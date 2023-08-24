Where Gun Sales Fell the Fastest Last Month, All 50 States Ranked

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has so far revoked the licenses of 122 firearms dealers this year. For comparison, the ATF revoked 90 gun dealer licenses in 2022, and just 27 in 2021. Since elected into office, President Joe Biden has acted on behalf of gun control advocates, including signing the Safer Communities Act last year and issuing an executive order in march to increase background checks conducted. The administration’s policies are likely contributing to the ATF’s increased enforcement.

Because there is no official, publicly accessible firearm sales database, FBI background checks — while not an exact reflection — are the best approximation of gun sales in the United States, especially of trends. There were just over 2 million background checks initiated for the sale of a firearm in July 2023 — the fewest in more than four years. (Also read: states where the most people have bought guns so far in 2023.)

In the past few years, in addition to the federal policies pushed by the Biden administration, a number of states have implemented stricter gun control laws, many of which intended to increase the incidence of background checks. Whether or not new regulations contributed to the decline in gun sales (as estimated by background checks) remains unclear.

To identify the states where gun sales are decreasing fastest, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, looking at the states with the largest percentage decrease in adjusted-firearm background checks from July 2022 to July 2023. To reach a more accurate approximation of gun sales, we adjusted background check figures by excluding checks for such categories as pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks (which are conducted periodically by some states on existing permit holders).

Nationwide, adjusted background checks declined by 17% from July 2022 to July 2023. Of the 50 states, 48 reported a year-over-year decline in sales in July. We listed the states from those with the largest percent increase to those with the highest decrease. (Also check out: states where gun deaths are increasing fastest.)

Several of the states reporting the largest apparent declines in gun sales were already relatively unpopular places to buy them. New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii, which were the three states with the fewest background checks per capita last July, each reported more than a 20% decline over the past year, remaining the three states with the fewest checks. All three states have relatively strict gun control laws, with each ranking in the top five for gun law strength, according to the Giffords Law Center’s annual scorecard.

Not all the states reporting steep declines in background checks are unpopular places for guns. In July 2022, Alabama reported over 50,000 background checks likely tied to a gun sale, which came to 10 checks per 1,000 state residents, the most of any state. This July, Alabama only reported 36,000 checks, a 27% decline, moving it from first to fifth in checks per capita. (These are the states where the most people bought guns last month.)

