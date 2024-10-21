Immigrants Are Flocking to These Counties in This Trump-Leaning State gageskidmore / Flickr

Every year, millions of immigrants move to the United States.

Of the 2.1 million people who moved to the U.S. from abroad in 2022, tens of thousands now live in Ohio — a state with a relatively large foreign-born population.

As has been the case in other recent election cycles, U.S. immigration policy is a central issue in the 2024 presidential race. And, as with most other major issues in American politics, opinions about immigration are starkly divided along party lines.

A recent survey from the Pew Research Center found that immigration is a very important issue in the 2024 race for 61% of registered voters. The same study also found that only 39% of voters who support Kamala Harris, a Democrat, see immigration policy as very important, compared to 82% of Republicans who support Donald Trump.

Currently, there are nearly 45.3 million immigrants living in the United States, or about 13.8% of the total U.S. population, according to 1-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Of America’s foreign-born residents, 23.7 million are naturalized U.S. citizens, 21.6 million are foreign nationals, and more than 2.1 million of all immigrants in the U.S. arrived in 2022, the most recent year of available data.

Places with large, well-established communities of immigrants are often popular destinations for new international migrants. There are currently 571,844 people living in Ohio who were born in a foreign country, more than in most other states. While each of the 50 states brought in new residents from abroad in 2022, Ohio was, perhaps not surprisingly, an especially popular destination.

According to 5-year ACS estimates, approximately 40,500 people moved to Ohio from a different country or U.S. territory in 2022. The largest share of new residents from abroad in Ohio came from Asia, a region that accounted for about 42.4% of all migrants to the state in 2022. Immigrants from Africa and Europe were also relatively common, accounting for about 14.6% and 14.3% of all inbound migration, respectively. (Here is a look at the countries most immigrants in the U.S. come from.)

For any number of reasons, some parts of Ohio are demonstrably more attractive for international migrants than others. Whether for social factors, such as the presence of large international communities, or for economic conditions, like affordable housing or the availability of well-paying jobs, 17 of the 88 counties in Ohio with available data brought in more than 500 people from abroad in 2022 alone. (These immigrant populations have made it big in the U.S.)

These are the counties in Ohio where the most immigrants are moving. All county-level migration, income, and home value data in this story are 5-year average estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s ACS. Supplemental data on the average unemployment rate in 2023 are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It is important to note that international migration totals include individuals who moved from Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories, like the Virgin Islands and American Samoa, as well as foreign countries.

Why It Matters

Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

The United States has long been a leading destination for international migrants globally. However, fueled in part by a surge in illegal crossings along the southern border, U.S. immigration policy has emerged as one of the most contentious and polarizing issues in American politics. More than 2.1 million people migrated to the U.S. from abroad in 2022 alone, and of them, about 2.4% reside in Ohio, according to 1-year ACS estimates.

17. Wood County

smontgom65 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 545 (0.4% of current population)

545 (0.4% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 271 migrants; Europe: 106 migrants; Caribbean: 67 migrants

Asia: 271 migrants; Europe: 106 migrants; Caribbean: 67 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 96.6% native-born; 1.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.5% foreign-born non-citizen

96.6% native-born; 1.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.5% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.2% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.2% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $203,300 ($20,000 higher than statewide median)

$203,300 ($20,000 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $70,537 ($3,547 higher than statewide median)

$70,537 ($3,547 higher than statewide median) Total population: 130,369

16. Wayne County

dougtone / Flickr

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 582 (0.5% of current population)

582 (0.5% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 274 migrants; Africa: 173 migrants; Northern North America: 58 migrants

Asia: 274 migrants; Africa: 173 migrants; Northern North America: 58 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 97.6% native-born; 0.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.4% foreign-born non-citizen

97.6% native-born; 0.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.4% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 2.8% (0.7 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

2.8% (0.7 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $189,800 ($6,500 higher than statewide median)

$189,800 ($6,500 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $70,320 ($3,330 higher than statewide median)

$70,320 ($3,330 higher than statewide median) Total population: 115,170

15. Stark County

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 601 (0.2% of current population)

601 (0.2% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Central America: 220 migrants; Asia: 158 migrants; Europe: 117 migrants

Central America: 220 migrants; Asia: 158 migrants; Europe: 117 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 97.8% native-born; 1.3% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.0% foreign-born non-citizen

97.8% native-born; 1.3% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.0% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.7% (0.2 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

3.7% (0.2 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $164,900 ($18,400 lower than statewide median)

$164,900 ($18,400 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $63,130 ($3,860 lower than statewide median)

