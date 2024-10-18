Thousands of New Immigrants Are Settling in This Democrat-Leaning State Canva | halfpoint and studiocasper from Getty Images Signature

Every year, millions of immigrants move to the United States.

Of the 2.1 million people who moved to the U.S. from abroad in 2022, tens of thousands now live in New Jersey — a state with a relatively large foreign-born population.

Election Day is only weeks away, and U.S. immigration policy is top of mind for millions of Americans. A recent survey from the Pew Research Center found that 61% of registered voters consider immigration a very important issue in the 2024 presidential race.

As with nearly every major issue in today’s political climate, opinions about immigration are starkly divided along party lines. According to the same Pew study, only 39% of respondents who support Kamala Harris, a Democrat, see immigration policy as very important, compared to 82% of Republicans who support Donald Trump.

Currently, there are nearly 45.3 million immigrants living in the United States, or about 13.8% of the total U.S. population, according to 1-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Of America’s foreign-born residents, 23.7 million are naturalized U.S. citizens, 21.6 million are foreign nationals, and more than 2.1 million of all immigrants in the U.S. came in 2022, the most recent year of available data.

Places with large, well-established communities of immigrants are often popular destinations for new international migrants. There are currently 2,144,084 people living in New Jersey who were born in a foreign country, more than in all but four other states. While every state brought in new residents from abroad in 2022, New Jersey was, perhaps not surprisingly, an especially popular destination.

According to 5-year ACS estimates, approximately 64,100 people moved to New Jersey from a different country or U.S. territory in 2022. The largest share of new residents from abroad in New Jersey came from Asia, a region that accounted for about 34.7% of all international migration to the state in 2022. Immigrants from South America and the Caribbean were also relatively common, accounting for about 19.7% and 12.2% of all inbound migration, respectively. (Here is a look at the countries most immigrants in the U.S. come from.)

For any number of reasons, some parts of New Jersey are demonstrably more attractive for international migrants than others. Whether for social factors, such as the presence of large international communities, or for economic conditions, like affordable housing or the availability of well-paying jobs, 15 of the 21 counties in New Jersey with available data brought in more than 500 people from abroad in 2022 alone. (These immigrant populations have made it big in the U.S.)

These are the counties in New Jersey where the most immigrants are moving. All county-level data on migration, income, and home values in this story are 5-year average estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s ACS. Supplemental data on the average unemployment rate in 2023 are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It is important to note that international migration totals include individuals who moved from Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories, like the Virgin Islands and American Samoa, as well as foreign countries.

Why It Matters

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

The United States has long been a leading destination for international migrants globally. However, fueled in part by a surge in illegal crossings along the southern border, U.S. immigration policy has emerged as one of the most contentious and polarizing issues in American politics. More than 2.1 million people migrated to the U.S. from abroad in 2022 alone, and of them, about 3.7% reside in New Jersey, according to 1-year ACS estimates.

15. Gloucester County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 600 (0.2% of current population)

600 (0.2% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 203 migrants; Europe: 165 migrants; Puerto Rico: 76 migrants

Asia: 203 migrants; Europe: 165 migrants; Puerto Rico: 76 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 94.1% native-born; 3.8% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.1% foreign-born non-citizen

94.1% native-born; 3.8% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.1% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.3% (0.1 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

4.3% (0.1 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $265,200 ($136,200 lower than statewide median)

$265,200 ($136,200 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $99,668 ($2,542 higher than statewide median)

$99,668 ($2,542 higher than statewide median) Total population: 300,028

14. Ocean County

Cwieders / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,236 (0.2% of current population)

1,236 (0.2% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 394 migrants; Europe: 280 migrants; South America: 162 migrants

Asia: 394 migrants; Europe: 280 migrants; South America: 162 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 92.1% native-born; 5.1% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.8% foreign-born non-citizen

92.1% native-born; 5.1% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.8% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.2% (0.2 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

4.2% (0.2 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $343,500 ($57,900 lower than statewide median)

$343,500 ($57,900 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $82,379 ($14,747 lower than statewide median)

