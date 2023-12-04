The 35 Countries With The Most Gun Deaths Per Capita tillsonburg / E+ via Getty Images

Gun violence is among the most pressing and enduring problems facing the United States. According to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive, there have been nearly twice as many mass shootings as there have been days so far in 2023 – and a total of more than 36,000 people have been killed by a firearm in the same period. (Here is a look at the number of American mass shootings every year.)

In every other wealthy, highly-developed country – including the entire European continent – rates of deadly gun violence are nowhere near as high as they are in the United States. And though more than a century has passed since the last war was fought on U.S. soil, Americans are more likely to be shot and killed than residents of many countries across Africa and the Middle East that are actively combating terrorist insurgencies or engaged in civil war.

Using data from the Small Arms Survey, an international organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries with the highest rates of deadly gun violence. Countries are ranked on the estimated number of violent gun deaths – excluding suicides – for every 100,000 people in 2020, the latest year of available data. We only considered countries with populations of at least 10 million, according to World Bank estimates.

The 35 countries on this list span four continents – Africa, Asia, North America, and South America. Among them, rates of violent gun deaths range from 1.8 for every 100,000 people to 32.3 per 100,000.

In many of these countries, high rates of deadly gun violence are driven by large-scale armed conflict. Some of the highest-ranking countries on this list, including Afghanistan, Colombia, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, are in the throes of terrorist insurgencies, drug wars, civil war, or ethnic violence. (These 29 countries are at war right now.)

For a country with none of these problems on a large scale, the U.S. ranks relatively high on this list, with about 7 violent gun deaths for every 100,000 people in 2020. The U.S. is also an outlier in terms of wealth, with a per capita GDP of about $76,400 in 2022, according to the World Bank. For context, Chile ranks as the second wealthiest country on this list, with a per capita GDP of $15,356 – and in most of these countries, per capita GDP is below $5,000.

High rates of gun violence in the U.S. is attributable in part to high rates of gun ownership. According to Small Arms Survey estimates from 2017, the latest year of available data, the U.S. is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. Additionally, along with Guatemala and Mexico, the U.S. is one of only three countries in the world where firearm ownership is a constitutional right. Notably, each of these places ranks among the 15 countries with the highest rates of violent gun deaths.

Here are the countries with the most gun deaths per person.

35. Ecuador

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 1.8 per 100,000 people (total: 321)

1.8 per 100,000 people (total: 321) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 2.4 per 100 people – 167th most of 230 countries (total: 402,000)

Approx. 2.4 per 100 people – 167th most of 230 countries (total: 402,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $6,391 – 119th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$6,391 – 119th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 18,001,000 – 66th largest of 217 countries

18,001,000 – 66th largest of 217 countries Regional location: South America

34. Peru

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 1.9 per 100,000 people (total: 621)

1.9 per 100,000 people (total: 621) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 2.0 per 100 people – 174th most of 230 countries (total: 633,000)

Approx. 2.0 per 100 people – 174th most of 230 countries (total: 633,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $7,126 – 107th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$7,126 – 107th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 34,049,588 – 44th largest of 217 countries

34,049,588 – 44th largest of 217 countries Regional location: South America

33. Thailand

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 2.1 per 100,000 people (total: 1,443)

2.1 per 100,000 people (total: 1,443) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 15.1 per 100 people – 50th most of 230 countries (total: 10,342,000)

Approx. 15.1 per 100 people – 50th most of 230 countries (total: 10,342,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $6,909 – 111th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$6,909 – 111th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 71,697,030 – 20th largest of 217 countries

71,697,030 – 20th largest of 217 countries Regional location: South-Eastern Asia

32. Mozambique

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 2.3 per 100,000 people (total: 733)

2.3 per 100,000 people (total: 733) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 4.5 per 100 people – 129th most of 230 countries (total: 1,337,000)

Approx. 4.5 per 100 people – 129th most of 230 countries (total: 1,337,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $541 – 202nd highest of 210 countries with recent data

$541 – 202nd highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 32,969,518 – 48th largest of 217 countries

32,969,518 – 48th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Eastern Africa

31. Tanzania

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 2.4 per 100,000 people (total: 1,431)

2.4 per 100,000 people (total: 1,431) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 0.8 per 100 people – 196th most of 230 countries (total: 427,000)

Approx. 0.8 per 100 people – 196th most of 230 countries (total: 427,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,192 – 184th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$1,192 – 184th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 65,497,748 – 23rd largest of 217 countries

65,497,748 – 23rd largest of 217 countries Regional location: Eastern Africa

30. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 2.7 per 100,000 people (total: 2,393)

