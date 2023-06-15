States Where the Most People Have Bought Guns So Far This Year

Violent crime spiked in urban areas of the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, spurring a demand for legal gun purchases — in many cases by first-time gun owners.

Other factors also contributed to the increase in demand for guns. Still, the latest data suggests the spike in homicides, rapes, aggravated assaults, and robberies is starting to peter out, and legal gun purchases seem to be following a similar trend. (Find out which Americans own the most guns.)



The Major Cities Chiefs Association, which represents law enforcement agencies in the 70 largest cities in the country, reported violent crimes in their jurisdictions declined in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, ending a three-year trend that started around the time the COVID-19 virus began to spread. It is important to note this positive trend does not apply to all cities, including Austin, Texas; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; and Tucson, Arizona among others. (Also see, drugs, homicide, and more: the biggest crimes tied to guns in every state.)



One of the impacts of rising crime is an increase in legal gun purchases. According to an analysis by The Trace, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused on gun-related news, yearly legal gun sales from 2020 to 2022 were roughly double the level of 15 or 20 years ago, a rate that likely contributed to a surge in gun deaths during that period of time.



Based on the number of firearm background checks, a proxy measure for legal gun purchases, gun sales in all 50 states in the first five months of 2023 were about flat compared to the same period last year, up 0.4% 8.49 million or 25.6 background checks per 1,000 people. The number of background checks per 1,000 people ranges from seven in Hawaii to 59 in Oregon, one of 10 states with more than 40 background checks per 1,000 people.



To find the states where the most people bought guns so far this year, 24/7 Wall St. used FBI data from its National Instant Criminal Background Check System for the first five months of 2023. To get a more accurate approximation of gun sales, we excluded several categories of checks, including pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks, which are conducted periodically by some states on existing permit holders. We ranked states based on the number of firearm background checks in the first five months of 2023 per 1,000 people.

Even after adjusting background checks, they only serve as a rough approximation of gun sales. One reason is that states have different laws regarding background checks. The most glaring example of this is Illinois, which no longer breaks down background checks separately into different categories such as rechecks. There are likely other states for which the background check figures listed are inflated or underestimated proxies for gun sales.

The number of background checks declined in 31 states in the first five months of the year compared to the same period a year ago, while checks increased in six states. Among the 10 most populous states where more than half of U.S. residents reside, background checks declined in six states, including Texas and New York, and increased by the most in Illinois and North Carolina, jumping more than 20%.

Here are the states where the most people have bought guns so far this year.

