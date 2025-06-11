Handgun Ammo to Avoid if You Are On a Budget 2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Handguns are a category of firearms that includes both semi-automatic pistols and revolvers — and over the last decade, handguns have surged in popularity. In 2023 alone, Americans bought an estimated 8.3 million handguns, more than double the number of rifles sold that year, and over five times the sales volume of shotguns.

Key Points Budget is an important factor for any gun buyer to consider, but a firearm’s retail price is only the beginning, as familiarity with a firearm requires regular use and practice.

Ammunition prices vary considerably, however, and for certain firearms, a single discharge can cost well over $1.

Pistols and revolvers are well suited to home-defense scenarios and are the only firearms used as concealed-carry defensive weapons. These attributes likely explain the handgun’s dominance in the domestic arms market, as over the last decade, gun owners have become increasingly likely to cite defense as a primary reason for buying a firearm. According to historical survey data from the Pew Research Center, 72% of gun owners in the U.S. cited protection as a major reason for firearm ownership in 2023, up from 48% in 2013.

Between variations in make, model, caliber, and configuration, those in the market for a handgun have virtually countless options. Generally, the right gun will be one that is optimized for its owner’s intended use and that the owner can also comfortably carry and fire. For most prospective buyers, price is also an important consideration. A new handgun typically costs between $500 and $1,000, but there are also many models with price tags well outside that range, both on the low and high ends.

But for cost-conscious gun buyers, a firearm’s retail price is only the beginning. Whether a firearm is used primarily for hunting, protection, or sport shooting, gun owners need to be familiar with their weapon. Familiarity with a firearm is best cultivated through regular use and practice — and every bullet fired from a gun has a price. While ammunition for certain handguns sells for only pennies per round, other ammunition sells for well over $1 per round.

Using data from Black Basin Outdoors, 24/7 Wall St. identified the handgun ammunition to avoid if you are on a budget. We reviewed the lowest available price per round for 70 different handgun calibers as of June 10, 2025, and identified the most expensive ammunition. Only calibers for firearms that are still made by major manufacturers were considered. Handgun calibers currently selling for less than $0.50 per round were excluded from this list. It is important to note that even within calibers, prices can vary considerably between different types of rounds, and the prices on this list reflect the lowest currently available.

Among the 19 handgun calibers on this list, prices range from $0.57 to $3.45 per round. Many of these calibers are designed for purposes not typically associated with handguns, such as hunting and defense from dangerous wilderness game. With a niche market, there is limited consumer demand for these calibers, resulting in lower production volume and reduced supply. Additionally, large caliber rounds, like many of those on this list, require more manufacturing materials for the bullet, brass, and propellant — and higher production costs are ultimately passed on to the consumer.

Several of the rounds on this list — including the 50 Action Express, 500 Magnum, and 480 Ruger — are commonly carried for protection from dangerous wilderness game, such as bears. More affordable alternatives to these rounds that do not sacrifice capability may be hard to come by, but for many rounds on this list designed for self-defense, hunting, or recreational shooting, there are many less expensive options. (Here is a look at the best selling pistols in the United States.)

By a wide margin, the 9mm is the most popular handgun round in the United States. Pistols chambered for 9mm ammunition are commonly used for both concealed carry and home defense — and, partly due to the 9mm’s popularity, ammunition can be found for as little as 21 cents per round. For hunters, revolvers chambered for .357 Magnum ammunition are suitable for certain common game, and those same firearms can also fire .38 Special ammunition, a popular self-defense round. Currently, .357 Magnum and .38 Special ammo are available for less than 40 cents per round. (Here is a look at the companies behind the best selling, American-made .357 revolvers.)

This is the handgun ammo to avoid if you are on a budget.

Why It Matters

Those in the market for a new firearm have many considerations to weigh when choosing a gun, including intended usage and long-term ownership costs. Whether keeping a firearm for personal protection, hunting, or recreational shooting, handgun owners need to be familiar with their weapon — and regular practice at the range is far more expensive with some handgun calibers than others.

19. 44 Magnum

Lowest price currently available: $0.57 per round

$0.57 per round 1-month price change: -0.61%

-0.61% Price range since tracking began: $0.55 – $1.66 per round

$0.55 – $1.66 per round Common usages include: Hunting, wilderness defense

Hunting, wilderness defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Smith & Wesson Model 69, Smith & Wesson Model 29, Smith & Wesson Model 629, Ruger Super Redhawk

18. 45 GAP

Lowest price currently available: $0.58 per round

$0.58 per round 1-month price change: +15.37%

+15.37% Price range since tracking began: $0.36 – $0.58 per round

$0.36 – $0.58 per round Common usages include: Concealed carry, self defense

Concealed carry, self defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Glock G37,Glock G38, Glock G39

17. 44 Special

Lowest price currently available: $0.59 per round

$0.59 per round 1-month price change: +1.41%

+1.41% Price range since tracking began: $0.31 – $0.62 per round

$0.31 – $0.62 per round Common usages include: Hunting, home defense

Hunting, home defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Charter Arms Boomer, Charter Arms Bulldog, Ruger Blackhawk Bisley

16. 45 Long Colt

Lowest price currently available: $0.64 per round

$0.64 per round 1-month price change: +2.34%

+2.34% Price range since tracking began: $0.38 – $2.19 per round

$0.38 – $2.19 per round Common usages include: Target shooting

Target shooting Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Cimarron Pistoleer, Cimarron George Patton, Uberti 1873 Cattleman II

