Thousands of New Immigrants Are Settling in These Areas of Texas Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Every year, millions of immigrants move to the United States.

Of the 2.1 million people who moved to the U.S. from abroad in 2022, tens of thousands now live in Texas — a state with a large foreign-born population.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

Election Day is only weeks away, and U.S. immigration policy is top of mind for millions of Americans. A recent survey from the Pew Research Center found that 61% of registered voters consider immigration a very important issue in the 2024 presidential race.

As with most major issues in American politics, opinions about immigration are starkly divided along party lines. According to the same Pew study, only 39% of respondents who support Kamala Harris, a Democrat, see immigration policy as very important, compared to 82% of Republicans who support Donald Trump.

Currently, there are nearly 45.3 million immigrants living in the United States, or about 13.8% of the total U.S. population, according to one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Of America’s foreign-born residents, 23.7 million are naturalized U.S. citizens, 21.6 million are foreign nationals, and more than 2.1 million of all immigrants in the U.S. came in 2022, the most recent year of available data.

Places with large, well-established communities of immigrants are often popular destinations for new international migrants. There are currently 4,984,368 people living in Texas who were born in a foreign country, the second most among the 50 states. While every state brought in new residents from abroad in 2022, Texas was, perhaps not surprisingly, an especially popular destination.

According to 5-year ACS estimates, approximately 199,000 people moved to Texas from a different country or U.S. territory in 2022. The largest share of new residents from abroad in Texas came from Central America, a region that accounted for about 36.2% of all migrants to the state in 2022. Immigrants from Asia and Europe were also relatively common, accounting for about 29.4% and 9.8% of all inbound migration, respectively. (Here is a look at the countries most immigrants in the U.S. come from.)

For any number of reasons, some parts of Texas are demonstrably more attractive for international migrants than others. Whether for social factors, such as the presence of large international communities, or for economic conditions, like affordable housing or the availability of well-paying jobs, 23 of the 251 counties in Texas with available data brought in more than 1,000 people from abroad in 2022 alone. (These immigrant populations have made it big in the U.S.)

These are the counties in Texas where the most immigrants are moving. All county-level migration, income, and home value data in this story are 5-year average estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s ACS. Supplemental data on the average unemployment rate in 2023 are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It is important to note that international migration totals include individuals who moved from Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories, like the Virgin Islands and American Samoa, as well as foreign countries.

Why It Matters

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

The United States has long been a leading destination for international migrants globally. However, fueled in part by a surge in illegal crossings along the southern border, U.S. immigration policy has emerged as one of the most contentious and polarizing issues in American politics. More than 2.1 million people migrated to the U.S. from abroad in 2022 alone, and of them, about 11.1% reside in Texas, according to 1-year ACS estimates.

23. Taylor County

Aaron Yoder / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,044 (0.7% of current population)

1,044 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 582 migrants; Africa: 239 migrants; Central America: 131 migrants

Asia: 582 migrants; Africa: 239 migrants; Central America: 131 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 92.8% native-born; 3.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 4.2% foreign-born non-citizen

92.8% native-born; 3.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 4.2% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.3% (0.6 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.3% (0.6 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $169,800 ($68,200 lower than statewide median)

$169,800 ($68,200 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $61,806 ($11,229 lower than statewide median)

$61,806 ($11,229 lower than statewide median) Total population: 141,452

22. Midland County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,058 (0.6% of current population)

1,058 (0.6% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Puerto Rico: 409 migrants; Africa: 208 migrants; Asia: 199 migrants

Puerto Rico: 409 migrants; Africa: 208 migrants; Asia: 199 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 86.2% native-born; 5.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 7.9% foreign-born non-citizen

86.2% native-born; 5.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 7.9% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 2.5% (1.4 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

2.5% (1.4 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $272,900 ($34,900 higher than statewide median)

$272,900 ($34,900 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $90,123 ($17,088 higher than statewide median)

$90,123 ($17,088 higher than statewide median) Total population: 167,141

21. Jefferson County

fstop123 / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,259 (0.5% of current population)

1,259 (0.5% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 865 migrants; Asia: 243 migrants; Europe: 62 migrants

Central America: 865 migrants; Asia: 243 migrants; Europe: 62 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 87.7% native-born; 4.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 7.8% foreign-born non-citizen