$63,130 ($3,860 lower than statewide median) Total population: 370,300

14. Lorain County

dypics / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 613 (0.2% of current population)

613 (0.2% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Puerto Rico: 185 migrants; Asia: 114 migrants

Puerto Rico: 185 migrants; Asia: 114 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 97.2% native-born; 1.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.1% foreign-born non-citizen

97.2% native-born; 1.7% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.1% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.8% (0.3 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

3.8% (0.3 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $191,900 ($8,600 higher than statewide median)

$191,900 ($8,600 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $67,272 ($282 higher than statewide median)

$67,272 ($282 higher than statewide median) Total population: 309,445

13. Athens County

Wendy Van / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 658 (1.1% of current population)

658 (1.1% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 435 migrants; Central America: 109 migrants; South America: 43 migrants

Asia: 435 migrants; Central America: 109 migrants; South America: 43 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 96.0% native-born; 1.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.9% foreign-born non-citizen

96.0% native-born; 1.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.9% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.4% (0.9 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.4% (0.9 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $161,700 ($21,600 lower than statewide median)

$161,700 ($21,600 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $48,750 ($18,240 lower than statewide median)

$48,750 ($18,240 lower than statewide median) Total population: 60,871

12. Lucas County

pabradyphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 897 (0.2% of current population)

897 (0.2% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 337 migrants; Africa: 168 migrants; Europe: 125 migrants

Asia: 337 migrants; Africa: 168 migrants; Europe: 125 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 96.2% native-born; 2.3% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.4% foreign-born non-citizen

96.2% native-born; 2.3% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.4% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.2% (0.7 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.2% (0.7 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $144,200 ($39,100 lower than statewide median)

$144,200 ($39,100 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $57,265 ($9,725 lower than statewide median)

$57,265 ($9,725 lower than statewide median) Total population: 424,519

11. Mahoning County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 903 (0.4% of current population)

903 (0.4% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 323 migrants; Puerto Rico: 204 migrants; Europe: 107 migrants

Asia: 323 migrants; Puerto Rico: 204 migrants; Europe: 107 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 97.6% native-born; 1.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.0% foreign-born non-citizen

97.6% native-born; 1.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.0% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 4.2% (0.7 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

4.2% (0.7 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $132,000 ($51,300 lower than statewide median)

$132,000 ($51,300 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $54,279 ($12,711 lower than statewide median)

$54,279 ($12,711 lower than statewide median) Total population: 226,036

10. Portage County

SilentMatt Psychedelic / Wikimedia Commons

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 941 (0.6% of current population)

941 (0.6% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 590 migrants; Africa: 126 migrants; Northern North America: 113 migrants

Asia: 590 migrants; Africa: 126 migrants; Northern North America: 113 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 96.9% native-born; 1.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.7% foreign-born non-citizen

96.9% native-born; 1.5% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.7% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.5 % (in line with statewide rate)

3.5 % (in line with statewide rate) Median home value: $197,100 ($13,800 higher than statewide median)

$197,100 ($13,800 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $69,796 ($2,806 higher than statewide median)

$69,796 ($2,806 higher than statewide median) Total population: 160,157

9. Delaware County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 967 (0.5% of current population)

967 (0.5% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 462 migrants; Africa: 249 migrants; Europe: 167 migrants

Asia: 462 migrants; Africa: 249 migrants; Europe: 167 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 91.5% native-born; 4.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 4.1% foreign-born non-citizen

91.5% native-born; 4.4% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 4.1% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 2.8% (0.7 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

2.8% (0.7 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $393,000 ($209,700 higher than statewide median)

$393,000 ($209,700 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $123,995 ($57,005 higher than statewide median)

$123,995 ($57,005 higher than statewide median) Total population: 214,022

8. Summit County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,076 (0.2% of current population)

1,076 (0.2% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 568 migrants; Europe: 181 migrants; Oceania and At Sea: 84 migrants

Asia: 568 migrants; Europe: 181 migrants; Oceania and At Sea: 84 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 94.4% native-born; 3.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.3% foreign-born non-citizen

94.4% native-born; 3.2% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.3% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.7% (0.2 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

3.7% (0.2 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $182,500 ($800 lower than statewide median)

$182,500 ($800 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $68,360 ($1,370 higher than statewide median)

$68,360 ($1,370 higher than statewide median) Total population: 534,199

7. Warren County

Chris Pansing / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,147 (0.5% of current population)

1,147 (0.5% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 493 migrants; Europe: 307 migrants; U.S. Island Areas: 150 migrants

