gun sales rate in 2023: 106.3 firearms sold per 1,000 people

106.3 firearms sold per 1,000 people Estimated minimum gun sales volume in 2023: 120,371 firearms (13th fewest of 49 states on this list)

120,371 firearms (13th fewest of 49 states on this list) Gun law strength grade: F

F Annual gun deaths: 23.9 per 100,000 people — 6th highest of all 50 states (274 total)

23.9 per 100,000 people — 6th highest of all 50 states (274 total) Population: 1,132,812 (8th smallest of 49 states on this list)