2.7 per 100,000 people (total: 2,393) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 1.2 per 100 people – 186th most of 230 countries (total: 946,000)

Approx. 1.2 per 100 people – 186th most of 230 countries (total: 946,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $586 – 201st highest of 210 countries with recent data

$586 – 201st highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 99,010,212 – 15th largest of 217 countries

99,010,212 – 15th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Middle Africa

29. Benin

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 2.8 per 100,000 people (total: 339)

2.8 per 100,000 people (total: 339) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 0.3 per 100 people – 218th most of 230 countries (total: 33,000)

Approx. 0.3 per 100 people – 218th most of 230 countries (total: 33,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,303 – 182nd highest of 210 countries with recent data

$1,303 – 182nd highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 13,352,864 – 76th largest of 217 countries

13,352,864 – 76th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Western Africa

28. Chile

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 3.0 per 100,000 people (total: 582)

3.0 per 100,000 people (total: 582) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 12.1 per 100 people – 69th most of 230 countries (total: 2,220,000)

Approx. 12.1 per 100 people – 69th most of 230 countries (total: 2,220,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $15,356 – 78th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$15,356 – 78th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 19,603,733 – 64th largest of 217 countries

19,603,733 – 64th largest of 217 countries Regional location: South America

27. Bolivia

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 3.2 per 100,000 people (total: 371)

3.2 per 100,000 people (total: 371) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 2.0 per 100 people – 174th most of 230 countries (total: 218,000)

Approx. 2.0 per 100 people – 174th most of 230 countries (total: 218,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $3,523 – 148th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$3,523 – 148th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 12,224,110 – 79th largest of 217 countries

12,224,110 – 79th largest of 217 countries Regional location: South America

26. Nigeria

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 3.3 per 100,000 people (total: 6,770)

3.3 per 100,000 people (total: 6,770) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 3.2 per 100 people – 150th most of 230 countries (total: 6,154,000)

Approx. 3.2 per 100 people – 150th most of 230 countries (total: 6,154,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $2,184 – 167th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$2,184 – 167th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 218,541,212 – 6th largest of 217 countries

218,541,212 – 6th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Western Africa

25. Ethiopia

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 3.6 per 100,000 people (total: 4,104)

3.6 per 100,000 people (total: 4,104) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 0.4 per 100 people – 212th most of 230 countries (total: 377,000)

Approx. 0.4 per 100 people – 212th most of 230 countries (total: 377,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,028 – 189th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$1,028 – 189th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 123,379,924 – 12th largest of 217 countries

123,379,924 – 12th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Eastern Africa

24. Zambia

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 3.6 per 100,000 people (total: 663)

3.6 per 100,000 people (total: 663) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 0.9 per 100 people – 194th most of 230 countries (total: 158,000)

Approx. 0.9 per 100 people – 194th most of 230 countries (total: 158,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,488 – 179th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$1,488 – 179th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 20,017,675 – 62nd largest of 217 countries

20,017,675 – 62nd largest of 217 countries Regional location: Eastern Africa

23. Kenya

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 3.7 per 100,000 people (total: 1,976)

3.7 per 100,000 people (total: 1,976) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 1.5 per 100 people – 181st most of 230 countries (total: 750,000)

Approx. 1.5 per 100 people – 181st most of 230 countries (total: 750,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $2,099 – 169th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$2,099 – 169th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 54,027,487 – 27th largest of 217 countries

54,027,487 – 27th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Eastern Africa

22. Niger

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 4.2 per 100,000 people (total: 1,014)

4.2 per 100,000 people (total: 1,014) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 0.5 per 100 people – 206th most of 230 countries (total: 117,000)

Approx. 0.5 per 100 people – 206th most of 230 countries (total: 117,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $533 – 204th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$533 – 204th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 26,207,977 – 54th largest of 217 countries

26,207,977 – 54th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Western Africa

21. Chad

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 4.3 per 100,000 people (total: 702)

4.3 per 100,000 people (total: 702) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 1.0 per 100 people – 191st most of 230 countries (total: 151,000)

Approx. 1.0 per 100 people – 191st most of 230 countries (total: 151,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $717 – 198th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$717 – 198th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 17,723,315 – 67th largest of 217 countries

17,723,315 – 67th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Middle Africa

20. Argentina

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 4.6 per 100,000 people (total: 2,067)

4.6 per 100,000 people (total: 2,067) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 7.4 per 100 people – 104th most of 230 countries (total: 3,256,000)

