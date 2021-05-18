Economy

50 Cities That Got Over $100 Million From the Government

Douglas A. McIntyre
May 18, 2021 9:30 am

The federal government launched a $350 billion program to help cities, counties, territories, tribal governments and states recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the program is called the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Fifty cities got over $100 million. A total of over 4,000 places will receive some level of aid. The city that got the most money received almost $4.3 billion.


As the program was released, the Treasury Department listed its purposes:

Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control

Replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs

Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses

Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic


Among those it is meant to help are essential workers, small businesses, industries particularly hard hit and upgrades in infrastructure, including water, sewer and broadband systems.

The largest sum of money was earmarked for states and the District of Columbia at $193.5 billion. That is followed by counties at $65.1 billion, metropolitan cities at $45.6 billion and tribal governments at $20 billion.

According to an analysis by Route Fifty, the county that got the most was Los Angeles County, the largest in the nation by a population, with over 10 million people. It received $1,949,978,847. The largest receiving city by far was New York City, with a figure of $4,259,566,740, according to the same analysis. It was followed by the third-largest American city, Chicago, which received $1,886,591,388. Los Angeles, the second-largest American city by population received $1,278,900,928.

Other relatively small cities got more money than large ones. Detroit ranked fifth among cities with federal aid of $826 million. It is no longer one of the top 20 cities in America based on population. Baltimore, also not in the top 20, ranked seventh in aid at $525 million. Cleveland ranked eighth with an aide level of over $511 million.

The 50 Cities That Got Over $100 Million in Aid

City Allocation
New York $4,259,566,740
Chicago $1,886,591,388
Los Angeles $1,278,900,928
Philadelphia $1,087,606,822
Detroit $826,675,290
Houston $607,769,139
Baltimore $525,891,651
Cleveland $511,721,590
San Francisco $453,586,783
St Louis $439,692,690
Boston $424,179,607
Phoenix $396,080,366
Milwaukee $394,226,649
District of Columbia $372,859,344
Dallas $355,426,891
Pittsburgh $335,070,222
Buffalo $331,356,932
San Antonio $326,919,408
New Orleans $311,742,151
San Diego $299,714,755
Cincinnati $279,590,123
Minneapolis $271,192,484
Louisville $239,362,213
Indianapolis $232,410,707
Seattle $232,341,627
San Jose $212,280,152
Portland, Oregon $207,895,373
Rochester $202,141,319
Honolulu $196,954,703
Kansas City $194,776,376
Austin $188,482,478
Oakland $188,081,700
Columbus $187,030,138
Toledo $180,948,591
Newark $176,667,606
Fort Worth $173,745,090
Atlanta $170,928,821
Fresno $170,808,029
Denver $166,796,658
St Paul $166,641,623
Memphis $161,061,490
Jacksonville $157,663,110
El Paso $154,345,135
Akron $145,337,626
Charlotte $141,618,325
Birmingham $141,272,354
Jersey City $139,971,935
Dayton $137,976,174
Miami $137,639,417
Long Beach $135,753,078

