Immigrants Are Flocking to These Areas in a Crucial Swing State SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Every year, millions of immigrants move to the United States.

Of the 2.1 million people who moved to the U.S. from abroad in 2022, tens of thousands now live in Georgia — a state with a large foreign-born population.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

Election Day is only weeks away, and U.S. immigration policy is top of mind for millions of Americans — and as with nearly every major issue in American politics, opinions about immigration are starkly divided along party lines.

A recent survey from the Pew Research Center found that immigration is a very important issue in the 2024 presidential race for 61% of registered voters. The same study also found that only 39% of voters who support Kamala Harris, a Democrat, see immigration policy as very important, compared to 82% of Republicans who support Donald Trump.

Currently, there are nearly 45.3 million immigrants living in the United States, or about 13.8% of the total U.S. population, according to 1-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Of America’s foreign-born residents, 23.7 million are naturalized U.S. citizens, 21.6 million are foreign nationals, and more than 2.1 million of all immigrants in the U.S. came in 2022, the most recent year of available data.

Places with large, well-established communities of immigrants are often popular destinations for new international migrants. There are currently 1,118,650 people living in Georgia who were born in a foreign country, more than in all but eight other states. While every state brought in new residents from abroad in 2022, Georgia was, perhaps not surprisingly, an especially popular destination.

According to 5-year ACS estimates, approximately 50,600 people moved to Georgia from a different country or U.S. territory in 2022. The largest share of new residents from abroad in Georgia came from Asia, a region that accounted for about 34.3% of all international migration to the state in 2022. Immigrants from Central America and Europe were also relatively common, accounting for about 16.2% and 13.0% of all inbound migration, respectively. (Here is a look at the countries most immigrants in the U.S. come from.)

For any number of reasons, some parts of Georgia are demonstrably more attractive for international migrants than others. Whether for social factors, such as the presence of large international communities, or for economic conditions, like affordable housing or the availability of well-paying jobs, 21 of the 159 counties in Georgia with available data brought in more than 500 people from abroad in 2022 alone. (These immigrant populations have made it big in the U.S.)

These are the counties in Georgia where the most immigrants are moving. All county-level migration, income, and home value data in this story are 5-year average estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s ACS. Supplemental data on the average unemployment rate in 2023 are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It is important to note that international migration totals include individuals who moved from Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories, like the Virgin Islands and American Samoa, as well as foreign countries.

Why It Matters

Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

The United States has long been a leading destination for international migrants globally. However, fueled in part by a surge in illegal crossings along the southern border, U.S. immigration policy has emerged as one of the most contentious and polarizing issues in American politics. More than 2.1 million people migrated to the U.S. from abroad in 2022 alone, and of them, about 2.8% reside in Georgia, according to 1-year ACS estimates.

21. Fayette County

Jon Frederick / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 501 (0.4% of current population)

501 (0.4% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 146 migrants; Europe: 93 migrants

Asia: 146 migrants; Europe: 93 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 89.2% native-born; 5.8% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 5.0% foreign-born non-citizen

89.2% native-born; 5.8% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 5.0% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.0% (0.2 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.0% (0.2 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $369,700 ($123,800 higher than statewide median)

$369,700 ($123,800 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $105,910 ($34,555 higher than statewide median)

$105,910 ($34,555 higher than statewide median) Total population: 118,440

20. Houston County

bjones27 / Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 575 (0.4% of current population)

575 (0.4% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Europe: 294 migrants; Caribbean: 164 migrants; Asia: 96 migrants

Europe: 294 migrants; Caribbean: 164 migrants; Asia: 96 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 93.6% native-born; 3.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.8% foreign-born non-citizen

93.6% native-born; 3.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.8% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 2.9% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

2.9% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $189,500 ($56,400 lower than statewide median)

$189,500 ($56,400 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $76,968 ($5,613 higher than statewide median)

$76,968 ($5,613 higher than statewide median) Total population: 162,599

19. Carroll County

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 585 (0.5% of current population)

585 (0.5% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 338 migrants; Asia: 132 migrants; Africa: 83 migrants

Central America: 338 migrants; Asia: 132 migrants; Africa: 83 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 95.1% native-born; 1.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.2% foreign-born non-citizen

95.1% native-born; 1.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.2% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

3.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $196,900 ($49,000 lower than statewide median)

$196,900 ($49,000 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $66,895 ($4,460 lower than statewide median)

$66,895 ($4,460 lower than statewide median) Total population: 118,622

18. Habersham County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 632 (1.4% of current population)

632 (1.4% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 336 migrants; U.S. Island Areas: 161 migrants; South America: 129 migrants

Central America: 336 migrants; U.S. Island Areas: 161 migrants; South America: 129 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 90.5% native-born; 2.1% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 7.4% foreign-born non-citizen

90.5% native-born; 2.1% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 7.4% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.1% (0.1 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.1% (0.1 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $188,800 ($57,100 lower than statewide median)

$188,800 ($57,100 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $61,292 ($10,063 lower than statewide median)