87.7% native-born; 4.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 7.8% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 6.3% (2.4 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

6.3% (2.4 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $151,500 ($86,500 lower than statewide median)

$151,500 ($86,500 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $57,294 ($15,741 lower than statewide median)

$57,294 ($15,741 lower than statewide median) Total population: 251,292

20. McLennan County

Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,400 (0.5% of current population)

1,400 (0.5% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 528 migrants; Africa: 286 migrants; Central America: 225 migrants

Asia: 528 migrants; Africa: 286 migrants; Central America: 225 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 91.4% native-born; 2.3% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 6.4% foreign-born non-citizen

91.4% native-born; 2.3% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 6.4% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.7% (0.2 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.7% (0.2 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $196,400 ($41,600 lower than statewide median)

$196,400 ($41,600 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $59,781 ($13,254 lower than statewide median)

$59,781 ($13,254 lower than statewide median) Total population: 258,118

19. Coryell County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,401 (1.7% of current population)

1,401 (1.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 639 migrants; Europe: 458 migrants; Puerto Rico: 80 migrants

Asia: 639 migrants; Europe: 458 migrants; Puerto Rico: 80 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 94.0% native-born; 2.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.1% foreign-born non-citizen

94.0% native-born; 2.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.1% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.5% (0.6 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.5% (0.6 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $153,300 ($84,700 lower than statewide median)

$153,300 ($84,700 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $63,281 ($9,754 lower than statewide median)

$63,281 ($9,754 lower than statewide median) Total population: 81,805

18. Galveston County

Eric Overton / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,665 (0.5% of current population)

1,665 (0.5% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 472 migrants; Central America: 295 migrants; Puerto Rico: 261 migrants

Asia: 472 migrants; Central America: 295 migrants; Puerto Rico: 261 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 89.7% native-born; 5.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 5.4% foreign-born non-citizen

89.7% native-born; 5.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 5.4% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.3% (0.4 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.3% (0.4 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $260,600 ($22,600 higher than statewide median)

$260,600 ($22,600 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $83,913 ($10,878 higher than statewide median)

$83,913 ($10,878 higher than statewide median) Total population: 346,854

17. Lubbock County

Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,910 (0.6% of current population)

1,910 (0.6% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 783 migrants; Asia: 491 migrants; Africa: 282 migrants

Central America: 783 migrants; Asia: 491 migrants; Africa: 282 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 93.7% native-born; 2.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.8% foreign-born non-citizen

93.7% native-born; 2.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.8% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.3% (0.6 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.3% (0.6 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $183,700 ($54,300 lower than statewide median)

$183,700 ($54,300 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $61,911 ($11,124 lower than statewide median)

$61,911 ($11,124 lower than statewide median) Total population: 307,776

16. Brazos County

Trevor Parker / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,963 (0.8% of current population)

1,963 (0.8% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 943 migrants; South America: 336 migrants; Europe: 257 migrants

Asia: 943 migrants; South America: 336 migrants; Europe: 257 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 87.6% native-born; 4.3% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 8.1% foreign-born non-citizen

87.6% native-born; 4.3% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 8.1% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.1% (0.8 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.1% (0.8 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $260,800 ($22,800 higher than statewide median)

$260,800 ($22,800 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $57,562 ($15,473 lower than statewide median)

$57,562 ($15,473 lower than statewide median) Total population: 232,043

15. Cameron County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 2,748 (0.7% of current population)

2,748 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 2,582 migrants; Asia: 82 migrants; Northern North America: 66 migrants

Central America: 2,582 migrants; Asia: 82 migrants; Northern North America: 66 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 77.2% native-born; 8.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 14.3% foreign-born non-citizen

77.2% native-born; 8.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 14.3% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 5.4% (1.5 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

5.4% (1.5 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $109,600 ($128,400 lower than statewide median)

$109,600 ($128,400 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $47,435 ($25,600 lower than statewide median)

$47,435 ($25,600 lower than statewide median) Total population: 417,188

14. Webb County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 2,776 (1.1% of current population)

2,776 (1.1% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 2,498 migrants; Caribbean: 114 migrants; Asia: 71 migrants

Central America: 2,498 migrants; Caribbean: 114 migrants; Asia: 71 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 74.6% native-born; 8.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 17.0% foreign-born non-citizen