$82,379 ($14,747 lower than statewide median) Total population: 629,808

13. Atlantic County

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,260 (0.5% of current population)

1,260 (0.5% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 532 migrants; Caribbean: 200 migrants; Europe: 153 migrants

Asia: 532 migrants; Caribbean: 200 migrants; Europe: 153 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 84.1% native-born; 9.1% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 6.8% foreign-born non-citizen

84.1% native-born; 9.1% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 6.8% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 5.9% (1.5 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

5.9% (1.5 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $254,100 ($147,300 lower than statewide median)

$254,100 ($147,300 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $73,113 ($24,013 lower than statewide median)

$73,113 ($24,013 lower than statewide median) Total population: 271,454

12. Somerset County

DougSchneiderPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 2,121 (0.6% of current population)

2,121 (0.6% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 1,038 migrants; South America: 356 migrants; Europe: 200 migrants

Asia: 1,038 migrants; South America: 356 migrants; Europe: 200 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 72.9% native-born; 16.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 10.6% foreign-born non-citizen

72.9% native-born; 16.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 10.6% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.8% (0.6 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.8% (0.6 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $489,500 ($88,100 higher than statewide median)

$489,500 ($88,100 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $131,948 ($34,822 higher than statewide median)

$131,948 ($34,822 higher than statewide median) Total population: 341,624

11. Passaic County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 2,736 (0.5% of current population)

2,736 (0.5% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Caribbean: 901 migrants; Asia: 731 migrants; Central America: 371 migrants

Caribbean: 901 migrants; Asia: 731 migrants; Central America: 371 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 67.2% native-born; 18.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 14.7% foreign-born non-citizen

67.2% native-born; 18.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 14.7% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 5.5% (1.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

5.5% (1.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $413,500 ($12,100 higher than statewide median)

$413,500 ($12,100 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $84,465 ($12,661 lower than statewide median)

$84,465 ($12,661 lower than statewide median) Total population: 514,035

10. Monmouth County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 2,817 (0.4% of current population)

2,817 (0.4% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: South America: 1,133 migrants; Asia: 737 migrants; Europe: 350 migrants

South America: 1,133 migrants; Asia: 737 migrants; Europe: 350 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 86.7% native-born; 9.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 4.3% foreign-born non-citizen

86.7% native-born; 9.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 4.3% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.8% (0.6 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.8% (0.6 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $519,300 ($117,900 higher than statewide median)

$519,300 ($117,900 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $118,527 ($21,401 higher than statewide median)

$118,527 ($21,401 higher than statewide median) Total population: 637,538

9. Mercer County

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 2,892 (0.8% of current population)

2,892 (0.8% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 1,153 migrants; Europe: 472 migrants; South America: 447 migrants

Asia: 1,153 migrants; Europe: 472 migrants; South America: 447 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 75.2% native-born; 12.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 12.6% foreign-born non-citizen

75.2% native-born; 12.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 12.6% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.9% (0.5 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.9% (0.5 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $327,600 ($73,800 lower than statewide median)

$327,600 ($73,800 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $92,697 ($4,429 lower than statewide median)

$92,697 ($4,429 lower than statewide median) Total population: 380,134

8. Camden County

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 2,980 (0.6% of current population)

2,980 (0.6% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 874 migrants; Puerto Rico: 782 migrants; Caribbean: 610 migrants

Asia: 874 migrants; Puerto Rico: 782 migrants; Caribbean: 610 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 88.1% native-born; 6.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 5.1% foreign-born non-citizen

88.1% native-born; 6.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 5.1% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.8% (0.4 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.8% (0.4 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $241,300 ($160,100 lower than statewide median)

$241,300 ($160,100 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $82,005 ($15,121 lower than statewide median)

$82,005 ($15,121 lower than statewide median) Total population: 516,806

7. Burlington County

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 3,306 (0.7% of current population)

3,306 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 1,067 migrants; Puerto Rico: 658 migrants; Europe: 549 migrants

Asia: 1,067 migrants; Puerto Rico: 658 migrants; Europe: 549 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 89.2% native-born; 7.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.6% foreign-born non-citizen