Approx. 7.4 per 100 people – 104th most of 230 countries (total: 3,256,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $13,686 – 81st highest of 210 countries with recent data

$13,686 – 81st highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 46,234,830 – 33rd largest of 217 countries

46,234,830 – 33rd largest of 217 countries Regional location: South America

19. Philippines

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 5.7 per 100,000 people (total: 6,257)

5.7 per 100,000 people (total: 6,257) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 3.6 per 100 people – 138th most of 230 countries (total: 3,776,000)

Approx. 3.6 per 100 people – 138th most of 230 countries (total: 3,776,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $3,499 – 149th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$3,499 – 149th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 115,559,009 – 13th largest of 217 countries

115,559,009 – 13th largest of 217 countries Regional location: South-Eastern Asia

18. South Africa

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 6.0 per 100,000 people (total: 3,564)

6.0 per 100,000 people (total: 3,564) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 9.7 per 100 people – 89th most of 230 countries (total: 5,351,000)

Approx. 9.7 per 100 people – 89th most of 230 countries (total: 5,351,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $6,776 – 113th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$6,776 – 113th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 59,893,885 – 24th largest of 217 countries

59,893,885 – 24th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Southern Africa

17. Iraq

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 6.1 per 100,000 people (total: 2,462)

6.1 per 100,000 people (total: 2,462) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 19.6 per 100 people – 26th most of 230 countries (total: 7,588,000)

Approx. 19.6 per 100 people – 26th most of 230 countries (total: 7,588,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $5,937 – 122nd highest of 210 countries with recent data

$5,937 – 122nd highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 44,496,122 – 35th largest of 217 countries

44,496,122 – 35th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Western Asia

16. Burkina Faso

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 6.6 per 100,000 people (total: 1,383)

6.6 per 100,000 people (total: 1,383) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 0.9 per 100 people – 194th most of 230 countries (total: 175,000)

Approx. 0.9 per 100 people – 194th most of 230 countries (total: 175,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $833 – 195th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$833 – 195th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 22,673,762 – 57th largest of 217 countries

22,673,762 – 57th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Western Africa

15. Somalia

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 6.9 per 100,000 people (total: 1,096)

6.9 per 100,000 people (total: 1,096) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 12.4 per 100 people – 66th most of 230 countries (total: 1,145,000)

Approx. 12.4 per 100 people – 66th most of 230 countries (total: 1,145,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $462 – 206th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$462 – 206th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 17,597,511 – 69th largest of 217 countries

17,597,511 – 69th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Eastern Africa

14. Dominican Republic

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 7.0 per 100,000 people (total: 761)

7.0 per 100,000 people (total: 761) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 7.4 per 100 people – 104th most of 230 countries (total: 795,000)

Approx. 7.4 per 100 people – 104th most of 230 countries (total: 795,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $10,121 – 93rd highest of 210 countries with recent data

$10,121 – 93rd highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 11,228,821 – 83rd largest of 217 countries

11,228,821 – 83rd largest of 217 countries Regional location: Caribbean

13. United States

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 7.0 per 100,000 people (total: 23,224)

7.0 per 100,000 people (total: 23,224) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 120.5 per 100 people – the most of 230 countries (total: 393,347,000)

Approx. 120.5 per 100 people – the most of 230 countries (total: 393,347,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $76,399 – 12th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$76,399 – 12th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 333,287,557 – 3rd largest of 217 countries

333,287,557 – 3rd largest of 217 countries Regional location: North America

12. Haiti

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 8.0 per 100,000 people (total: 913)

8.0 per 100,000 people (total: 913) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 2.6 per 100 people – 159th most of 230 countries (total: 291,000)

Approx. 2.6 per 100 people – 159th most of 230 countries (total: 291,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,748 – 172nd highest of 210 countries with recent data

$1,748 – 172nd highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 11,584,996 – 81st largest of 217 countries

11,584,996 – 81st largest of 217 countries Regional location: Caribbean

11. South Sudan

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 8.9 per 100,000 people (total: 999)

8.9 per 100,000 people (total: 999) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 9.6 per 100 people – 90th most of 230 countries (total: 1,255,000)

Approx. 9.6 per 100 people – 90th most of 230 countries (total: 1,255,000) GDP per capita, N/A : $ N/A – N/A highest of 210 countries with recent data

$ N/A – N/A highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 10,913,164 – 85th largest of 217 countries

10,913,164 – 85th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Eastern Africa

10. Mali

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 9.6 per 100,000 people (total: 1,943)

9.6 per 100,000 people (total: 1,943) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 1.1 per 100 people – 188th most of 230 countries (total: 206,000)