$61,292 ($10,063 lower than statewide median) Total population: 46,101

17. Paulding County

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 694 (0.4% of current population)

694 (0.4% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Africa: 232 migrants; South America: 218 migrants; Oceania and At Sea: 104 migrants

Africa: 232 migrants; South America: 218 migrants; Oceania and At Sea: 104 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 92.8% native-born; 3.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-citizen

92.8% native-born; 3.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 2.9% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

2.9% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $251,100 ($5,200 higher than statewide median)

$251,100 ($5,200 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $89,237 ($17,882 higher than statewide median)

$89,237 ($17,882 higher than statewide median) Total population: 167,736

16. Newton County

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 774 (0.7% of current population)

774 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 618 migrants; Asia: 67 migrants; Europe: 52 migrants

Central America: 618 migrants; Asia: 67 migrants; Europe: 52 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 93.6% native-born; 3.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-citizen

93.6% native-born; 3.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.8% (0.6 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

3.8% (0.6 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $200,300 ($45,600 lower than statewide median)

$200,300 ($45,600 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $70,732 ($623 lower than statewide median)

$70,732 ($623 lower than statewide median) Total population: 111,852

15. Richmond County

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 775 (0.4% of current population)

775 (0.4% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 292 migrants; Europe: 215 migrants; Puerto Rico: 134 migrants

Asia: 292 migrants; Europe: 215 migrants; Puerto Rico: 134 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 96.6% native-born; 2.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.4% foreign-born non-citizen

96.6% native-born; 2.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.4% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.6% (1.4 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.6% (1.4 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $142,100 ($103,800 lower than statewide median)

$142,100 ($103,800 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $50,605 ($20,750 lower than statewide median)

$50,605 ($20,750 lower than statewide median) Total population: 203,570

14. Cherokee County

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 810 (0.3% of current population)

810 (0.3% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 324 migrants; South America: 239 migrants; Asia: 118 migrants

Central America: 324 migrants; South America: 239 migrants; Asia: 118 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 90.1% native-born; 4.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 5.5% foreign-born non-citizen

90.1% native-born; 4.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 5.5% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 2.6% (0.6 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

2.6% (0.6 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $358,400 ($112,500 higher than statewide median)

$358,400 ($112,500 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $100,824 ($29,469 higher than statewide median)

$100,824 ($29,469 higher than statewide median) Total population: 265,853

13. Colquitt County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 864 (1.9% of current population)

864 (1.9% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 685 migrants; Caribbean: 88 migrants; Europe: 59 migrants

Central America: 685 migrants; Caribbean: 88 migrants; Europe: 59 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 88.8% native-born; 2.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 8.7% foreign-born non-citizen

88.8% native-born; 2.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 8.7% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 2.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

2.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $113,900 ($132,000 lower than statewide median)

$113,900 ($132,000 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $47,235 ($24,120 lower than statewide median)

$47,235 ($24,120 lower than statewide median) Total population: 45,015

12. Hall County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 976 (0.5% of current population)

976 (0.5% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 309 migrants; Northern North America: 204 migrants; Puerto Rico: 195 migrants

Central America: 309 migrants; Northern North America: 204 migrants; Puerto Rico: 195 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 82.9% native-born; 5.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 11.6% foreign-born non-citizen

82.9% native-born; 5.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 11.6% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 2.4% (0.8 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

2.4% (0.8 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $277,900 ($32,000 higher than statewide median)

$277,900 ($32,000 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $74,153 ($2,798 higher than statewide median)

$74,153 ($2,798 higher than statewide median) Total population: 202,582

11. Clarke County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,030 (0.8% of current population)

1,030 (0.8% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 269 migrants; Europe: 211 migrants; South America: 191 migrants

Asia: 269 migrants; Europe: 211 migrants; South America: 191 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 90.4% native-born; 3.6% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 6.1% foreign-born non-citizen

90.4% native-born; 3.6% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 6.1% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

3.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $242,600 ($3,300 lower than statewide median)

$242,600 ($3,300 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $48,692 ($22,663 lower than statewide median)

$48,692 ($22,663 lower than statewide median) Total population: 127,648

10. Liberty County

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,063 (1.7% of current population)

1,063 (1.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 640 migrants; Europe: 339 migrants; U.S. Island Areas: 40 migrants

Asia: 640 migrants; Europe: 339 migrants; U.S. Island Areas: 40 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 93.2% native-born; 3.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-citizen

93.2% native-born; 3.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

3.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $158,400 ($87,500 lower than statewide median)

$158,400 ($87,500 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $55,149 ($16,206 lower than statewide median)

$55,149 ($16,206 lower than statewide median) Total population: 64,111

9. Columbia County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,139 (0.7% of current population)

1,139 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 686 migrants; Europe: 225 migrants; Africa: 86 migrants

Asia: 686 migrants; Europe: 225 migrants; Africa: 86 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 92.6% native-born; 4.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.9% foreign-born non-citizen

92.6% native-born; 4.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.9% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.0% (0.2 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.0% (0.2 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $259,000 ($13,100 higher than statewide median)