89.2% native-born; 7.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.6% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.9% (0.5 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.9% (0.5 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $304,600 ($96,800 lower than statewide median)

$304,600 ($96,800 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $102,615 ($5,489 higher than statewide median)

$102,615 ($5,489 higher than statewide median) Total population: 458,046

6. Morris County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 3,571 (0.7% of current population)

3,571 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 1,302 migrants; South America: 736 migrants; Europe: 554 migrants

Asia: 1,302 migrants; South America: 736 migrants; Europe: 554 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 80.5% native-born; 11.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 7.6% foreign-born non-citizen

80.5% native-born; 11.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 7.6% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.7% (0.7 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.7% (0.7 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $531,800 ($130,400 higher than statewide median)

$531,800 ($130,400 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $130,808 ($33,682 higher than statewide median)

$130,808 ($33,682 higher than statewide median) Total population: 504,402

5. Union County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 5,498 (1.0% of current population)

5,498 (1.0% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: South America: 1,858 migrants; Central America: 1,056 migrants; Caribbean: 649 migrants

South America: 1,858 migrants; Central America: 1,056 migrants; Caribbean: 649 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 68.1% native-born; 16.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 15.2% foreign-born non-citizen

68.1% native-born; 16.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 15.2% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.7% (0.3 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.7% (0.3 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $458,000 ($56,600 higher than statewide median)

$458,000 ($56,600 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $95,000 ($2,126 lower than statewide median)

$95,000 ($2,126 lower than statewide median) Total population: 566,163

4. Bergen County

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 8,016 (0.8% of current population)

8,016 (0.8% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 3,194 migrants; South America: 1,614 migrants; Caribbean: 1,227 migrants

Asia: 3,194 migrants; South America: 1,614 migrants; Caribbean: 1,227 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 68.3% native-born; 20.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 10.8% foreign-born non-citizen

68.3% native-born; 20.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 10.8% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.9% (0.5 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.9% (0.5 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $561,500 ($160,100 higher than statewide median)

$561,500 ($160,100 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $118,714 ($21,588 higher than statewide median)

$118,714 ($21,588 higher than statewide median) Total population: 945,037

3. Essex County

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 8,125 (1.0% of current population)

8,125 (1.0% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: South America: 2,550 migrants; Asia: 1,384 migrants; Africa: 1,375 migrants

South America: 2,550 migrants; Asia: 1,384 migrants; Africa: 1,375 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 70.7% native-born; 15.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 13.6% foreign-born non-citizen

70.7% native-born; 15.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 13.6% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 5.5% (1.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

5.5% (1.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $466,500 ($65,100 higher than statewide median)

$466,500 ($65,100 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $73,785 ($23,341 lower than statewide median)

$73,785 ($23,341 lower than statewide median) Total population: 843,962

2. Middlesex County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 8,174 (1.0% of current population)

8,174 (1.0% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 4,535 migrants; Caribbean: 1,294 migrants; South America: 603 migrants

Asia: 4,535 migrants; Caribbean: 1,294 migrants; South America: 603 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 65.6% native-born; 20.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 14.0% foreign-born non-citizen

65.6% native-born; 20.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 14.0% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.1% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

4.1% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $411,900 ($10,500 higher than statewide median)

$411,900 ($10,500 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $105,206 ($8,080 higher than statewide median)

$105,206 ($8,080 higher than statewide median) Total population: 851,731

1. Hudson County

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 9,079 (1.3% of current population)

9,079 (1.3% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 4,240 migrants; South America: 1,882 migrants; Europe: 983 migrants

Asia: 4,240 migrants; South America: 1,882 migrants; Europe: 983 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 56.8% native-born; 22.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 21.0% foreign-born non-citizen

56.8% native-born; 22.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 21.0% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.4% (in line with statewide rate)

4.4% (in line with statewide rate) Median home value: $486,900 ($85,500 higher than statewide median)

$486,900 ($85,500 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $86,854 ($10,272 lower than statewide median)

$86,854 ($10,272 lower than statewide median) Total population: 703,204

