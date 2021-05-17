The Federal Government Gave This City $4.3 Billion

The federal government launched a $350 billion program to help cities, counties, territories, tribal governments and states recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the program is called the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Several cities received over $1 billion. A total of over 4,000 places will receive some level of aid. The city that got the most money received almost $4.3 billion.



Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control Replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic

As the program was released, the Treasury Department listed its purposes:



Among those it is meant to help are essential workers, small businesses, industries particularly hard hit and upgrades in infrastructure, including water, sewer and broadband systems.

The largest sum of money was earmarked for states and the District of Columbia at $193.5 billion. That is followed by counties at $65.1 billion, metropolitan cities at $45.6 billion and tribal governments at $20 billion.

According to an analysis by Route Fifty, the county that got the most was Los Angeles County, the largest in the nation by a population, with over 10 million people. It received $1,949,978,847. The largest receiving city by far was New York City, with a figure of $4,259,566,740, according to the same analysis. It was followed by the third-largest American city, Chicago, which received $1,886,591,388. Los Angeles, the second-largest American city by population received $1,278,900,928.

Check out the Treasury portal that discusses allocations.

Click here to see which are America’s richest cities.