Asia: 493 migrants; Europe: 307 migrants; U.S. Island Areas: 150 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 92.0% native-born; 3.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 4.1% foreign-born non-citizen

92.0% native-born; 3.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 4.1% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.0% (0.5 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.0% (0.5 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $290,900 ($107,600 higher than statewide median)

$290,900 ($107,600 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $103,128 ($36,138 higher than statewide median)

$103,128 ($36,138 higher than statewide median) Total population: 240,744

6. Greene County

Oralleff / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,383 (0.8% of current population)

1,383 (0.8% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 800 migrants; Caribbean: 137 migrants; Northern North America: 124 migrants

Asia: 800 migrants; Caribbean: 137 migrants; Northern North America: 124 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 95.4% native-born; 2.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.8% foreign-born non-citizen

95.4% native-born; 2.9% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 1.8% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.2% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.2% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $222,300 ($39,000 higher than statewide median)

$222,300 ($39,000 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $81,243 ($14,253 higher than statewide median)

$81,243 ($14,253 higher than statewide median) Total population: 165,540

5. Montgomery County

Nicholas Smith / Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 1,969 (0.4% of current population)

1,969 (0.4% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 1,004 migrants; Europe: 438 migrants; Africa: 217 migrants

Asia: 1,004 migrants; Europe: 438 migrants; Africa: 217 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 94.9% native-born; 2.6% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.4% foreign-born non-citizen

94.9% native-born; 2.6% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.4% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.8% (0.3 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

3.8% (0.3 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $154,300 ($29,000 lower than statewide median)

$154,300 ($29,000 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $61,942 ($5,048 lower than statewide median)

$61,942 ($5,048 lower than statewide median) Total population: 529,436

4. Butler County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 2,282 (0.6% of current population)

2,282 (0.6% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 800 migrants; Africa: 588 migrants; Central America: 344 migrants

Asia: 800 migrants; Africa: 588 migrants; Central America: 344 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 92.8% native-born; 3.3% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.9% foreign-born non-citizen

92.8% native-born; 3.3% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.9% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.2% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.2% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $224,300 ($41,000 higher than statewide median)

$224,300 ($41,000 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $77,062 ($10,072 higher than statewide median)

$77,062 ($10,072 higher than statewide median) Total population: 384,192

3. Hamilton County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 3,305 (0.4% of current population)

3,305 (0.4% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 1,646 migrants; Europe: 460 migrants; Africa: 354 migrants

Asia: 1,646 migrants; Europe: 460 migrants; Africa: 354 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 94.0% native-born; 2.8% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.2% foreign-born non-citizen

94.0% native-born; 2.8% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 3.2% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.2% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.2% (0.3 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $205,000 ($21,700 higher than statewide median)

$205,000 ($21,700 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $68,249 ($1,259 higher than statewide median)

$68,249 ($1,259 higher than statewide median) Total population: 816,620

2. Cuyahoga County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 6,297 (0.5% of current population)

6,297 (0.5% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 2,931 migrants; Africa: 850 migrants; Puerto Rico: 757 migrants

Asia: 2,931 migrants; Africa: 850 migrants; Puerto Rico: 757 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 92.4% native-born; 4.8% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.9% foreign-born non-citizen

92.4% native-born; 4.8% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 2.9% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.8% (0.3 ppt. higher than statewide rate)

3.8% (0.3 ppt. higher than statewide rate) Median home value: $168,700 ($14,600 lower than statewide median)

$168,700 ($14,600 lower than statewide median) Median household income: $60,074 ($6,916 lower than statewide median)

$60,074 ($6,916 lower than statewide median) Total population: 1,243,474

1. Franklin County

TraceRouda / iStock via Getty Images

New residents who moved from abroad in 2022: 8,302 (0.6% of current population)

8,302 (0.6% of current population) Top feeder regions in 2022: Asia: 2,997 migrants; Africa: 2,358 migrants; Europe: 961 migrants

Asia: 2,997 migrants; Africa: 2,358 migrants; Europe: 961 migrants Citizenship and nativity demographics of county: 87.8% native-born; 6.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 6.2% foreign-born non-citizen

87.8% native-born; 6.0% foreign-born naturalized citizen; 6.2% foreign-born non-citizen 2023 annual unemployment rate: 3.1% (0.4 ppt. lower than statewide rate)

3.1% (0.4 ppt. lower than statewide rate) Median home value: $243,100 ($59,800 higher than statewide median)

$243,100 ($59,800 higher than statewide median) Median household income: $71,070 ($4,080 higher than statewide median)

$71,070 ($4,080 higher than statewide median) Total population: 1,301,018