74.6% native-born; 8.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 17.0% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.0% (0.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.0% (0.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $161,000 ($77,000 lower than statewide median)

$161,000 ($77,000 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $59,984 ($13,051 lower than statewide median)

$59,984 ($13,051 lower than statewide median) Total population: 263,498

13. Montgomery County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 3,990 (0.6% of current population)

3,990 (0.6% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 1,166 migrants; Central America: 793 migrants; Europe: 563 migrants

Asia: 1,166 migrants; Central America: 793 migrants; Europe: 563 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 85.7% native-born; 5.6% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 8.7% foreign-born non-citizen

85.7% native-born; 5.6% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 8.7% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.9 % (in line with statewide rate)

3.9 % (in line with statewide rate) Median home value: $293,500 ($55,500 higher than statewide median)

$293,500 ($55,500 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $95,946 ($22,911 higher than statewide median)

$95,946 ($22,911 higher than statewide median) Total population: 622,620

12. Williamson County

Natalia Silyanov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 3,991 (0.7% of current population)

3,991 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 1,369 migrants; Europe: 852 migrants; Central America: 552 migrants

Asia: 1,369 migrants; Europe: 852 migrants; Central America: 552 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 85.4% native-born; 6.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 7.6% foreign-born non-citizen

85.4% native-born; 6.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 7.6% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.4% (0.5 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.4% (0.5 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $370,100 ($132,100 higher than statewide median)

$370,100 ($132,100 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $102,851 ($29,816 higher than statewide median)

$102,851 ($29,816 higher than statewide median) Total population: 610,907

11. Bell County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 4,201 (1.1% of current population)

4,201 (1.1% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 1,731 migrants; Europe: 938 migrants; Central America: 746 migrants

Asia: 1,731 migrants; Europe: 938 migrants; Central America: 746 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 91.7% native-born; 4.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 4.1% foreign-born non-citizen

91.7% native-born; 4.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 4.1% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.5% (0.6 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.5% (0.6 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $196,300 ($41,700 lower than statewide median)

$196,300 ($41,700 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $62,858 ($10,177 lower than statewide median)

$62,858 ($10,177 lower than statewide median) Total population: 367,124

10. Hidalgo County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 5,713 (0.7% of current population)

5,713 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 4,783 migrants; Asia: 369 migrants; Northern North America: 240 migrants

Central America: 4,783 migrants; Asia: 369 migrants; Northern North America: 240 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 73.5% native-born; 8.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 18.3% foreign-born non-citizen

73.5% native-born; 8.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 18.3% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 6.1% (2.2 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

6.1% (2.2 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $112,700 ($125,300 lower than statewide median)

$112,700 ($125,300 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $49,371 ($23,664 lower than statewide median)

$49,371 ($23,664 lower than statewide median) Total population: 860,026

9. Denton County

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 6,443 (0.7% of current population)

6,443 (0.7% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 3,472 migrants; Central America: 1,093 migrants; South America: 813 migrants

Asia: 3,472 migrants; Central America: 1,093 migrants; South America: 813 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 83.7% native-born; 8.1% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 8.2% foreign-born non-citizen

83.7% native-born; 8.1% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 8.2% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.5% (0.4 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.5% (0.4 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $377,000 ($139,000 higher than statewide median)

$377,000 ($139,000 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $104,180 ($31,145 higher than statewide median)

$104,180 ($31,145 higher than statewide median) Total population: 905,224

8. El Paso County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 7,906 (0.9% of current population)

7,906 (0.9% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 4,056 migrants; Asia: 2,363 migrants; Europe: 926 migrants

Central America: 4,056 migrants; Asia: 2,363 migrants; Europe: 926 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 76.2% native-born; 12.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 11.1% foreign-born non-citizen

76.2% native-born; 12.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 11.1% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.4% (0.5 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.4% (0.5 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $153,600 ($84,400 lower than statewide median)

$153,600 ($84,400 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $55,417 ($17,618 lower than statewide median)

$55,417 ($17,618 lower than statewide median) Total population: 851,668

7. Fort Bend County

Brian Austin / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 8,817 (1.1% of current population)

8,817 (1.1% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 4,779 migrants; Africa: 1,327 migrants; Europe: 763 migrants