Approx. 1.1 per 100 people – 188th most of 230 countries (total: 206,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $833 – 194th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$833 – 194th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 22,593,590 – 58th largest of 217 countries

22,593,590 – 58th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Western Africa

9. Guatemala

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 17.2 per 100,000 people (total: 3,088)

17.2 per 100,000 people (total: 3,088) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 12.1 per 100 people – 69th most of 230 countries (total: 2,062,000)

Approx. 12.1 per 100 people – 69th most of 230 countries (total: 2,062,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $5,473 – 125th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$5,473 – 125th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 17,357,886 – 70th largest of 217 countries

17,357,886 – 70th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Central America

8. Brazil

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 17.5 per 100,000 people (total: 37,196)

17.5 per 100,000 people (total: 37,196) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 8.3 per 100 people – 97th most of 230 countries (total: 17,510,000)

Approx. 8.3 per 100 people – 97th most of 230 countries (total: 17,510,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $8,918 – 99th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$8,918 – 99th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 215,313,498 – 7th largest of 217 countries

215,313,498 – 7th largest of 217 countries Regional location: South America

7. Syria

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 18.3 per 100,000 people (total: 3,204)

18.3 per 100,000 people (total: 3,204) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 8.2 per 100 people – 99th most of 230 countries (total: 1,547,000)

Approx. 8.2 per 100 people – 99th most of 230 countries (total: 1,547,000) GDP per capita, 2020: $537 – 203rd highest of 210 countries with recent data

$537 – 203rd highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 22,125,249 – 60th largest of 217 countries

22,125,249 – 60th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Western Asia

6. Mexico

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 19.3 per 100,000 people (total: 24,833)

19.3 per 100,000 people (total: 24,833) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 12.9 per 100 people – 60th most of 230 countries (total: 16,809,000)

Approx. 12.9 per 100 people – 60th most of 230 countries (total: 16,809,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $11,091 – 90th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$11,091 – 90th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 127,504,125 – 10th largest of 217 countries

127,504,125 – 10th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Central America

5. Colombia

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 22.0 per 100,000 people (total: 11,178)

22.0 per 100,000 people (total: 11,178) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 10.1 per 100 people – 81st most of 230 countries (total: 4,971,000)

Approx. 10.1 per 100 people – 81st most of 230 countries (total: 4,971,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $6,630 – 116th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$6,630 – 116th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 51,874,024 – 28th largest of 217 countries

51,874,024 – 28th largest of 217 countries Regional location: South America

4. Yemen

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 22.0 per 100,000 people (total: 6,567)

22.0 per 100,000 people (total: 6,567) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 52.8 per 100 people – 3rd most of 230 countries (total: 14,859,000)

Approx. 52.8 per 100 people – 3rd most of 230 countries (total: 14,859,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $677 – 199th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$677 – 199th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 33,696,614 – 46th largest of 217 countries

33,696,614 – 46th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Western Asia

3. Afghanistan

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 26.9 per 100,000 people (total: 10,466)

26.9 per 100,000 people (total: 10,466) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 12.5 per 100 people – 63rd most of 230 countries (total: 4,270,000)

Approx. 12.5 per 100 people – 63rd most of 230 countries (total: 4,270,000) GDP per capita, 2021: $364 – 209th highest of 210 countries with recent data

$364 – 209th highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 41,128,771 – 36th largest of 217 countries

41,128,771 – 36th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Southern Asia

2. Honduras

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 32.2 per 100,000 people (total: 3,187)

32.2 per 100,000 people (total: 3,187) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 14.1 per 100 people – 54th most of 230 countries (total: 1,171,000)

Approx. 14.1 per 100 people – 54th most of 230 countries (total: 1,171,000) GDP per capita, 2022: $3,040 – 153rd highest of 210 countries with recent data

$3,040 – 153rd highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 10,432,860 – 89th largest of 217 countries

10,432,860 – 89th largest of 217 countries Regional location: Central America

1. Venezuela

Violent deaths by firearm, 2020: 32.3 per 100,000 people (total: 9,178)

32.3 per 100,000 people (total: 9,178) Civilian-owned firearms: Approx. 18.5 per 100 people – 35th most of 230 countries (total: 5,895,000)

Approx. 18.5 per 100 people – 35th most of 230 countries (total: 5,895,000) GDP per capita, N/A : $ N/A – N/A highest of 210 countries with recent data

$ N/A – N/A highest of 210 countries with recent data Population, 2022: 28,301,696 – 51st largest of 217 countries

28,301,696 – 51st largest of 217 countries Regional location: South America