15. 4.6x30mm HK

Lowest price currently available: $0.68 per round

$0.68 per round 1-month price change: -0.69%

-0.69% Price range since tracking began: $0.68 – $0.80 per round

$0.68 – $0.80 per round Common usages include: Self defense

Self defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: CMMG Banshee Mk4

14. 41 Remington Magnum

Lowest price currently available: $0.68 per round

$0.68 per round 1-month price change: +0.74%

+0.74% Price range since tracking began: $0.53 – $0.74 per round

$0.53 – $0.74 per round Common usages include: Hunting, wilderness defense

Hunting, wilderness defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Smith & Wesson Model 57, Ruger Blackhawk

13. 327 Fed Mag

Lowest price currently available: $0.68 per round

$0.68 per round 1-month price change: +0.11%

+0.11% Price range since tracking began: $0.68 – $0.76 per round

$0.68 – $0.76 per round Common usages include: Hunting, self defense

Hunting, self defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Taurus 327, Taurus Defender, Ruger LCRX

12. 32 H&R Magnum

Lowest price currently available: $0.74 per round

$0.74 per round 1-month price change: +2.09%

+2.09% Price range since tracking began: $0.62 – $1.24 per round

$0.62 – $1.24 per round Common usages include: Hunting, self defense

Hunting, self defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Charter Arms Undercoverette, Charter Arms Professional, Smith & Wesson Model 632, Smith & Wesson Model 432

11. 38-40 Winchester

Lowest price currently available: $1.00 per round

$1.00 per round 1-month price change: +0.48%

+0.48% Price range since tracking began: $0.86 – $1.17 per round

$0.86 – $1.17 per round Common usages include: Hunting, self defense

Hunting, self defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Taylors & Company 1873 Cattleman, Cimarron P-Model

10. 460 S&W Mag

Lowest price currently available: $1.04 per round

$1.04 per round 1-month price change: +0.14%

+0.14% Price range since tracking began: $0.99 – $1.34 per round

$0.99 – $1.34 per round Common usages include: Hunting, wilderness defense

Hunting, wilderness defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Taurus Raging Hunter, Magnum Research BFR, Smith & Wesson Model 460XVR

9. 50 Action Express

Lowest price currently available: $1.24 per round

$1.24 per round 1-month price change: +0%

+0% Price range since tracking began: $1.17 – $1.40 per round

$1.17 – $1.40 per round Common usages include: Hunting, wilderness defense

Hunting, wilderness defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Bond Arms Cyclops, Magnum Research Desert Eagle

8. 32 NAA

Lowest price currently available: $1.30 per round

$1.30 per round 1-month price change: +0%

+0% Price range since tracking began: $1.30 – $1.53 per round

$1.30 – $1.53 per round Common usages include: Concealed carry, self defense

Concealed carry, self defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: North American Arms Guardian

7. 460 Rowland

Lowest price currently available: $1.34 per round

$1.34 per round 1-month price change: +8.37%

+8.37% Price range since tracking began: $0.96 – $1.50 per round

$0.96 – $1.50 per round Common usages include: Hunting, self defense

Hunting, self defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: .460 Rowland Deepwoods 1911

6. 454 Casull

Lowest price currently available: $1.45 per round

$1.45 per round 1-month price change: +6.71%

+6.71% Price range since tracking began: $1.12 – $1.48 per round

$1.12 – $1.48 per round Common usages include: Hunting, wilderness defense

Hunting, wilderness defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Taurus Raging Hunter, Ruger Super Redhawk

5. 500 Magnum

Lowest price currently available: $1.52 per round

$1.52 per round 1-month price change: +0%

+0% Price range since tracking began: $1.45 – $1.98 per round

$1.45 – $1.98 per round Common usages include: Hunting, wilderness defense

Hunting, wilderness defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Magnum Research BFR

4. 480 Ruger

Lowest price currently available: $1.54 per round

$1.54 per round 1-month price change: +0.04%

+0.04% Price range since tracking began: $1.53 – $3.12 per round

$1.53 – $3.12 per round Common usages include: Hunting, wilderness defense

Hunting, wilderness defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Ruger Super Redhawk, Magnum Research BFR, Ruger Super Blackhawk

3. 7.5 FK

Lowest price currently available: $1.58 per round

$1.58 per round 1-month price change: -0.96%

-0.96% Price range since tracking began: $1.40 – $1.71 per round

$1.40 – $1.71 per round Common usages include: Long-range target shooting, hunting, personal defense, law enforcement

Long-range target shooting, hunting, personal defense, law enforcement Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: FK Brno PSD

2. 429 Desert Eagle

Lowest price currently available: $1.97 per round

$1.97 per round 1-month price change: -0.02%

-0.02% Price range since tracking began: $1.75 – $2.01 per round

$1.75 – $2.01 per round Common usages include: Hunting, self defense

Hunting, self defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Magnum Research Desert Eagle

1. 475 Linebaugh

Lowest price currently available: $3.45 per round

$3.45 per round 1-month price change: +0.02%

+0.02% Price range since tracking began: $3.45 – $3.57 per round

$3.45 – $3.57 per round Common usages include: Hunting, wilderness defense

Hunting, wilderness defense Handgun models chambered for ammunition include: Magnum Research BFR

