US Gun Violence Is Too High, But 39 Countries Are Still Worse

An estimated 62 million people worldwide die each year. A majority of these deaths are attributable to noncommunicable diseases, such as cancer, heart attack, or stroke. A smaller but still significant number die from infectious diseases like pneumonia, tuberculosis, or HIV/AIDS. Interpersonal violence, meanwhile, accounts for less than 1% of all deaths globally. However, in many parts of the world, deadly violence—especially incidents involving firearms—is a much bigger problem than it is elsewhere.
Key Points
-
Globally, gun violence is not among the leading causes of death — still, more than 700 people worldwide are killed by interpersonal gun violence every day.
-
While only about 3.3 people in every 100,000 around the world are killed by gun violence annually, in dozens of countries, rates of deadly gun violence are more than double the global average.
-
According to a report from the Small Arms Survey, an independent Swiss research organization, over a quarter of a million people globally were violently killed by a firearm in 2021, the latest year of available data. That same year, the gun violence death rate was 3.3 killings for every 100,000 people, up from 3.1 per 100,000 the previous year. These deaths include homicides (both intentional and unintentional), as well as those resulting from conflict and legal interventions, but do not include suicides.
While gun violence accounts for only a small fraction of global fatalities each year, in certain countries, violent gun deaths are more than twice as common as they are worldwide.
Using data from the Small Arms Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries with the most deadly gun violence. We reviewed 2021 gun violence fatality data for over 200 countries and territories and ranked them by the number of firearm-related killings per 100,000 people. Only the 40 countries with the highest gun violence death rates are included on this list. Supplemental data on population and per capita gross domestic product (GDP) are from the World Bank and are for the latest available year.
In every country on this list, deadly gun violence rates are more than double the global rate of 3.3 per 100,000, and in some places, gun-related fatalities are over 10 times the global average.
In many of these countries, the prevalence of deadly gun violence is largely due to active conflict. Places on this list, like Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, have all suffered through armed conflict in recent years, as defined under international humanitarian law. In other places on this list, including Belize, Mexico, and Venezuela, deadly gun violence is largely fueled by drug cartels, economic instability, or political instability. (Here is a look at the countries with the most political violence.)
By the standards of the developed world, most of these countries are relatively poor, with a per capita GDP of less than $15,000. The most notable exception, however, is the United States. With a GDP per capita of nearly $82,800, the U.S. is by far the wealthiest country on this list.
While many of the common factors driving deadly violence in these countries are largely absent in the United States, the U.S. stands out for the widespread presence of firearms.According to the Small Arms Survey, the U.S. is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. The United States is also one of the only countries in the world in which gun ownership is a constitutional right. (Here is a look at the American cities with the highest gun crime rates.)
These are the countries with the highest rates of deadly gun violence.