$259,000 ($13,100 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $92,571 ($21,216 higher than statewide median)

$92,571 ($21,216 higher than statewide median) Total population: 155,445

8. Clayton County

A P Wood / Wikimedia Commons

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,141 (0.4% of current population)

1,141 (0.4% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Africa: 424 migrants; Central America: 290 migrants; Asia: 220 migrants

Africa: 424 migrants; Central America: 290 migrants; Asia: 220 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 87.0% native-born; 6.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 6.3% foreign-born non-citizen

87.0% native-born; 6.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 6.3% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.1% (0.9 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.1% (0.9 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $167,200 ($78,700 lower than statewide median)

$167,200 ($78,700 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $56,207 ($15,148 lower than statewide median)

$56,207 ($15,148 lower than statewide median) Total population: 292,604

7. Forsyth County

Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,199 (0.5% of current population)

1,199 (0.5% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 630 migrants; Europe: 180 migrants; Central America: 111 migrants

Asia: 630 migrants; Europe: 180 migrants; Central America: 111 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 79.9% native-born; 9.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 10.7% foreign-born non-citizen

79.9% native-born; 9.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 10.7% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 2.5% (0.7 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

2.5% (0.7 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $451,100 ($205,200 higher than statewide median)

$451,100 ($205,200 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $131,660 ($60,305 higher than statewide median)

$131,660 ($60,305 higher than statewide median) Total population: 250,848

6. Muscogee County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,780 (0.9% of current population)

1,780 (0.9% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: South America: 437 migrants; Asia: 433 migrants; Central America: 393 migrants

South America: 437 migrants; Asia: 433 migrants; Central America: 393 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 94.7% native-born; 2.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.4% foreign-born non-citizen

94.7% native-born; 2.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.4% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.2% (1.0 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.2% (1.0 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $168,400 ($77,500 lower than statewide median)

$168,400 ($77,500 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $54,561 ($16,794 lower than statewide median)

$54,561 ($16,794 lower than statewide median) Total population: 202,153

5. Chatham County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,995 (0.7% of current population)

1,995 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 1,200 migrants; Europe: 213 migrants; Puerto Rico: 137 migrants

Asia: 1,200 migrants; Europe: 213 migrants; Puerto Rico: 137 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 92.6% native-born; 3.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.7% foreign-born non-citizen

92.6% native-born; 3.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.7% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 2.9% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

2.9% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $256,400 ($10,500 higher than statewide median)

$256,400 ($10,500 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $66,171 ($5,184 lower than statewide median)

$66,171 ($5,184 lower than statewide median) Total population: 293,410

4. Cobb County

JD and Kyle Shoot Stock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 5,062 (0.7% of current population)

5,062 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: South America: 1,515 migrants; Central America: 981 migrants; Asia: 965 migrants

South America: 1,515 migrants; Central America: 981 migrants; Asia: 965 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 84.2% native-born; 7.6% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 8.1% foreign-born non-citizen

84.2% native-born; 7.6% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 8.1% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 2.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

2.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $346,000 ($100,100 higher than statewide median)

$346,000 ($100,100 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $94,244 ($22,889 higher than statewide median)

$94,244 ($22,889 higher than statewide median) Total population: 757,437

3. DeKalb County

CIAPIX / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 5,415 (0.7% of current population)

5,415 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 1,929 migrants; Africa: 1,234 migrants; Central America: 647 migrants

Asia: 1,929 migrants; Africa: 1,234 migrants; Central America: 647 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 83.5% native-born; 8.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 8.6% foreign-born non-citizen

83.5% native-born; 8.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 8.6% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

3.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $301,100 ($55,200 higher than statewide median)

$301,100 ($55,200 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $76,044 ($4,689 higher than statewide median)

$76,044 ($4,689 higher than statewide median) Total population: 752,536

2. Gwinnett County

nangnoi / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 6,507 (0.7% of current population)

6,507 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 2,399 migrants; South America: 1,131 migrants; Africa: 757 migrants

Asia: 2,399 migrants; South America: 1,131 migrants; Africa: 757 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 73.4% native-born; 13.3% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 13.3% foreign-born non-citizen

73.4% native-born; 13.3% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 13.3% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 2.9% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

2.9% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $307,300 ($61,400 higher than statewide median)

$307,300 ($61,400 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $82,296 ($10,941 higher than statewide median)

$82,296 ($10,941 higher than statewide median) Total population: 948,445

1. Fulton County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 8,441 (0.8% of current population)

8,441 (0.8% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 4,444 migrants; Europe: 1,275 migrants; Central America: 706 migrants

Asia: 4,444 migrants; Europe: 1,275 migrants; Central America: 706 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 86.4% native-born; 6.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 6.9% foreign-born non-citizen

86.4% native-born; 6.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 6.9% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.4% (0.2 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

3.4% (0.2 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $398,300 ($152,400 higher than statewide median)

$398,300 ($152,400 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $86,267 ($14,912 higher than statewide median)

$86,267 ($14,912 higher than statewide median) Total population: 1,050,921

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.