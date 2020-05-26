The 10 Hottest Places in the World Today Douglas A. McIntyre

Certain cities routinely have an average high temperature above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Often, depending on the time of year, these are in places like Kuwait, in the Middle East. Currently, the cities with the highest temperatures are clustered in Pakistan and India, its neighbor to the southeast.

During the early sprint and well into summer, most of these cities have temperatures well in excess of 110 degrees on many days.

To create this list, we are indebted to El Dorado Weather, which keeps track of the places in the world each day that have the hottest and coldest temperatures. It takes data from the World Weather Information Service, which, in turn, is part of the World Meteorology Organization.

The numbers are reported in Celsius but here have been converted to Fahrenheit. Locations are from Google Maps.

1. Jacobabad, Pakistan

> Temperature: 122°F

With a population of 200,000, this city is near the northern border of Pakistan. From April to August, the average high temperature is above 100.

2. Churu, India

> Temperature: 118°F

The city has a population of 120,000. It lies west of New Delhi, near the Pakistan border.

3. Akola, India

> Temperature: 117°F

The city has a population of over 500,000. It is located in central India, west of Nagpur.

4. Nawabshah, Pakistan

> Temperature: 117°F

The city’s population is 1.4 million people, and it is located north of Hyderabad. The average high temperature is above 100 from April to September.

5. Hissar, India

> Temperature: 117°F

The city is located northwest of New Delhi. The population is 300,000.

6. Nagpur Sonegaon, India

> Temperature: 116°F

This travel hub serves the city of Nagpur. It is owned by the Airports Authority of India.

7. Pad Idan, Pakistan

> Temperature: 116°F

The city has a population of over a million. It is located north of Hyderabad.

8. Sibi, Pakistan

> Temperature: 116°F

The city’s population is almost 160,000 people. It is located southeast of Quetta.

9. Ganganagar, India

> Temperature: 115°F

The city has a population of 250,000 and can be found in the northern sector of India, near the Pakistan border.

10. Bikaner, India

> Temperature: 115°F

The city has about 650,000 residents. It is also in the northern part of India.