Asia: 4,779 migrants; Africa: 1,327 migrants; Europe: 763 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 69.7% native-born; 17.6% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 12.7% foreign-born non-citizen

69.7% native-born; 17.6% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 12.7% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.0% (0.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.0% (0.1 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $329,600 ($91,600 higher than statewide median)

$329,600 ($91,600 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $109,987 ($36,952 higher than statewide median)

$109,987 ($36,952 higher than statewide median) Total population: 823,704

6. Collin County

Gary Fink / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 10,075 (0.9% of current population)

10,075 (0.9% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 5,698 migrants; South America: 1,592 migrants; Central America: 1,311 migrants

Asia: 5,698 migrants; South America: 1,592 migrants; Central America: 1,311 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 77.8% native-born; 10.8% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 11.4% foreign-born non-citizen

77.8% native-born; 10.8% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 11.4% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.5% (0.4 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.5% (0.4 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $411,100 ($173,100 higher than statewide median)

$411,100 ($173,100 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $113,255 ($40,220 higher than statewide median)

$113,255 ($40,220 higher than statewide median) Total population: 1,069,237

5. Travis County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 12,425 (1.0% of current population)

12,425 (1.0% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 3,804 migrants; Central America: 2,706 migrants; Europe: 1,870 migrants

Asia: 3,804 migrants; Central America: 2,706 migrants; Europe: 1,870 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 82.5% native-born; 6.8% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 10.7% foreign-born non-citizen

82.5% native-born; 6.8% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 10.7% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.3% (0.6 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.3% (0.6 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $444,800 ($206,800 higher than statewide median)

$444,800 ($206,800 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $92,731 ($19,696 higher than statewide median)

$92,731 ($19,696 higher than statewide median) Total population: 1,275,827

4. Tarrant County

Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 12,686 (0.6% of current population)

12,686 (0.6% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 4,460 migrants; Asia: 3,298 migrants; Africa: 1,320 migrants

Central America: 4,460 migrants; Asia: 3,298 migrants; Africa: 1,320 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 83.5% native-born; 7.1% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 9.4% foreign-born non-citizen

83.5% native-born; 7.1% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 9.4% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.7% (0.2 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.7% (0.2 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $269,400 ($31,400 higher than statewide median)

$269,400 ($31,400 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $78,872 ($5,837 higher than statewide median)

$78,872 ($5,837 higher than statewide median) Total population: 2,090,111

3. Bexar County

AbeSnap23 / Shutterstock.com

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 12,915 (0.6% of current population)

12,915 (0.6% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 5,570 migrants; Asia: 4,254 migrants; Europe: 1,368 migrants

Central America: 5,570 migrants; Asia: 4,254 migrants; Europe: 1,368 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 86.8% native-born; 5.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 7.4% foreign-born non-citizen

86.8% native-born; 5.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 7.4% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.7% (0.2 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.7% (0.2 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $222,300 ($15,700 lower than statewide median)

$222,300 ($15,700 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $67,275 ($5,760 lower than statewide median)

$67,275 ($5,760 lower than statewide median) Total population: 1,990,776

2. Dallas County

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 22,131 (0.9% of current population)

22,131 (0.9% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 10,017 migrants; Asia: 5,678 migrants; Africa: 1,857 migrants

Central America: 10,017 migrants; Asia: 5,678 migrants; Africa: 1,857 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 75.0% native-born; 8.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 16.8% foreign-born non-citizen

75.0% native-born; 8.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 16.8% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.8% (0.1 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.8% (0.1 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $252,200 ($14,200 higher than statewide median)

$252,200 ($14,200 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $70,732 ($2,303 lower than statewide median)

$70,732 ($2,303 lower than statewide median) Total population: 2,569,855

1. Harris County

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 45,733 (1.0% of current population)

45,733 (1.0% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 15,867 migrants; Asia: 11,342 migrants; South America: 6,135 migrants

Central America: 15,867 migrants; Asia: 11,342 migrants; South America: 6,135 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 73.5% native-born; 10.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 16.1% foreign-born non-citizen

73.5% native-born; 10.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 16.1% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.3% (0.4 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.3% (0.4 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $235,300 ($2,700 lower than statewide median)

$235,300 ($2,700 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $70,789 ($2,246 lower than statewide median)

$70,789 ($2,246 lower than statewide median) Total population: 4,665,963

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.