40. United States
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 6.7 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 22,702 (82.7% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $82,769 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 334.9 million
- Global region: Northern America
39. Cote d’Ivoire
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 7.0 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 1,922 (52.0% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $2,531 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 31.2 million
- Global region: Western Africa
38. Chad
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 7.1 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 1,212 (45.9% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $681 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 19.3 million
- Global region: Middle Africa
37. Guadeloupe
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 7.1 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 28 (96.6% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Latest available population estimate: N/A
- Global region: Caribbean
36. Barbados
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 7.1 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 20 (54.1% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $23,804 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 282,336
- Global region: Caribbean
35. Nigeria
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 7.6 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 16,309 (44.0% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $1,597 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 227.9 million
- Global region: Western Africa
34. French Guiana
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 8.1 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 24 (49.0% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Latest available population estimate: N/A
- Global region: South America
33. Dominican Republic
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 9.4 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 1,041 (61.2% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $10,718 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 11.3 million
- Global region: Caribbean
32. Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 9.4 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 9,015 (42.2% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $628 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 105.8 million
- Global region: Middle Africa
31. Lesotho
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 9.5 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 217 (20.1% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $916 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 2.3 million
- Global region: Southern Africa
30. Costa Rica
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 9.6 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 492 (72.8% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $16,942 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 5.1 million
- Global region: Central America
29. British Virgin Islands
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 9.6 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 3 (13.6% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Latest available population estimate: 38,985
- Global region: Caribbean
28. Somalia
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 9.9 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 1,695 (50.8% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $597 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 18.4 million
- Global region: Eastern Africa
27. Iraq
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 10.6 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 4,620 (61.6% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $5,565 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 45.1 million
- Global region: Western Asia
26. Panama
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 10.6 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 462 (72.5% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $18,686 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 4.5 million
- Global region: Central America
25. Mali
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 10.8 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 2,366 (50.5% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $869 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 23.8 million
- Global region: Western Africa
24. Curaçao
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 11.0 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 21 (75.0% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $22,192 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 147,862
- Global region: Caribbean
23. Myanmar
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 11.1 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 5,966 (34.4% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $1,233 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 54.1 million
- Global region: South-Eastern Asia
22. South Sudan
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 11.5 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 1,239 (35.9% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Latest available population estimate: 11.5 million
- Global region: Eastern Africa
21. Ecuador
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 11.8 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 2,098 (73.1% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $6,610 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 18.0 million
- Global region: South America
20. El Salvador
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 14.1 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 890 (63.3% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $5,391 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 6.3 million
- Global region: Central America
19. Guatemala
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 15.3 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 2,690 (66.4% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $5,763 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 18.1 million
- Global region: Central America
18. Central African Republic
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 17.1 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 934 (22.0% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $496 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 5.2 million
- Global region: Middle Africa
17. Syrian Arab Republic
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 17.9 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 3,818 (30.3% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2022: $1,052 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 23.6 million
- Global region: Western Asia
16. Brazil
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 18.7 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 39,963 (76.7% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $10,295 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 211.1 million
- Global region: South America
15. Colombia
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 21.1 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 10,848 (58.3% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $6,947 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 52.3 million
- Global region: South America
14. Puerto Rico
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 21.3 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 694 (100.0% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $36,779 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 3.2 million
- Global region: Caribbean
13. Mexico
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 22.4 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 28,342 (68.4% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $13,790 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 129.7 million
- Global region: Central America
12. Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 24.9 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 26 (66.7% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $10,520 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 101,323
- Global region: Caribbean
11. Belize
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 26.0 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 104 (71.2% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $7,460 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 411,106
- Global region: Central America
10. Trinidad and Tobago
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 26.2 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 400 (70.5% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $20,016 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 1.4 million
- Global region: Caribbean
9. Venezuela
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 29.3 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 8,255 (78.5% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Latest available population estimate: 28.3 million
- Global region: South America
8. Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 29.4 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 14 (87.5% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $22,574 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 46,758
- Global region: Caribbean
7. Yemen
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 30.5 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 10,056 (49.9% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $477 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 39.4 million
- Global region: Western Asia
6. Saint Lucia
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 30.6 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 55 (67.1% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $13,555 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 179,285
- Global region: Caribbean
5. Bahamas
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 32.6 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 133 (88.7% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $35,897 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 399,440
- Global region: Caribbean
4. Honduras
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 32.7 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 3,356 (73.6% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $3,232 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 10.6 million
- Global region: Central America
3. United States Virgin Islands
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 49.0 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 49 (92.5% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2022: $44,321 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 104,917
- Global region: Caribbean
2. Jamaica
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 55.4 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 1,565 (85.8% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $6,840 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 2.8 million
- Global region: Caribbean
1. Afghanistan
- Estimated annual violent gun death rate: 56.8 per 100,000 people
- Total number of annual violent gun deaths: 22,776 (50.6% of all violent deaths)
- GDP per capita in 2023: $416 (current USD)
- Latest available population estimate: 41.5 million
- Global region: Southern Asia
